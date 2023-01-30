Contact Center Analytics Market Size to Reach USD 5.72 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The contact center analytics market size reached USD 1.21 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for cloud-based contact centers is the key factor driving market revenue growth.







Contact center analytics is the process of collecting, analyzing, and interpreting data from customer interactions to improve the customer experience and optimize contact center operations. This can include data from phone calls, chats, emails, and social media interactions. The recent demand for contact center analytics can be attributed to several factors. One of the main factors is the increasing importance of customer experience in today's business environment. Companies are realizing that providing excellent customer service is essential for building long-term customer loyalty and driving business revenue growth. Contact center analytics provides a way for companies to gain a deeper understanding of customer interactions and identify areas for improvement.

Drivers:

The rising demand for cloud-based contact centers is boosting revenue growth of the contact center analytics market. Cloud-based contact centers are typically more cost-effective than on-premises solutions, as they do not require significant upfront investments in hardware and infrastructure. This makes it more affordable for small and medium-sized businesses to implement contact center analytics, which in turn increases the adoption of these solutions. In addition, cloud-based contact centers can be easily integrated with other business systems such as CRM and social media monitoring, which provides a more holistic view of customer interactions and enables businesses to make better decisions. Various companies have introduced cloud-based contact center solutions in recent years. Amazon has developed a number of cloud-based contact centers across the globe, using Amazon Connect, its own cloud-based contact center solution.

This allows Amazon to provide customer service to its customers from anywhere in the world and to scale its operations as needed. Salesforce, a CRM software company, developed a cloud-based contact center software called Service Cloud, which is integrated with its CRM platform. This allows companies to manage customer interactions across multiple channels, such as phone, email, and chat, and to gain insights into customer behavior using analytics.

Restraints:

Data standardization is a major constraint in the contact center analytics market as it hinders the ability to effectively integrate and analyze data from multiple sources. Different systems, applications, and channels used by companies to interact with customers may have different data formats, structures, and definitions. This can make it difficult to combine and analyze data across these different sources, leading to inconsistencies and inaccuracies in the insights and recommendations generated by the analytics solutions.

In addition, data privacy and security are major concerns when it comes to contact center analytics. The collection and analysis of customer data can raise potential privacy and security risks, such as data breaches, identity theft, and unauthorized access to sensitive information. This can make companies hesitant to adopt contact center analytics solutions, as they may not want to take on these risks or may not have the necessary security measures in place to protect customer data. All of these are expected to restrain the revenue growth of the market.

Growth Projections:

The contact center analytics market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.9% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 1.21 Billion in 2021 to USD 5.72 Billion in 2030. Growing focus on real-time customer journey mapping is expected to drive the revenue growth of the market. The growing focus on real-time customer journey mapping is creating high demand for contact center analytics because it allows companies to better understand and improve the customer experience. Real-time customer journey mapping involves tracking and analyzing customer interactions across different touchpoints, such as phone, email, chat, and social media, in real-time. By analyzing this data, companies can identify pain points in the customer journey and take action to improve them.

Current Trends and Innovations:

Recent trends in the contact center analytics market include the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to analyze customer interactions, the adoption of cloud-based solutions, and the integration of multiple data sources to provide a more comprehensive view of customer behavior. Additionally, there is an increasing focus on real-time analytics, which allows companies to quickly identify and respond to customer issues. Another trend is the move towards automation, which can help companies to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Recent developments in the contact center analytics market include the use of Natural Language Processing (NLP) to analyze customer interactions and extract insights, the use of sentiment analysis to understand customer emotions, and the use of predictive analytics to anticipate customer needs.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Cisco Systems, Inc., Genpact, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, CallMiner, 8x8, Inc., Five9, Inc., Talkdesk, Enghouse Interactive, CallHippo, Avaya Inc., and NICE Ltd.

On April 14, 2021 , Talkdesk, a cloud contact center provider, announced the release of contact center managed services powered by PPT Solutions, a customer experience, and contact center consulting firm. Talkdesk managed services enable Talkdesk customers to supplement their teams with an administrator who oversees managing the contact center software and associated tasks such as adding and removing users, creating and modifying live dashboards, and configuring new integrations.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 1.21 Billion CAGR (2022-2030) 18.9 % Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 5.72 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019-2020 Forecast period 2022-2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, deployment, organization size, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Cisco Systems, Inc., Genpact, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, CallMiner, 8x8, Inc., Five9, Inc., Talkdesk, Enghouse Interactive, CallHippo, Avaya Inc., and NICE Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation



Emergen Research has segmented global contact center analytics market on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, application, end-use, and region:

Component method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solution



Cross-channel Analytics





Predictive Analytics





Performance Analytics





Text Analytics





Speech Analytics





Desktop Analytics



Service



Integration & Deployment





Training & Consulting





Support & Maintenance





Managed Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloud



On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Large Enterprises



Small & Medium Enterprises

Application Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Automatic Call Distributor



Log Management



Customer Experience Management



Risk & Compliance Management



Real-time Monitoring & Reporting



Workforce Optimization



Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

BFSI



Government and Defense



Retail and Consumer Goods



IT and Telecom



Healthcare



Travel and Hospitality



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain





Benelux





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

