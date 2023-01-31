Codestone Group Strengthens Leadership Team with the Appointment of Mark Ames as Chief Operating Officer

POOLE, England, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Codestone Group, the leading SAP, Microsoft & CCH® Tagetik cloud technology consulting firm, announced the appointment of Mark Ames as its Chief Operating Officer. This is part of a series of high-profile Codestone Board appointments to drive Codestone's strategic priorities as it continues to grow, following private equity-backing from FPE Capital.

With over 15 years of experience in software development and further eight years in infrastructure management, most recently working for the past four years as the COO on physical networking infrastructure for ISG Tech, Mark will be instrumental in helping Codestone accelerate growth, strengthen collaboration and scale expertise across its ERP, EPM, BI & Analytics, Cloud IT and Managed Services business.

He previously led Software Development for Atos and was UK Infrastructure Management Service Line Director for global organisation Sopra Steria. Additionally, he was Head of ICT Applications for Birmingham City Council in a large joint venture with Capita, to deliver the Council's digital transformation including designing and building a brand new 90-seat offshore SAP technical delivery centre in Pune, India.

2023 is set to be an exciting period for Codestone Group since acquiring Clarivos in May 2022 and DSCallards in October 2022. The combined 75 years of business technology experience will deliver a product range built around customer need and is designed to enable SMEs and midsize to large enterprises to grow and be future-ready.

Codestone co-founder and CEO, Jeremy Bucknell says, "We have ambitious growth plans and the Leadership team's collective expertise sets us apart in our sector. I've been excited to see how combining innovation with expertise is already proving a great platform for future developments. I am delighted that Mark has taken up the role of COO and know his decades of experience in scaling businesses, high performance team development and deep knowledge and understanding of the industry will play a key part in supporting the Group to deliver our ambitions."

As the business technology industry continues to innovate, Codestone has taken a leading role in helping UK companies of all sizes to define how to create and operate in systems that allow for better insights and analytics to make the right decisions and increase employee collaboration and effectiveness, reach key objectives more easily across multiple departments, and save time and money in the long run.

"I am thrilled to join the leadership team of a demonstrated growth company with an award-winning culture and a leading cloud business technology business," said Mark Ames, commenting on his new role. "I look forward to bringing my experience to this new position, as Codestone continues to create more value for its customers, employees, and SAP, Microsoft and CCH Tagetik partners in the complex business technology environment in which we operate."

For over 25 years, the Codestone Group has consistently pioneered modern ERP and cloud database technologies. Today, it is equity backed by FPE Capital and offers award-winning Cloud business technology consulting and delivery of SAP ERP, EPM, Financial Management and Advanced Analytics alongside CCH® Tagetik CPM and Microsoft Cloud IT solutions to growing SME, mid-market and large enterprises across the UK. With a combined 700+ customers, it is an SAP Partner of the Year for SAP Business ByDesign and SAP Business One in the UK and EMEA North, CCH Tagetik Platinum Partner, and Microsoft Gold Partner. Delivering next-level cloud transformation projects with a beyond go live approach, Codestone has a 24x7x365 client-first professional services approach and best-in-class managed services offering. For more information, please visit https://www.codestone.net/

