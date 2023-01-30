Cadence Bank Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 and Annual Financial Results

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 30, 2023 Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 .
Annual highlights for 2022 included:
- Achieved net income available to common shareholders of $453.7 million, or $2.46 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $542.3 million, or $2.94 per diluted common share.
- Reported annual adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) of $722.3 million, or 1.52% of average assets.
- Generated net organic loan growth of $3.5 billion, or 12.9%.
- Net interest margin improved to 3.15%, compared to 2.96% for 2021, as a result of increasing interest rates and a shift in the earning asset mix.
- Continued stable credit quality metrics; net recoveries for the year, and total non-performing loans and leases declined to 0.36% of net loans and leases.
- The adjusted efficiency ratio improved from 61.6% in 2021 to 60.7% in 2022.
- Repurchased 6.1 million shares of outstanding Company common stock.
- Completed the core system conversion and operational integration of the legacy Cadence merger (as defined below), including the re-branding of the franchise across the Company footprint.
Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2022 included:
- Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $95.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $142.9 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share.
- Reported $195.5 million in adjusted PPNR, or 1.62% of average assets, an increase of 3.0% compared to the third quarter of 2022.
- Generated net organic loan growth of $1.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, or 14.3% on an annualized basis, while total deposits were flat quarter over quarter.
- Net interest margin improved to 3.33%, an increase of 5 basis points from the linked quarter, driven by continued improvement in earning asset yields partially offset by increasing deposit rates and borrowing costs.
- Stable credit quality reflected in quarterly annualized net recoveries of 0.07% of average loans and leases; results for the quarter included a provision for credit losses of $6.0 million due to loan growth.
- Continued improvement in operating efficiency reflected in an improvement in the adjusted efficiency ratio to 58.7% from 60.3% for the third quarter of 2022.
"Our financial results for both the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 reflect a number of key accomplishments," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our bankers have continued to generate meaningful business, including net loan growth of $1.1 billion, or 14% annualized for the fourth quarter, which resulted in total net loan growth of $3.5 billion, or 13% for the year. We were also pleased with our ability to hold our deposits flat for the quarter despite continued pressure on liquidity across the industry. Also, our net interest margin improved for the fifth consecutive quarter."
Rollins continued, "Credit quality has continued to be a positive story for our Company. While we recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.0 million for the quarter, we reported net recoveries of 0.07% annualized for the quarter and total non-performing assets declined both for the quarter and the full year. Additionally, our focus on improving operating efficiency is evident in the continued improvement in our adjusted efficiency ratio throughout the course of 2022."
Earnings Summary
The fourth quarter 2021 merger with Cadence Bancorporation impacts year-over-year comparisons. See "Recent Merger Transaction" in this release for more information.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $453.7 million, or $2.46 per diluted common share, compared with $185.7 million, or $1.54 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company reported adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $542.3 million, or $2.94 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $348.5 million, or $2.89 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR of $722.3 million, or 1.52% of average assets, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $453.0 million, or 1.51% of average assets, for the year ended December 31, 2021 .
For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $95.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, compared with a net loss available to common shareholders of $37.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and net income available to common shareholders of $121.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $142.9 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $104.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $143.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022. Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR of $195.5 million, or 1.62% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $136.4 million, or 1.32% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $189.8 million, or 1.58% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2022.
The improvement in adjusted PPNR for the quarter was attributable to an increase in net interest revenue, reflecting continued net interest margin improvement and loan growth, and a decline in adjusted non-interest expense, partially offset by lower noninterest revenue driven by lower mortgage banking and insurance commissions. The provision for credit losses offset this net improvement, essentially resulting in flat adjusted net income for the linked quarter.
Net Interest Revenue
Net interest revenue was $359.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $271.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $355.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $4.0 million or 1.13% from linked quarter. The fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest margin was 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 2.90% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 3.28% for the third quarter of 2022.
Net interest revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 included $9.2 million in accretion revenue related to acquired loans and leases, adding approximately 9 basis points to the net interest margin. Accretion increased $1.1 million from $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, which added approximately 7 basis points to the third quarter 2022 net interest margin. Excluding the impact of accretion, the linked quarter net interest margin increased by 3 basis points.
The increase in net interest revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter reflected continued improvement in earning asset yields which outpaced acceleration in rates on deposits and other funding.
