The "Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Product, Distribution Channel, Application, End Use, and by Region Global Forecast to 2022-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cancer immunotherapy market size is estimated to be USD 110,125.4 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Companies Mentioned:

Novartis AG

Lilly

Pfizer Inc

AstraZeneca

Merck Co. Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson Johnson Services Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Genentech Inc (Roche)

Immunocore Ltd.

Surge in oncology incidence around the world and spike in R&D efforts for the creation of novel oncology treatments are factors contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, rise in funds for the development of innovative therapies and various strategic measures implemented by top companies is supporting the market growth. However, immunotherapy adverse effects are expected to hinder the growth.

Rise in funds for the development of innovative therapies is expected to propel the market growth during the projected period. For instance, the U.S. National Cancer Institute and Cancer Research UK's Cancer Grand Challenges project provided USD 13 million in funding to a team of Stanford scientists in June 2022. The creation of new immunotherapies, research into extrachromosomal DNA, and analysis of early-stage cancers are all recipients of this funding.

Various strategic measures implemented by top companies is predicted to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2022, Genmab A/S and BioNTech SE strengthened their strategic partnership for the creation and introduction of novel immune treatments for the management of various cancer types.

Additionally, Merck Co., Inc. announced in March 2022 that the US FDA has approved KEYTRUDA. An anti-PD-1 therapy named KEYTRUDA is used to treat advanced endometrial cancer.

Market Segmentation

Product (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 2033

Immunomodulators

Monoclonal Antibodies

Oncolytic Viral Therapies Cancer Vaccines

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 2033

Online Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Application (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 2033

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Melanoma

Ovarian Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 2033

Cancer Research Centres

Hospitals Clinics

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 2033

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

