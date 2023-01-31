World Literacy Foundation: UK to host global literacy event

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today, the United Kingdom will play host of an important international gathering of literacy specialists who will come together to address the spike in illiteracy rates post pandemic.

The World Literacy Summit 2023 will be held at Oxford University, hosting around 500 literary specialists from 85 countries over three days, from April 2 to 5.

World Literacy Foundation CEO Andrew Kay said the United Kingdom is playing a central role in this international event as the latest global research, data and knowledge is shared amongst literacy practitioners and academics.

"We are delighted to announce Oxford to host the World Literacy Summit 2023 as it brings together leaders from 85 countries representing over two-thirds of the world's population, and all with a single focus - advocating, championing, and educating on the vital importance of improving literacy levels across the globe," he said.

"Today, as a community of literacy experts, we face significant challenges in the UK and other regions of the world as the early data shows a drop in literacy rates post-pandemic."

World Literacy Summit holds as the largest gathering of international literary specialist including NGO leaders, researchers, academics, government representatives and the learners themselves, while also drawing upon thousands delegates and online viewers through their webinars.

Latest research shows 70 percent of 10-year-olds in low and middle-income countries are unable to read and understand a simple text and more than 60 percent of children from low-income homes in the UK struggle with reading.

UK Trustee of the World Literacy Foundation, Samantha Sida said "Literacy can change everything in the life of a young person and provide a pathway to reach their full potential".

Illiteracy has a significant lifelong impact to a person and a massive cost on the economy with every £1 spent on literacy programs having a 13 percent ROI back to the economy.

Low literacy skills can impact employment, health, poverty and other social issues. When individuals learn how to read they have the power to lift themselves out of poverty, lower health care costs, sustain employment, lower incarceration rates and ultimately change their lives.

The Summit is a vital opportunity for the wider literacy community to come together, find solutions, and create a roadmap for the future.

For further details https://www.worldliteracysummit.org/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-to-host-global-literacy-event-301734149.html