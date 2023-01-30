DJ PTA-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Veröffentlichung gem. § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Lübeck, Deutschland (pta/30.01.2023/19:39) - Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name: SLM Solutions Group AG Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004VIBQF63906C97 Straße, Hausnr: Estlandring 4 PLZ: 23560 Ort: Lübeck, Deutschland

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer Geburtsdatum: 1944-08-22

4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung 27.01.2023

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Stimmrechte in % Anteil Instrumente in % Summe Anteile in % Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte (Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) (Summe 7.a. + 7.b.) nach § 41 WpHG neu 0,00 1,46 1,46 25.744.680 letzte 23,22 1,77 24,98 Mitteilung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolut direkt (§ 33 absolut zugerechnet (§ 34 direkt in % (§ 33 zugerechnet in % (§ 34 WpHG) WpHG) WpHG) WpHG) DE000A111338 0 0 0,00 0,00 Summe: 0 0,000000

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % 0 0,00 Summe: 0 0,000000

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum / Barausgleich oder physische Stimmrechte Stimmrechte Instruments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in % Convertible 11.10.2024 at any time n/a 375.011 1,46 Bonds Summe: 375.011 1,460000

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% Instrumente in %, wenn 5% Summe in %, wenn 5% oder oder höher oder höher höher Paul E. Singer Elliott Advisors GP LLC Elliott Associates, L.P. The Liverpool Limited Partnership - Paul E. Singer Elliott Advisors GP LLC Elliott Associates, L.P. Liverpool Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool Limited Partnership - Paul E. Singer Elliott Advisors GP LLC Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, LLC Elliott Associates, L.P. The Liverpool Limited Partnership - Paul E. Singer Elliott Advisors GP LLC Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, LLC Elliott Associates, L.P. Liverpool Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool Limited Partnership - Paul E. Singer Elliott Advisors GP LLC Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, L.P. The Liverpool Limited Partnership - Paul E. Singer Elliott Advisors GP LLC Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, L.P. Liverpool Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool Limited Partnership - Paul E. Singer Elliott Special GP, LLC Elliott Associates, L.P. The Liverpool Limited Partnership - Paul E. Singer Elliott Special GP, LLC Elliott Associates, L.P. Liverpool Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool Limited Partnership - Paul E. Singer Braxton Associates, Inc. Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, LLC Elliott Associates, L.P. The Liverpool Limited Partnership - Paul E. Singer Braxton Associates, Inc. Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, LLC Elliott Associates, L.P. Liverpool Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool Limited Partnership - Paul E. Singer Braxton Associates, Inc. Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, L.P. The Liverpool Limited Partnership - Paul E. Singer Braxton Associates, Inc. Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, L.P. Liverpool Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool Limited Partnership - Paul E. Singer Elliott Asset Management LLC Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, LLC Elliott Associates, L.P. The Liverpool Limited Partnership - Paul E. Singer Elliott Asset Management LLC Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, LLC Elliott Associates, L.P. Liverpool Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool Limited Partnership - Paul E. Singer Elliott Asset Management LLC Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, L.P. The Liverpool Limited Partnership - Paul E. Singer Elliott Asset Management LLC Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, L.P. Liverpool Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool Limited Partnership - Paul E. Singer Elliott International Advisors GP LLC Elliott International Special GP, LLC Hambledon, Inc. Elliott International, L.P. - Paul E. Singer Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. Elliott International Special GP, LLC Hambledon, Inc. Elliott International, L.P. - Paul E. Singer Elliott Investment Management GP LLC Elliott Investment Management L.P.

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung: N/A

10. Sonstige Informationen: Datum 30.01.2023

(Ende)

Aussender: SLM Solutions Group AG Adresse: Estlandring 4, 23560 Lübeck Land: Deutschland Ansprechpartner: Jacob Sreekumaran Tel.: +49 451 4060 3122 E-Mail: ir@slm-solutions.com Website: www.slm-solutions.com

ISIN(s): DE000A111338 (Aktie) Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt; Freiverkehr in Stuttgart, Freiverkehr in München, Freiverkehr in Hamburg, Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Freiverkehr in Hannover; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Tradegate

© pressetext Nachrichtenagentur GmbH Pflichtmitteilungen und Finanznachrichten übermittelt durch pressetext. Archiv: https://www.pressetext.com/channel/Adhoc . Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Aussender verantwortlich. Kontakt für Anfragen: adhoc@pressetext.com oder +43-1-81140-300.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2023 13:39 ET (18:39 GMT)