MEMSCAP (NYSE Euronext: MEMS) (Paris:MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the avionics and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), confirms its eligibility for the French small and mid-caps share savings plan (PEA-PME) whose implementing decree Nr. 2014-283 was published on March 4, 2014.

The MEMSCAP Group meets all the eligibility criteria for the PEA-PME: less than 5,000 employees plus annual revenue below EUR.1.5 billion or balance sheet assets of less than EUR.2 billion.

MEMSCAP shares may thus partake in PEA-PME savings plans dedicated for investments in SMEs and midcaps.

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is a leading provider MEMS1 based pressure sensors, best-in-class in term of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical.

MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market.

MEMSCAP became the first listed MEMS company in the world in March 2001.

1Micro Electro Mechanical Systems

MEMSCAP est cotée sur Euronext Paris

Compartiment C Code ISIN: FR0010298620 - MEMS

