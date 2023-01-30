Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 23 to January 27, 2023:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
23/01/2023
336,971
59.037056
19,893,775.80
XPAR
23/01/2023
170,000
59.039764
10,036,759.88
CEUX
23/01/2023
25,000
59.015482
1,475,387.05
TQEX
23/01/2023
10,000
58.984259
589,842.59
AQEU
24/01/2023
358,941
58.890443
21,138,194.50
XPAR
24/01/2023
150,000
58.896455
8,834,468.25
CEUX
24/01/2023
25,000
58.895663
1,472,391.58
TQEX
24/01/2023
10,000
58.900657
589,006.57
AQEU
25/01/2023
362,458
58.401854
21,168,219.20
XPAR
25/01/2023
150,000
58.408168
8,761,225.20
CEUX
25/01/2023
25,000
58.423432
1,460,585.80
TQEX
25/01/2023
10,000
58.514784
585,147.84
AQEU
26/01/2023
360,021
58.563532
21,084,101.35
XPAR
26/01/2023
150,000
58.578728
8,786,809.20
CEUX
26/01/2023
25,000
58.590866
1,464,771.65
TQEX
26/01/2023
10,000
58.626008
586,260.08
AQEU
27/01/2023
359,859
58.760412
21,145,463.10
XPAR
27/01/2023
150,000
58.766021
8,814,903.15
CEUX
27/01/2023
25,000
58.769986
1,469,249.65
TQEX
27/01/2023
10,000
58.757555
587,575.55
AQEU
Total
2,723,250
58.732815
159,944,137.99
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
