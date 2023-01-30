The "Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Product, Distribution Channel, Application, End Use, and by Region Global Forecast to 2022-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cancer immunotherapy market size is estimated to be USD 110,125.4 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period 2023-2033.
Companies Mentioned:
- Novartis AG
- Lilly
- Pfizer Inc
- AstraZeneca
- Merck Co. Inc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Johnson Johnson Services Inc
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Genentech Inc (Roche)
- Immunocore Ltd.
Surge in oncology incidence around the world and spike in R&D efforts for the creation of novel oncology treatments are factors contributing to the market growth.
Additionally, rise in funds for the development of innovative therapies and various strategic measures implemented by top companies is supporting the market growth. However, immunotherapy adverse effects are expected to hinder the growth.
Rise in funds for the development of innovative therapies is expected to propel the market growth during the projected period. For instance, the U.S. National Cancer Institute and Cancer Research UK's Cancer Grand Challenges project provided USD 13 million in funding to a team of Stanford scientists in June 2022. The creation of new immunotherapies, research into extrachromosomal DNA, and analysis of early-stage cancers are all recipients of this funding.
Various strategic measures implemented by top companies is predicted to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2022, Genmab A/S and BioNTech SE strengthened their strategic partnership for the creation and introduction of novel immune treatments for the management of various cancer types.
Additionally, Merck Co., Inc. announced in March 2022 that the US FDA has approved KEYTRUDA. An anti-PD-1 therapy named KEYTRUDA is used to treat advanced endometrial cancer.
Market Segmentation
Product (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 2033
- Immunomodulators
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Oncolytic Viral Therapies Cancer Vaccines
Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 2033
- Online Pharmacy
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
Application (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 2033
- Breast Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Melanoma
- Ovarian Cancer
- Head and Neck Cancer
- Others
End Use (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 2033
- Cancer Research Centres
- Hospitals Clinics
- Others
By Region (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 2033
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