Yields on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding accretion, were 5.41% for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 71 basis points from 4.70% for the third quarter of 2022, while yields on total interest earning assets were 4.38% for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 64 basis points from 3.74% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in earning asset yields was driven by both the impact of rising interest rates on loan portfolio repricing and new loan production, as well as a mix shift as we deployed cash flow from lower yielding securities into higher yielding loans. Approximately 21% of our total loans are floating (reprice within 30 days), and another 28% reprice within 12 months.
The average cost of total deposits increased to 0.76% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 0.35% for the third quarter of 2022, reflecting both the impact of increasing rates and continued competition for core deposits. Our total deposit beta was 28% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 17% for the full year 2022 (cycle-to-date).
Balance Sheet Activity
Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $1.1 billion during the fourth quarter, or 14.3% annualized, and $3.5 billion for the full year, or 12.9%, to $30.3 billion . Loan growth for the quarter was spread across the Corporate, Community and Mortgage teams, as well as across our footprint.
Total investment securities of $11.9 billion decreased $497.8 million during the fourth quarter and $3.7 billion for the full year, reflecting both fair valuation declines in the rising rate environment as well as portfolio cash flows. We have continued to use cash flows from the securities portfolio to support loan growth.
Total deposits were essentially flat for the fourth quarter at $39.0 billion, while full year total deposits declined $861.1 million, reflecting the impact of inflation on our consumer accounts and the decline of industry-wide deposits. The fourth quarter of 2022 ended with a loan to deposit ratio of 77.9% and securities to total assets of 24.5%, reflecting continued improvement in earning asset mix while maintaining strong balance sheet liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 32.7% of total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, declining from 35.5% at September 30, 2022 as approximately $1 .1 billion in non-interest bearing balances shifted into interest bearing deposits.
Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses
Credit quality metrics for the fourth quarter of 2022 reflect stability in overall credit quality, highlighted by net recoveries for the quarter (the sixth quarter of net recoveries in the prior seven quarters), a decline in total non-performing assets, and a modest provision for credit losses necessary to support continued growth in loans and unfunded commitments.
Total non-performing assets declined $10.4 million, or 8.2%, in the fourth quarter from $126.5 million at September 30, 2022 to $116.1 million at December 31, 2022 . Total non-performing loans and leases were $109 .4 million at December 31, 2022, or 0.36% of total net loans and leases, compared to the September 30, 2022 balance of $118.1 million, or 0.40% of total net loans and leases. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets also declined to $6.7 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.7 million or 19.7% from the September 30, 2022 balance of $8.4 million .
Net recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $5.0 million, or 0.07% of net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net recoveries of $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and net charge-offs of $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.0 million, compared with a provision for credit losses of $133.6 million for fourth quarter of 2021 (which included a day one accounting provision of $132.1 million related to the legacy Cadence merger) and no recorded provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter 2022 provision included $4 million for unfunded commitments and $2 million related to loans. The allowance for credit losses was $440.3 million, or 1.45% of net loans and leases at December 31, 2022, compared with $433.4 million, or 1.48% of net loans and leases at September 30, 2022 .
Noninterest Revenue
Noninterest revenue was $114.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $103.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $124.5 million for the third quarter of 2022. The linked quarter decline was driven primarily by policy renewal seasonality in insurance commission revenue as well as a negative mortgage servicing rights market value adjustment.
Insurance commission revenue totaled $34.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $32 .6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $39.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. The linked quarter decline was driven by routine annual seasonality related to policy renewal cycles within the book of business. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, insurance commission revenue increased 6.3%.
Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $15.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $12.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $14 .5 million for the third quarter of 2022. Deposit service charge revenue was $16.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $17.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $19.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. The linked quarter decline was driven by an an increase in the earnings credit rate on corporate analysis accounts as well as NSF representment refunds due to policy changes. Other noninterest revenue was $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $15.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $22.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 with the increase primarily attributable to increased bank-owned life insurance proceeds and equity investment valuation adjustments.
Mortgage origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $554.5 million, compared with $817.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $769.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. Mortgage production and servicing revenue totaled $5.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. The mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment was negative $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a positive $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a positive $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 with the variances due to continued volatility in the interest rate environment.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $340.7 million, compared with $289.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $319.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $279.3 million, compared with $239.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $290.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 58.7% for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing improvement from 60.3% for the third quarter of 2022. The decline in adjusted noninterest expense compared to the linked quarter was driven primarily by a decline in salaries and employee benefits expense. Salaries and benefits expense declined $7.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2022 due primarily to revised estimates of various insurance accruals and employee benefit obligations impacted by higher discount rates given the increase in interest rates.
