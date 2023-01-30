ViewSonic Corp.: ViewSonic's Latest 4K Presentation Displays Harness Video Conferencing AI to Put the Focus on All Meeting Participants

BREA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, launches its new CDE30 series of 4K presentation displays and the AI-powered "Live Mosaic View". This AI-powered technology for the company's All-in-One Conference Camera recognizes meeting participants in a room and splits the screen equally between them. These latest videoconferencing solutions will make their first public appearance at the company's exhibit at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2023 in Spain from 31 January to 3 February.





"Videoconferencing is here to stay, and with more organizations finding unique ways to use this technology, we've introduced an AI-powered solution that helps make the process more seamless, ensuring that meeting participants are connected wherever they are," said Clifford Chen, Senior Director of the Presentation Group at ViewSonic. "ViewSonic is committed to developing audiovisual solutions that bring people closer together. Our CDE30 series, coupled with the Live Mosaic View, offers corporations an immersive experience for hybrid meetings."

Seamlessly Connecting Hybrid Meeting Participants

ViewSonic's CDE30 series of displays feature ultra-sharp 4K resolutions, ensuring that the details in presentations, the meeting participants' faces, and the pieces of multimedia presented are seen in the utmost clarity. The series is flawlessly complemented by ViewSonic's new Live Mosaic View feature for their All-in-One Conference Camera.

Powered by AI technology, Live Mosaic View can provide close-ups of participants and readjust the view based on each attendee's activity. It can distinguish up to eight meeting participants in a single room, dividing the screen equally between them. No matter where participants are sitting, the technology can accurately keep participants in focus, ensuring that those at the back of the room are seen just as clearly as those at the front, bringing an immersive, inclusive, and equitable experience for hybrid meetings.

The newly launched visual solutions equip corporations with cutting-edge hybrid work capabilities. The visual solutions can be used with most major UC (Unified Communications) platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Cisco Webex, and Zoom.

A User-centric Design for Corporate and Campus Communication

The CDE30 series, ranging from 43" to 98", features a range of intuitive features; with easily accessed ports and the ability to be set up in either portrait or landscape mode. All models in the range offer rapid connectivity through USB-C one-cable solution, offering efficiency and allowing users to access peripherals through their laptops. The display also supports cable-free screen casting through the myViewBoard Display, ViewBoard Cast, as well as Airplay and Chromecast, so meetings and presentations can be started with minimal setup.

Meanwhile, remote management via the intuitive myViewBoard Manager makes changing content, broadcasting information, and software updates a breeze. Further, with the myViewBoard Manager Advanced license, the displays can be used for round-the-clock multimedia playback with minimal power consumption and can also be used to deliver multimedia across organizations.

How to Visit ViewSonic at ISE 2023

Where: Booth Number - 2Q600, Hall 2, Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Spain

When: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., 31st January - 2ndFebruary 2023

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., 3rdFebruary 2023

Please click here to book a booth tour, where you can see the new CDE30 series with Live Mosaic View in action.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.





Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1985538/Image_1_Scenario_photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587181/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/viewsonics-latest-4k-presentation-displays-harness-video-conferencing-ai-to-put-the-focus-on-all-meeting-participants-301725764.html