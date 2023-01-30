INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Boston Dynamics Among Leaders Taking the Keynote Stage at DesignCon 2023

Silicon Valley's premier high-speed communications and system design event is set to bring together thousands of engineers and present the industry's most influential companies, including host sponsor Amphenol.

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / DesignCon, the must-attend event for chip, board, and systems design engineers taking place in the heart of electronics innovation, Silicon Valley, today announces keynote speakers from Boston Dynamics, Cadence Design Systems, and North Carolina State University, all set to take the stage at the Jan. 31-Feb. 2 event hosted at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.

This year's event will present crucial industry topics, from power electronics and 5G to impactful innovations for the next generation of products. In 2023, semiconductor market revenues are expected to reach 596 billion U.S. dollars, DesignCon aims to contribute to this extensive market through providing insightful panels, speaker presentations, and engaging demonstrations, offering nearly 200 speakers and 160 sessions.

The opening keynote will feature Aydin Aysu, Assistant Professor and Head of the Hardware Cybersecurity Research Lab (HECTOR) at Electrical & Computer Engineering Department of North Carolina University, focusing on post-quantum cryptography and what to expect in the next decade of cryptographic hardware design.

Day two will open with a presentation of the Best Paper Awards followed by a keynote presentation by Devin Billings, Associate Director of Electrical Research and Development at Boston Dynamics, who will discuss enabling autonomous robotics through electrical engineering and the complex design challenges that come along with electrical system design in robots.

On the last day, Ben Gu, Vice President Research and Development, Multiphysics System Analysis Business Unit at Cadence Design Systems, will explore efforts to design intelligent machines and will discuss the revolution that electronics design is undergoing as semiconductors are used in more and more market applications.

"Our keynote presentations offer insights from engineers and influencers from across the electronics engineering trade,"says Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director of DesignCon. "These industry trailblazers each bring an exclusive outlook to the different topics and communities of electrical engineering and will discuss the varying challenges and themes within each technology subject. We're excited for our attendees to explore the education that this show will bring to the chip, board, and systems design world."

Registration for next week's event is open for all attendees, visit www.designcon.com to obtain a pass.

The Smart Event platform is also live and open through the end of February. The digital platform provides the opportunity to research suppliers and products, access select education, and network before and after attending the in-person portion of DesignCon.

