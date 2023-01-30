T-Mobile: T-Mobile Announces 2040 Net-Zero Commitment

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Today T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) announced the company's latest step forward in its sustainability efforts, including an industry-leading commitment to achieve net-zero emissions across its entire carbon footprint by 2040. To bolster this new goal, T-Mobile also signed onto The Climate Pledge, a cross-sector community of companies and organizations working together to solve the challenges of cutting global carbon emissions for a sustainable future.

"As we know sustainability is important to our customers and stakeholders, T-Mobile has made great progress in reducing our environmental footprint - and now we're taking even bigger steps to reduce our carbon emissions with a commitment to meeting SBTi's Net-Zero Standard," said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. "We are proud that we are doing our part to create a sustainable future for all - including becoming the first in U.S. wireless to set this bold target. And we hope companies like ours - and the partners and suppliers we work alongside - will join us in setting their own aggressive longer-term goals like these."

With the company's new commitment, T-Mobile becomes the first in U.S. wireless to set a net-zero goal for all three emissions scopes that has been validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) using their Net-Zero Standard - the world's first framework for company targets that aligns with the latest climate science. This goal covers emission scopes 1 and 2, inclusive of direct emissions from T-Mobile's operations and facilities, as well as indirect emissions from purchased electricity.

The Un-carrier's new goal also covers all remaining indirect scope 3 emissions (the company's entire footprint!) - including those produced by suppliers, customer device usage, materials and fuel required to ship products, employee travel, and more-which represents roughly two-thirds of the company's carbon footprint.

"While T-Mobile's net-zero goal is a decades-long endeavor, we know how important it is to take definitive actions now to reduce our environmental impact for future generations," said Janice Kapner, chief communications and corporate responsibility officer at T-Mobile. "We're committed to measurable progress and holding ourselves accountable with strong governance practices, consistent and transparent reporting, and ongoing collaboration with leading sustainability experts."

The Climate Pledge, co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, is a collective commitment to achieve net-zero 10 years ahead of The Paris Agreement. T-Mobile joins nearly 400 organizations that have signed the Pledge, all of which agree to:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis;

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies;

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

"We're excited that T-Mobile is signing The Climate Pledge and committing to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early," said Sally Fouts, Global Lead of The Climate Pledge at Amazon. "T-Mobile has set and achieved aggressive renewable energy and carbon reduction goals across its operations, and we're thrilled to see the comprehensive and thoughtful pathway they have charted to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040."

T-Mobile has a long track record of dedication to building a more sustainable future. It was previously the first in U.S. wireless to achieve an ambitious 100% renewable electricity goal, as well as previous science-based carbon reduction goals. The Un-carrier earned an A- for its 2022 CDP Climate Change disclosure, and was recognized in the top 20 of JUST Capital's 2023 Rankings of America's Most Just Companies, including a number one ranking in the telecom industry for environmental impact.

To learn more about T-Mobile's sustainability efforts, visit t-mobile.com/sustainability.

To learn more about the Science Based Targets initiative, visit sciencebasedtargets.org.

100% Renewable: T-Mobile matches its own annual electrical usage with renewable energy from a portfolio of sources including: virtual power purchase agreements, a green direct tariff, renewable retail agreements, and unbundled REC purchases.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

About The Climate Pledge

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. 380 organizations have now signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions. For more information visit www.theclimatepledge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including information concerning T-Mobile US, Inc.'s future results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including unexpected delays, difficulties, and expenses in executing against our environmental, climate, or other "Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)" targets, goals and commitments outlined in this document, including, but not limited to, our efforts to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, as well as changes in laws or regulations affecting us, such as changes in cybersecurity, data privacy, environmental,safety and health laws, and other risks as disclosed in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. T-Mobile does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any duty, to update any statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, new developments, or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure may be required by law. In addition, some of the statements contained in this document may rely on third-party information and projections that management believes to be reputable; however, T-Mobile does not independently verify or audit this information.

