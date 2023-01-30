The Austrian Institute of Technology (AIT) plans to build a heat pump that generates steam at 184 C at 11 bars without using gas. The tech, which uses natural refrigerants, will be used in the pharmaceutical industry.The AIT has announced the Advanced Heat Pump Demonstrator (AHEAD) project. The institute and two pharmaceutical companies, Takeda and BMK, aim to build a steam-generating heat pump that can reach temperatures of 200 C to 260 C by using natural refrigerants. The new technology will build on an existing heat pump that uses a reciprocating compressor and delivers steam at 165 C, developed ...

