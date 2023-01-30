Anzeige
Montag, 30.01.2023
"Kaufen" - Breaking News und technische Exzellenz…
WKN: A0LGE6 ISIN: GG00B1GHHH78 Ticker-Symbol: 3V7 
Berlin
30.01.23
18:25 Uhr
5,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
30.01.2023 | 18:28
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Q&A with Mark Thomas on Volta Finance Limited (VTA) - Scenario testing showing 20%+ IRR in all likely scenarios

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Q&A with Mark Thomas on Volta Finance Limited (VTA) - Scenario testing showing 20%+ IRR in all likely scenarios 30-Jan-2023 / 16:55 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analyst Interview | Investment Companies

Q&A with Mark Thomas on Volta Finance Limited (VTA)

Volta Finance Limited (VTA) is the topic of conversation when analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mark talks us through his latest report entitled 'R&A shining light on 20%+ IRR base-case scenarios', the higher cashflows, how the R&A can help investors and the risks involved.

Listen to the interview here: https://vimeo.com/793299202

Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/ ra-shining-light-on-20-irr-base-case-scenarios/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the link here. 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0) 20 3692 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1547043 30-Jan-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1547043&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2023 11:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