Adjusted noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 excludes $53.0 million in total merger related expenses, which includes one-time merger expense shown as a separate line item on the income statement as well as incremental merger related expenses (expenses for which the entity receives future benefit) that are included in the respective expense categories. Merger expense was $20.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $44.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $19.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. Merger expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was comprised primarily of system and technology related expenses as a result of the core system conversion that took place in the quarter, as well as compensation related items. Incremental merger related expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $32.7 million compared to $6.9 million in the prior quarter and primarily included costs related to the franchise-wide rebranding in October 2022, as well as employee retention and technology related expenses. Adjusted noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 also excludes a charge of $6.1 million in accordance with ASC 715 "Compensation - Retirement Benefits" to reflect the settlement accounting impact of elevated lump sum retirement pension payouts during 2022 as well as $2.3 million in branch closing expense.
Capital Management
Total shareholders' equity was $4.31 billion at December 31, 2022 compared with $5.25 billion at December 31, 2021 and $4.17 billion at September 30, 2022 . While the securities portfolio valuation stabilized during the fourth quarter, the year-over-year decline is primarily due to a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI") resulting from an increase in unrealized losses in the available-for-sale securities portfolio.
Estimated regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2022 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 10.2%, Tier 1 capital of 10.7%, Total risk-based capital of 12.8%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 8.4%.
During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company did not repurchase shares of its common stock pursuant to its share repurchase program, which expired on December 30, 2022 . Outstanding company shares were 182.4 million shares as of December 31, 2022, a reduction of 5.9 million shares since December 31, 2021. During December 2022, the board approved a share repurchase authorization for 10 million shares of Company common stock for the 2023 year.
Summary
Rollins concluded, "Reflecting back on 2022, it was a year of tremendous progress. We reported continued growth in our businesses and improvement in our financial performance while also completing the final steps of our merger integration. Our rebranding has sparked an energy across our franchise, and we are excited to build on this spirit in 2023 and continue to bring value to our teammates, customers and shareholders."
Recent Merger Transaction
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)
On October 29, 2021, the Company completed the merger with Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank N.A ., (collectively referred to as legacy Cadence), pursuant to which legacy Cadence was merged with and into the Company (the Cadence Merger). Legacy Cadence operated 99 full-service banking offices in the southeast. As of October 29, 2021, legacy Cadence reported total assets of $18.8 billion, total loans of $11.6 billion and total deposits of $16.3 billion . Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, each legacy Cadence shareholder received 0.70 shares of the Company's common stock in exchange for each share of Cadence common stock they held. In addition, legacy Cadence paid a one-time special dividend of $1.25 per share on October 28, 2021 . In connection with the closing of the Cadence merger, the Company changed its name from BancorpSouth Bank to Cadence Bank and also changed its NYSE ticker symbol from BXS to CADE.
The Company completed the planned conversion and consolidation of the core operating systems in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is working to complete related post-conversion reconciliations. These efforts are not complete as of the date of this earnings announcement; however, Cadence presently anticipates they will be complete prior to the scheduled filing of the Form 10-K for 2022. While the Company does not currently expect adjustments to the financial information as of December 31, 2022 as presented herein, certain reported amounts reflected in this announcement could be subject to change.
For more information regarding the Cadence Merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on October 29, 2021 and the 2021 Annual Report Form 10-K filed with the FDIC.
Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios
This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 23 of this news release.
