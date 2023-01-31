Vancouver, Kanada, 30. Januar 2023 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (das "Unternehmen" oder "Rock Tech") meldet sehr positive neue Ergebnisse seines Prospektions- und Explorationsprogramms, das auch drei neue Spodumen-Pegmatit-Vorkommen identifiziert hat. Das Bohrprogramm wurde im Sommer 2022 auf dem gänzlich unternehmenseigenen Gebiet des Georgia Lake Lithium Projekts im Thunder Bay Mining District in Ontario (das "Georgia Lake Projekt" oder "Georgia Lake") abgeschlossen.

Rock Tech ist über die positiven Untersuchungsergebnisse von Aufschlussproben, die in Georgia Lake entnommen wurden, hoch erfreut. Die Proben wurden im Rahmen einer umfangreichen Prospektion und Exploration zwischen Juli und September 2022 gesammelt. Das Programm umfasste die Aufsuchung und Kartierung von Spodumen haltigen Pegmatiten in Bereichen, die sich sowohl in der Nähe von bekannten Lagerstätten als auch in wenig erkundeten Gebieten auf dem Grundstück Georgia Lake befinden. Das Georgia Lake Projekt, das sich zwischen Nipigon und Beardmore im kanadischen Ontario befindet, umfasst 1.042 Hektar an Verleihungen (mineral leases) und 5.686 Hektar an Mutungen (mineral claims).

Drei neue Vorkommen konnten durch die Untersuchungsergebnisse identifiziert werden. Sie werden als Line 20, Camp 38 und Conway East geführt (siehe Abbildung 1 und Tabelle 1 unten für die Standorte und Untersuchungsergebnisse der einzelnen Proben). Weitere Schürfe und Bohrungen werden durchgeführt, um die Spodumen-Pegmatit-Lagerstätten genauer zu bestimmen. Dabei wird für Line 20 und Camp 38 eine Strichlinie von rund 100 Metern Länge angenommen, für Conway East bis zu 500 Metern. Rock Tech plant, im Sommer 2023 ein Schurfprogramm durchzuführen, um die positiven Untersuchungsergebnisse weiter zu verfolgen.

Robert MacDonald, General Manager des Georgia Lake Projekts äußerte sich erfreut: "Rock Tech ist mit den Ergebnissen des Explorationsprogramms aus dem Sommer sehr zufrieden und wir sind vom Potenzial Georgia Lakes überzeugt. Deshalb planen wir derzeit unser Explorationsprogramm 2023, um die vielversprechenden Ergebnisse weiter zu verfolgen."

ANHÄNGE

KARTE 1 | Die Karte zeigt die Beprobungen und Ergebnisse Rock Techs Prospektions- und Explorationsprogramms aus dem Sommer 2022 in Georgia Lake. Die dunkelgrauen Einfärbungen zeigen die Umrisse des geplanten Tagebaus, die im Rahmen der Vormachbarkeitsstudie (Prefeasibility Study) von AMC Consulting (Canada) Ltd. in Q4/2022 fertig gestellt wurden.

TABELLE 1 | Zusammenfassung der wichtigsten Ergebnisse aus den gesammelten Gesteinsproben des Explorationsprogramms 2022. GPS-Koordinaten sind in UTM NAD83 Zone 16N.

BEPROBUNG UND QAQC PROCEDURE

Repräsentative Proben wurden aus allen Pegmatitorten während der Prospektion genommen. Jede einzelne Probe wurde in Kunststofftaschen verpackt und etikettiert. Rund 13% wurden an Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") zur Analyse gesendet. QAQC Proben wurden in den Probenverlauf eingebracht und bestehen aus hochgradigen und niedriggradigen Lithium-Standards, Leerproben und Doppelungen. Die Proben wurden an Actlabs Vorbereitungslabor in Thunder Bay, Ontario zur Zermahlung und Pulverisierung übergeben und später an Actlabs' Geochemistry Laboratory in Ancaster, Ontario zur Analyse weitergeleitet. Die Lithium-Analyse wurde mit Hilfe einer Sodium-Peroxide Lösung plus ICP-OES durchgeführt. Actlabs is unabhängig von Rock Tech.

