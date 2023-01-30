DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 26 Jan 2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 0.12 % 4.77 % 4.89 % 1785205853 Previous 0.14 % 4.89 % 5.04 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG000 0 2173695 0 % 0.12 % Total 2173695 0.12 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % period Right To Recall Open 33894789 1.90 % Right Of Use Open 8663015 0.49 % Call Warrant 20.06.2025 1397770 0.08 % Convertible Bond 16.04.2028 2662186 0.15 % Call Option 16.06.2023 4107344 0.23 % Total 50725104 2.84 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % Put Option 15.12.2023 Physical 2720800 0.15 % Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 9839343 0.55 % Swap 04.01.2033 Cash 21799110 1.22 % Total 34359253 1.92 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset % % % Management, L.P. - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC % % % NNIP Holdings LLC % % % NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % % NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % % NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP % % % Holdings II B.V. NN Investment Partners % % % Holdings B.V. - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % % Goldman Sachs Bank Europe % % % SE - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK % % % Limited Goldman Sachs International % % % Bank - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK % % % Limited Goldman Sachs International % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 30 Jan 2023