Table 1
Selected Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Dec 2022
Dec 2021
Earnings Summary:
Interest revenue
$ 473,548
$ 405,559
$ 349,555
$ 331,930
$ 290,626
$ 1,560,593
$ 882,049
Interest expense
114,188
50,205
24,789
20,108
19,414
209,290
76,322
Net interest revenue
359,360
355,354
324,766
311,822
271,212
1,351,303
805,727
Provision for credit losses
6,000
-
1,000
-
133,562
7,000
138,062
Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses
353,360
355,354
323,766
311,822
137,650
1,344,303
667,665
Noninterest revenue
114,873
124,491
125,234
128,435
103,854
493,032
378,153
Noninterest expense
340,671
319,734
285,888
291,667
289,194
1,237,960
798,890
Income (loss) before income taxes
127,562
160,111
163,112
148,590
(47,690)
599,375
246,928
Income tax expense (benefit)
29,628
36,713
36,154
33,643
(13,033)
136,138
51,766
Net income (loss)
97,934
123,398
126,958
114,947
(34,657)
463,237
195,162
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
9,488
9,488
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 95,562
$ 121,026
$ 124,586
$ 112,575
$ (37,029)
$ 453,749
$ 185,674
Balance Sheet - Period End Balances
Total assets
$ 48,653,414
$ 47,699,660
$ 47,747,708
$ 47,204,061
$ 47,669,751
$ 48,653,414
$ 47,669,751
Total earning assets
43,722,544
42,832,355
43,093,974
42,744,225
43,503,089
43,722,544
43,503,089
Available-for-sale securities
11,944,096
12,441,894
13,450,621
14,371,606
15,606,470
11,944,096
15,606,470
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
30,349,277
29,296,450
28,360,485
27,189,666
26,882,988
30,349,277
26,882,988
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
440,347
433,363
440,112
438,738
446,415
440,347
446,415
Net book value of acquired loans
8,754,526
8,841,588
9,721,672
11,020,251
11,968,278
8,754,526
11,968,278
Unamortized net discount on acquired loans
58,162
58,887
65,350
72,620
77,711
58,162
77,711
Total deposits
38,956,614
39,003,946
40,189,083
40,568,055
39,817,673
38,956,614
39,817,673
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
39,665,350
39,682,280
40,838,260
41,271,615
40,504,861
39,665,350
40,504,861
Federal funds purchased and short-term FHLB advances
3,300,231
2,495,000
1,200,000
-
595,000
3,300,231
595,000
Subordinated and long-term debt
462,554
463,291
465,073
465,695
482,411
462,554
482,411
Total shareholders' equity
4,311,374
4,166,925
4,437,925
4,643,757
5,247,987
4,311,374
5,247,987
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)
5,533,912
5,464,737
5,374,270
5,307,757
5,387,356
5,533,912
5,387,356
Common shareholders' equity
4,144,381
3,999,932
4,270,932
4,476,764
5,080,994
4,144,381
5,080,994
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)
$ 5,366,919
$ 5,297,744
$ 5,207,277
$ 5,140,764
$ 5,220,363
$ 5,366,919
$ 5,220,363
Balance Sheet - Average Balances
Total assets
$ 47,790,494
$ 47,595,557
$ 47,064,829
$ 47,679,850
$ 40,995,513
$ 47,533,157
$ 29,994,648
Total earning assets
42,976,050
43,079,481
42,688,497
43,515,166
37,210,403
43,063,362
27,282,382
Available-for-sale securities
12,156,803
13,252,828
13,941,127
15,070,524
12,954,547
13,596,372
9,309,947
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
29,812,924
28,872,156
27,848,097
27,106,733
22,745,093
28,418,658
17,055,429
Total deposits
38,372,354
39,600,886
39,396,028
40,565,103
34,759,687
39,477,906
25,228,601
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
39,033,328
40,256,109
40,062,095
41,259,136
35,479,807
40,146,852
25,936,769
Subordinated and long-term debt
462,927
464,843
465,447
466,842
441,165
465,004
341,170
Total shareholders' equity
4,215,585
4,506,655
4,523,189
5,062,231
4,508,594
4,574,403
3,337,575
Common shareholders' equity
$ 4,048,592
$ 4,339,662
$ 4,356,196
$ 4,895,238
$ 4,341,601
$ 4,407,410
$ 3,170,582
Nonperforming Assets:
Nonaccrual loans and leases
$ 98,745
$ 89,931
$ 89,368
$ 91,031
$ 122,104
$ 98,745
$ 122,104
Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing
2,068
11,984
19,682
20,957
24,784
2,068
24,784
Restructured loans and leases, still accruing
8,598
16,200
7,385
7,292
6,903
8,598
6,903
Non-performing loans and leases (NPL)
109,411
118,115
116,435
119,280
153,791
109,411
153,791
Other real estate owned and other assets
6,725
8,376
14,399
28,401
33,021
6,725
33,021
Non-performing assets (NPA)
$ 116,136
$ 126,491
$ 130,834
$ 147,681
$ 186,812
$ 116,136
$ 186,812
(1)
Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 26.