WISSENSCHAFTLICHE UND TECHNISCHE VERÖFFENTLICHUNG

Die wissenschaftlichen und technischen Ergebnisse und Veröffentlichungen wurden durch Amanuel Bein, P.Geo., Chief Exploration Geologist of the Georgia Lake Project, der "Qualified Person" unter Berücksichtugung der Standards des National Instrument 43-101 bewertet und genehmigt. Die Explorationsdaten wurden gesammelt und auf Echtheit überprüft, so wie es die CIM Mineral Exploration Best Practice Guidelines vorsehen.

ÜBER ROCK TECH

Rock Tech ist ein Cleantech-Unternehmen, das es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht hat, Lithiumhydroxid für Elektroauto-Batterien herzustellen. Das Unternehmen plant, Lithiumkonverter direkt dort zu bauen, wo es seine Kunden benötigen, um Transparenz in der Lieferkette und eine Just-in-Time-Lieferung zu gewährleisten. Um die drängendste Lücke hin zu einer sauberen Mobilität zu schließen, hat Rock Tech eines der stärksten Teams der Branche zusammengestellt. Das Unternehmen hat sich strenge ESG-Standards auferlegt und entwickelt einen eigenen Aufbereitungsprozess, der effizienter und nachhaltiger sein soll. Rock Tech plant, das nötige Rohmaterial aus seinem eigenen Mineralienprojekt in Kanada zu beziehen, aber auch von anderen verantwortungsvoll produzierenden Minen. In den kommenden Jahren wird das Unternehmen voraussichtlich auch Material aus dem Batterierecycling beziehen. Das Ziel von Rock Tech ist es, einen Kreislauf für Lithium zu schaffen. www.rocktechlithium.com

FÜR WEITERE INFORMATIONEN

André Mandel, mobil: +49 (0) 151 2825 4014; oder Email: amandel@rocktechlithium.com,

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.; 777 Hornby Street, Suite 600, Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this press release.

Certain information set forth in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are based on Rock Tech's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions in light of its experience and is perception of historical trends. All statements other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking information. Often, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section.

In particular, forward-looking information contained in this press release includes: statements regarding the summer 2023 trenching program and the objectives, results and the benefits thereof; the Company's expectations regarding its three new prospects entitled Line 20, Camp 38, and Conway East, the summer 2023 exploration program to be undertaken on the Georgia Lake Project , the Company's intentions with respect to the development and timing thereof and statements regarding future plans, activities, and schedules relating to such projects and related development; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects; and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of the Company and, in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. This forward-looking information was derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, that the results of the exploration program will be indicative of future results; that the way towards a feasibility study (DFS) will continue as currently planned; the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, feedstock and intermediate and final lithium products; that all required regulatory approvals and permits can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner; expected growth, performance and business operations; future commodity prices and exchange rates; prospects, growth opportunities and financing available to the Company; general business and economic conditions; the costs and results of exploration, development and operating activities; Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business; and the accuracy and reliability of technical data, forecasts, estimates and studies. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results.

In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Tech's control, that may cause Rock Tech's actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due, delays in government approval for the construction and commissioning of the Georgia Lake Project, changes in commodity prices, Rock Tech's ability to retain and attract skilled staff and to secure feedstock from third party suppliers, unanticipated events and other difficulties related to construction, development and operation of converters and mines, the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations, title defects, competition from existing and new competitors, changes in currency exchange rates and market prices of Rock Tech's securities, Rock Tech's history of losses, impacts of climate change and other risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Financial Instruments and Other Risks" in Rock Tech's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis, a copy of which is filed electronically through SEDAR and is available online at www.sedar.com. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forward-looking information.

It can not be guaranteed that actual events, results, performance and/or achievements will be consistent with the forward-looking information and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. This forward-looking information reflects Rock Tech management's current views as at the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based.

The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding Rock Tech's plans, objectives and goals and is not appropriate for any other purposes.



NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=CA77273P2017Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.