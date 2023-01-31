Nasdaq Welcomes CleanR Grupa to the Baltic First North Market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, January 31, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by AS CleanR Grupa have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq Riga as of today. The size of CleanR Grupa bond issue is EUR 15 million. The nominal value of bonds is 1 000 EUR and a floating annual coupon rate of 6,5% + 3M EURIBOR with quarterly payment. The bonds mature on December 9, 2025. The listing of CleanR Grupa bonds follows private offer to Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian investors. Based on demand for the bonds, the base amount of the offering was oversubscribed by one and a half times. "We are delighted to welcome another Latvian company into capital market," said Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, CEO of Nasdaq Riga and the Head of Nasdaq Baltic Market."Capital markets are paramount to tackle the challenges of our times. We wish to make our contribution to making Latvia a place where investors have multiple investment possibilities and companies are able to meet their financing needs. We wish a team of CleanR Grupa to achieve their business and sustainability goals". Guntars Kokorevics, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CleanR Grupa AS: "Having exceeded offer significantly, CleanR Grupa has successfully issued bonds worth EUR 15 million at the end of last year. We are delighted by achieving an excellent result in attracting local investors - the absolute majority - almost 85% of the Group's bondholders - are from Latvia! The funding raised on the capital market enables the Group to pursue its strategic objectives by investing in the innovation of the environmental services sector, and the strategic development of new and existing business lines. We value the trust of our investors, and we will build strong investor relations with a high sense of responsibility joining Nasdaq Riga First North market. We will continue the implementation of the Group's business strategy, focusing on sustainable and climate-neutral solutions in the development of the environmental services sector. We thank the issuer, Signet Bank, and the legal advisor, Eversheds Sutherland Bitans, as well as Nasdaq Riga, for the productive cooperation in facilitating the meeting of issuers and investors." AS CleanR Grupa is a group of leading companies in the environmental services sector in Latvia. Group's companies provide daily services of waste management, premises cleaning, roads' and urban maintenance, as well as the realm of property management to over 50 thousand customers all over the country in total servicing more than half a million of population of Latvia. AS CleanR Grupa includes SIA CleanR, a household waste management company, SIA CleanR Verso, an industrial waste management company specializing in construction waste and recycled resources, SIA Vizii, a cleaning company, and SIA Vizii Urban, an urban environment management business. AS CleanR Grupa, its subsidiary and associate companies, primarily work in environmental service management. Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn,Twitter @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com Media Contacts: Sanita Gailane sanita.gailane@nasdaq.com +371 25 277 733