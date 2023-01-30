Eaton Collaborates With Rewiring America To Help Drive Residential Electrification Education, Awareness and Action

Executive Brian Brickhouse joins CEOs for Electrification coalition of business leaders working across industries to advance electrification priorities

Alignment with national coalition furthers Eaton's commitment to sustainability and Home as a Grid approach to the energy transition

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced that it is collaborating with Rewiring America, the leading electrification nonprofit in the U.S., to advance electrification education, awareness and action. Additionally, Brian Brickhouse, president, Americas Region, Electrical Sector, has joined Rewiring America's CEOs for Electrification, a national coalition of business leaders committed to furthering sustainability through electrification, beginning with the American household. Brickhouse joins the coalition as part of Eaton's continuing efforts to lead the energy transition through key sustainability initiatives including its Home as a Grid approach, which envisions a future in which homes become both producers and users of energy.

"Electrification is a core tenet in the ongoing drive to reduce dependence on carbon-based energy sources and deliver on the promise of a sustainable future," said Brickhouse. "From enabling the electrification of homes to helping states and municipalities understand how to leverage federal funding for EV charging infrastructure, Eaton is at the forefront of this movement. I look forward to working with the CEOs for Electrification coalition as we advance this essential element in the energy transition."

According to the United States Energy Information Administration, home energy use accounted for approximately one-sixth of total U.S. energy consumption as of 2020, unlocking a significant opportunity to reduce overall greenhouse gas emission by converting homes to electric power. The CEOs for Electrification coalition drives action by bringing together CEOs across industries to champion electrification, electrify their operations and accelerate market transformation required to electrify everything. Working together, the coalition aims to create millions of new jobs, improve health outcomes and reduce emissions.

"We're thrilled to partner with Eaton and have Brian Brickhouse join the CEOs for Electrification coalition," said Rewiring America Head of Partnerships and Engagement Keishaa Austin. "For over a century, Eaton has demonstrated the kind of business leadership and vision we need today to make the clean energy transition work for everyone. Eaton's Home as a Grid approach is a brilliant example of how electrifying everything can mean better resiliency, sustainability and comfort. We look forward to working together to make electrification easier for all Americans."

Eaton's Home as a Grid approach to the energy transition envisions a future where, through the two-way flow of electricity, homes become both producers and consumers of energy. Through technology innovation, homes can act as energy hubs by producing their own power to help support grid flexibility and stability of electrical power. To learn more about Eaton's Home as a Grid approach, visit Eaton.com/HomeAsAGrid.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, 2023 marks Eaton's 100th anniversary of being listed on the NYSE. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

