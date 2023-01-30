Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
"Kaufen" - Breaking News und technische Exzellenz…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6V9 ISIN: CA29872T1003 Ticker-Symbol: E06 
München
30.01.23
08:05 Uhr
0,232 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EURO MANGANESE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EURO MANGANESE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1980,23423:00
0,1970,23022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2023 | 23:10
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Euro Manganese Inc.: Euro Manganese Confirms First Fiscal Quarter 2023 Release Date and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") will file its First Fiscal Quarter financial reports after TSX.V market close on Thursday, Feb 9, 2023 (prior to ASX market open on Friday, Feb 10, 2023).

Fiscal Q1 2023 Conference Call Details

Euro Manganese will host two separate conference calls to serve stakeholders in their respective time zones. Content of both calls will be the same.

Calls will be hosted on Zoom, with the ability to dial-in or join via web link. Questions may be asked directly or using the chat function. Replays and transcripts of both calls will be available on Euro Manganese's website: www.mn25.ca

CALL #1 - For North American and UK/European Audiences
North AmericaUK/Europe
DateMonday, Feb 13, 2023Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Time8:30am PST | 11:30am EST4:30pm GMT | 5:30pm CET
Registration:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_W2_HUo35SYO8wM9jMXhPjA (https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_W2_HUo35SYO8wM9jMXhPjA)

CALL #2 - For Australian Audiences
AustraliaNorth America
DateTuesday, Feb 14, 2023Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Time6:00am AWST | 9:00am AEDT2:00pm PST | 5:00pm EST
Registration:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DVuSrrPhTMydgDfN3BcJIA (https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DVuSrrPhTMydgDfN3BcJIA)


About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual-listed on the TSX.V and the ASX, and is also traded on the OTCQX.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inquiries

Dr. Matthew James
President & CEO
+44 (0)747 229 6688

Louise Burgess
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Communications
+1

Company Address: #709 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8
Website:www.mn25.ca


Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen
Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
EURO MANGANESE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.