31.01.2023 | 09:10
Nasdaq Welcomes CleanR Grupa to the Baltic First North Market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, January 31, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by AS CleanR Grupa have been admitted to
trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq Riga as of today. 

The size of CleanR Grupa bond issue is EUR 15 million. The nominal value of
bonds is 1 000 EUR and a floating annual coupon rate of 6,5% + 3M EURIBOR with
quarterly payment. The bonds mature on December 9, 2025. 

The listing of CleanR Grupa bonds follows private offer to Estonian, Latvian
and Lithuanian investors. Based on demand for the bonds, the base amount of the
offering was oversubscribed by one and a half times. 

"We are delighted to welcome another Latvian company into capital market," said
Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, CEO of Nasdaq Riga and the Head of Nasdaq Baltic
Market."Capital markets are paramount to tackle the challenges of our times. We
wish to make our contribution to making Latvia a place where investors have
multiple investment possibilities and companies are able to meet their
financing needs. We wish a team of CleanR Grupa to achieve their business and
sustainability goals". 

Guntars Kokorevics, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CleanR Grupa AS:
"Having exceeded offer significantly, CleanR Grupa has successfully issued
bonds worth EUR 15 million at the end of last year. We are delighted by
achieving an excellent result in attracting local investors - the absolute
majority - almost 85% of the Group's bondholders - are from Latvia! The funding
raised on the capital market enables the Group to pursue its strategic
objectives by investing in the innovation of the environmental services sector,
and the strategic development of new and existing business lines. We value the
trust of our investors, and we will build strong investor relations with a high
sense of responsibility joining Nasdaq Riga First North market. We will
continue the implementation of the Group's business strategy, focusing on
sustainable and climate-neutral solutions in the development of the
environmental services sector. We thank the issuer, Signet Bank, and the legal
advisor, Eversheds Sutherland Bitans, as well as Nasdaq Riga, for the
productive cooperation in facilitating the meeting of issuers and investors." 

AS CleanR Grupa is a group of leading companies in the environmental services
sector in Latvia. Group's companies provide daily services of waste management,
premises cleaning, roads' and urban maintenance, as well as the realm of
property management to over 50 thousand customers all over the country in total
servicing more than half a million of population of Latvia. 

AS CleanR Grupa includes SIA CleanR, a household waste management company, SIA
CleanR Verso, an industrial waste management company specializing in
construction waste and recycled resources, SIA Vizii, a cleaning company, and
SIA Vizii Urban, an urban environment management business. AS CleanR Grupa, its
subsidiary and associate companies, primarily work in environmental service
management. 

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn,Twitter @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 




Media Contacts:
Sanita Gailane
sanita.gailane@nasdaq.com
+371 25 277 733
