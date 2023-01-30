DJ Hardman & Co Research: Q&A with Mark Thomas on Volta Finance Limited (VTA) - Scenario testing showing 20%+ IRR in all likely scenarios

Analyst Interview | Investment Companies

Q&A with Mark Thomas on Volta Finance Limited (VTA)

Volta Finance Limited (VTA) is the topic of conversation when analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mark talks us through his latest report entitled 'R&A shining light on 20%+ IRR base-case scenarios', the higher cashflows, how the R&A can help investors and the risks involved.

Listen to the interview here: https://vimeo.com/793299202

Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/ ra-shining-light-on-20-irr-base-case-scenarios/

