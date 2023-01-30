Anzeige
30.01.2023 | 20:10
PTA-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Veröffentlichung gem. § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Lübeck, Deutschland (pta/30.01.2023/19:39) - Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten 

Name:              SLM Solutions Group AG 
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004VIBQF63906C97 
Straße, Hausnr:         Estlandring 4 
PLZ:              23560 
Ort:              Lübeck, Deutschland

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer Geburtsdatum: 1944-08-22

4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung 27.01.2023

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile 

Anteil Stimmrechte in % Anteil Instrumente in %    Summe Anteile in %    Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte 
       (Summe 7.a.)      (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)    (Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)   nach § 41 WpHG 
neu      0,00          1,46             1,46           25.744.680 
letzte    23,22          1,77             24,98 
Mitteilung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) 

ISIN     absolut direkt (§ 33   absolut zugerechnet (§ 34   direkt in % (§ 33   zugerechnet in % (§ 34 
       WpHG)           WpHG)             WpHG)         WpHG) 
DE000A111338 0             0               0,00          0,00 
Summe:                 0                          0,000000

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG 

Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % 
                                   0          0,00 
                     Summe:            0          0,000000

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG 

Art des     Fälligkeit /   Ausübungszeitraum /   Barausgleich oder physische   Stimmrechte   Stimmrechte 
Instruments   Verfall     Laufzeit        Abwicklung           absolut     in % 
Convertible   11.10.2024    at any time       n/a               375.011     1,46 
Bonds 
                             Summe:             375.011     1,460000

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen 

Unternehmen            Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3%   Instrumente in %, wenn 5%   Summe in %, wenn 5% oder 
                  oder höher          oder höher          höher 
Paul E. Singer 
Elliott Advisors GP LLC 
Elliott Associates, L.P. 
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 
- 
Paul E. Singer 
Elliott Advisors GP LLC 
Elliott Associates, L.P. 
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. 
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 
- 
Paul E. Singer 
Elliott Advisors GP LLC 
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. 
Elliott Special GP, LLC 
Elliott Associates, L.P. 
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 
- 
Paul E. Singer 
Elliott Advisors GP LLC 
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. 
Elliott Special GP, LLC 
Elliott Associates, L.P. 
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. 
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 
- 
Paul E. Singer 
Elliott Advisors GP LLC 
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. 
Elliott Associates, L.P. 
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 
- 
Paul E. Singer 
Elliott Advisors GP LLC 
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. 
Elliott Associates, L.P. 
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. 
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 
- 
Paul E. Singer 
Elliott Special GP, LLC 
Elliott Associates, L.P. 
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 
- 
Paul E. Singer 
Elliott Special GP, LLC 
Elliott Associates, L.P. 
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. 
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 
- 
Paul E. Singer 
Braxton Associates, Inc. 
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. 
Elliott Special GP, LLC 
Elliott Associates, L.P. 
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 
- 
Paul E. Singer 
Braxton Associates, Inc. 
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. 
Elliott Special GP, LLC 
Elliott Associates, L.P. 
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. 
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 
- 
Paul E. Singer 
Braxton Associates, Inc. 
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. 
Elliott Associates, L.P. 
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 
- 
Paul E. Singer 
Braxton Associates, Inc. 
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. 
Elliott Associates, L.P. 
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. 
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 
- 
Paul E. Singer 
Elliott Asset Management LLC 
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. 
Elliott Special GP, LLC 
Elliott Associates, L.P. 
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 
- 
Paul E. Singer 
Elliott Asset Management LLC 
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. 
Elliott Special GP, LLC 
Elliott Associates, L.P. 
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. 
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 
- 
Paul E. Singer 
Elliott Asset Management LLC 
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. 
Elliott Associates, L.P. 
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 
- 
Paul E. Singer 
Elliott Asset Management LLC 
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. 
Elliott Associates, L.P. 
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. 
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 
- 
Paul E. Singer 
Elliott International Advisors GP 
LLC 
Elliott International Special GP, 
LLC 
Hambledon, Inc. 
Elliott International, L.P. 
- 
Paul E. Singer 
Elliott International Capital 
Advisors Inc. 
Elliott International Special GP, 
LLC 
Hambledon, Inc. 
Elliott International, L.P. 
- 
Paul E. Singer 
Elliott Investment Management GP 
LLC 
Elliott Investment Management L.P.

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung: N/A

10. Sonstige Informationen: Datum 30.01.2023

(Ende)

Aussender: SLM Solutions Group AG Adresse: Estlandring 4, 23560 Lübeck Land: Deutschland Ansprechpartner: Jacob Sreekumaran Tel.: +49 451 4060 3122 E-Mail: ir@slm-solutions.com Website: www.slm-solutions.com

ISIN(s): DE000A111338 (Aktie) Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt; Freiverkehr in Stuttgart, Freiverkehr in München, Freiverkehr in Hamburg, Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Freiverkehr in Hannover; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Tradegate

© pressetext Nachrichtenagentur GmbH Pflichtmitteilungen und Finanznachrichten übermittelt durch pressetext. Archiv: https://www.pressetext.com/channel/Adhoc . Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Aussender verantwortlich. Kontakt für Anfragen: adhoc@pressetext.com oder +43-1-81140-300.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2023 13:39 ET (18:39 GMT)

