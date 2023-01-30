Anzeige
31.01.2023
30.01.2023 | 23:55
Agree Realty Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Comstock Resources to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE:ADC) will replace STORE Capital Corp. (NYSE:STOR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will replace Agree Realty in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 6 . STORE Capital is being acquired in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

February 6, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Agree Realty

ADC

Real Estate


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

STORE Capital

STOR

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Comstock Resources

CRK

Energy


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Agree Realty

ADC

Real Estate

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

