oneZero Financial Systems: oneZero appoints Julian Gay as Director of Institutional Sales, EMEA

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Julian Gay as Director of Institutional Sales, EMEA. Julian will be responsible for further expanding oneZero's institutional business in the region and will be based in oneZero's London office.





Julian joins oneZero from SmartTrade where he was Director of EMEA Sales. Prior to that, Julian was Director of EMEA Sales at Integral Development Corp. Julian is an experienced fintech professional with a strong track record of understanding the eFX needs of banks, brokers, execution desks of PTFs and asset managers, and working with them to find the right electronic trading solutions for their organization. His arrival further progresses the expansion of oneZero's Institutional client focused business development team. Julian will leverage oneZero's collaborative approach to ensure their internal and external customers are priced effectively and managed in a way that improves returns on a risk adjusted basis for both sides of the flow.

Unlike a marketplace or venue, oneZero is a market-neutral technology provider that puts clients in full control of how their orders and risks are managed through award-winning trading technology solutions for price formation, distribution, and risk management. oneZero's Institutional Hub is part of a holistic solution, which includes Ecosystem for market access and Data Source that makes full time series quote, trade and configuration information directly available to quantitative trading teams via Data Source DNA and also enables oneZero's own trading analytics via Data Source Insights.

Other key hires to the EMEA Institutional team include Agne Piktoze who joined in 2022 as Institutional Relationship Manager, after roles at 360 Trading Networks, National Australia Bank and Morgan Stanley. Also based in London are Stuart Brock, Head of Institutional Sales, Jamie Rose, Director of Relationship Management, and Stephen Totten as Director of Quantitative Analysis .

Julian commented: "I am very pleased to be joining such a successful company with proven technology, working alongside an experienced team who are pioneers in building superior technology solutions. I'm looking forward to delivering powerful and reliable solutions for institutional clients in EMEA."

Stuart Brock, Head of Institutional Sales at oneZero commented: "We are delighted to welcome Julian to the team. His experience and business knowledge will be an asset to clients as they forego legacy solutions and move over to oneZero."

In December, oneZero announced that Cboe FX and State Street had joined its EcoSystem, and in September, it was reported that Invast Global selected oneZero as their core technology provider for their Multi-asset Prime Services business. In August, it was revealed that oneZero made the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies , and in July, oneZero was named Best Liquidity Aggregator in FX Markets' e-FX Awards 2022 .

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology for over a decade. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that separately solve specific organizational challenges and together provide a complete solution for trading technology, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

