Montag, 30.01.2023
"Kaufen" - Breaking News und technische Exzellenz…
WKN: A0NJKM ISIN: US30049A1079 
30.01.2023
Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Evolution Petroleum (NYSE American:EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (its second quarter of fiscal year 2023), after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. An investor conference call to review the results will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern (1:00 p.m. Central). The call will be hosted by Kelly Loyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Stash, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern (1:00 p.m. Central)

Telephone: 1-877-270-2148 (Toll free); 1-412-902-6510 (International); participants should ask to be joined into the Evolution Petroleum Corporation call

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=5m8kN1QH

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on Evolution's website (www.evolutionpetroleum.com) under "Investors" on the "Presentations & Events" page following the call or via the webcast link listed above. The webcast replay will be available through February 8, 2024.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total returns to its shareholders through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to maximize total shareholder return from a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties built through acquisition and through selective development opportunities, production enhancement, and other exploitation efforts on its oil and natural gas properties. Properties include non-operated interests in the following areas: the Jonah Field in Sublette County, Wyoming, a natural gas and natural gas liquids producing field; the Williston Basin in North Dakota, a producing oil and natural gas property; the Barnett Shale located in North Texas, a natural gas and natural gas liquids producing property; the Hamilton Dome Field located in Hot Springs County, Wyoming, a secondary oil recovery field utilizing water injection wells to pressurize the reservoir; the Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit in the Delhi Field in Northeast Louisiana, a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project; as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore Texas wells. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at http://www.evolutionpetroleum.com.

Company Contacts

Kelly Loyd, President and Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Stash, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
(713) 935-0122
KLoyd@evolutionpetroleum.com
RStash@evolutionpetroleum.com

SOURCE: Evolution Petroleum Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737273/Evolution-Petroleum-Announces-Second-Quarter-Fiscal-Year-2023-Earnings-Release-Conference-Call

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
