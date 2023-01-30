DJ Syntekabio Inc.: 2023 Trends in New Drug Development

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023 Trends in New Drug Development The webinar features panelists from Columbia University, Janssen, Syntekabio (KOSDAQ:226330.KQ) and Auctus Capital New York, N.Y. | January 30, 2023 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

Syntekabio (KOSDAQ:226330.KQ)(226330:KS), a global AI drug discovery and development company, will participate in a special webinar hosted by the New York Health Forum (NYHF) on the latest drug discovery and development trends.

What is at the core of transforming a once lengthy process full of complexity and uncertainties? Advancements in new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), Covid-19 and drug pricing legislation have disrupted drug discovery and development in the global biopharma industry. Syntekabio is leading this industry-wide transformation with its latest invention STB CLOUD, which can give clinical-stage pharmaceutical companies with limited drug discovery capability an ideal one-stop solution for fully automatic drug discovery.

In this webinar, renowned industry experts and leaders, along with Syntekabio's Principal Scientist Hyun Joo, will address how the industry can continue innovation amid challenges and opportunities under the current economic conditions and discuss the best strategies forward. Details of the event are as follows:

WHAT: NYHF Special Webinar III

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023, 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

WHERE: Online via Zoom

WHO: Taewan Kim, PhD, Professor, Columbia University; Kern Chang, PhD, Scientific Integrator/Associate Director, Janssen R&D; Hyun Joo, PhD, Principal Scientist/Director, Syntekabio; and John Duguid, PhD, Managing Director, Auctus Capital. The panel will be moderated by Joseph McMenamin, MD, JD, EVP, W Medical Strategy Group.

NOTE: The webinar requires registration. It is free and open to the public. Register here to attend. A Q&A will follow the discussion.

SyntekaBio is a global artificial intelligence (AI) and big data-based drug discovery and development company, headquartered in South Korea since 2009, with its U.S. operations bringing innovative technologies and science to create transformative medicines worldwide that are compliant with international standards to cure diseases and improve people's lives. Find out more about DeepMatcher®, NEO-ARST, NGS-ARST and PGM-ARST at www.syntekabio.com. Contact Details

