WKN: A0MYR8 ISIN: CA54928Q1081 Ticker-Symbol: LKT 
Tradegate
30.01.23
17:04 Uhr
0,428 Euro
-0,032
-6,86 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.01.2023
LUCARA DIAMOND CORP. ANNOUNCES 2023 RETAIL MARKETING ROADSHOW IN STOCKHOLM

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC), (BSE: LUC), (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: LUC) Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2023 marketing roadshow in Stockholm, Sweden. The Company is scheduled to host a retail investor presentation on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 6:00pm Central European Time at World Trade Center, Klarabergsviadukten 70 in Stockholm (Room: Casablanca). View PDF version.

Please RSVP to reriksson@rive6.ch to confirm your attendance.

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

Follow Lucara Diamond on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn

ABOUT LUCARA
Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on January 30, 2023.

Hannah Reynish, Investor Relations & Communications, +1 604 674 0272, info@lucaradiamond.com; Sweden, Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations & Public Relations, +46 701 112615, reriksson@rive6.ch; UK Public Relations, Charles Vivian / Jos Simson, Tavistock, +44 79 772 97903, lucara@tavistock.co.uk

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lucara-diamond-corp-announces-2023-retail-marketing-roadshow-in-stockholm-301733947.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