Table 2
Selected Financial Ratios
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Dec 2022
Dec 2021
Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Return on average assets (2)
0.81 %
1.03 %
1.08 %
0.98 %
(0.34) %
0.97 %
0.65 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1)(2))
1.21
1.22
1.16
1.05
1.03
1.16
1.19
Return on average common shareholders' equity (2)
9.36
11.06
11.47
9.33
(3.38)
10.30
5.86
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity (1)(2)
14.00
13.13
12.36
10.07
9.51
12.30
10.99
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)
15.42
17.40
18.11
13.87
(4.71)
16.12
8.66
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)
23.04
20.66
19.50
14.98
13.24
19.26
16.26
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2)
1.11
1.33
1.40
1.26
0.83
1.28
1.28
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2)
1.62
1.58
1.51
1.36
1.32
1.52
1.51
Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent
3.33
3.28
3.06
2.92
2.90
3.15
2.96
Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent
2.84
3.05
2.94
2.81
2.78
2.90
2.82
Efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)
71.67
66.49
63.38
66.10
76.94
66.97
67.34
Adjusted efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)
58.69
60.33
60.46
63.52
63.54
60.70
61.63
Loan/deposit ratio
77.91 %
75.11 %
70.57 %
67.02 %
67.52 %
77.91 %
67.52 %
Full time equivalent employees
6,572
6,629
6,659
6,568
6,595
6,572
6,595
Credit Quality Ratios:
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases (2)
(0.07) %
0.09 %
(0.02) %
(0.01) %
(0.08) %
- %
(0.03) %
Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (2)
0.08
-
0.01
-
2.33
0.02
0.81
ACL to loans and leases, net
1.45
1.48
1.55
1.61
1.66
1.45
1.66
ACL to NPL
402.47
366.90
377.99
367.82
290.27
402.47
290.27
NPL to loans and leases, net
0.36
0.40
0.41
0.44
0.57
0.36
0.57
NPA to total assets
0.24
0.27
0.27
0.31
0.39
0.24
0.39
Equity Ratios:
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
8.86 %
8.74 %
9.29 %
9.84 %
11.01 %
8.86 %
11.01 %
Total common shareholders' equity to total assets
8.52
8.39
8.94
9.48
10.66
8.52
10.66
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
5.42
5.24
5.82
6.31
7.54
5.42
7.54
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (1)
7.82
7.84
7.70
7.65
7.82
7.82
7.82
Capital Adequacy (3):
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
10.2 %
10.3 %
10.3 %
10.6 %
11.1 %
10.2 %
11.1 %
Tier 1 capital
10.7
10.7
10.8
11.1
11.6
10.7
11.6
Total capital
12.8
12.8
13.0
13.3
13.9
12.8
13.9
Tier 1 leverage capital
8.4
8.4
8.4
8.2
9.9
8.4
9.9
(1)
Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 26.
(2)
Quarterly ratios are annualized.
(3)
Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated.
Table 3
Selected Financial Information
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Dec 2022
Dec 2021
Common Share Data:
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ 0.52
$ 0.66
$ 0.68
$ 0.60
$ (0.22)
$ 2.46
$ 1.54
Adjusted earnings per share (1)
0.78
0.78
0.73
0.65
0.63
2.94
2.89
Cash dividends per share
0.22
0.22
0.22
0.22
0.20
0.88
0.78
Book value per share
22.72
21.92
23.41
24.40
26.98
22.72
26.98
Tangible book value per share (1)
13.99
13.25
14.73
15.67
18.45
13.99
18.45
Market value per share (last)
24.66
25.41
23.48
29.26
29.79
24.66
29.79
Market value per share (high)
29.41
28.54
29.75
34.24
32.12
34.24
35.59
Market value per share (low)
22.43
22.04
22.82
27.95
27.25
22.04
24.87
Market value per share (avg)
26.84
25.68
25.74
31.20
30.20
27.35
29.80
Dividend payout ratio
42.31 %
33.33 %
32.44 %
36.60 %
NM
35.77 %
50.65 %
Adjusted dividend payout ratio (1)
28.21 %
28.21 %
30.14 %
33.85 %
31.75 %
29.93 %
26.99 %
Total shares outstanding
182,437,265
182,438,780
182,461,786
183,488,844
188,337,658
182,437,265
188,337,658
Average shares outstanding - diluted
183,762,008
183,313,831
183,711,402
187,264,335
164,720,656
184,498,472
120,668,695
Yield/Rate:
(Taxable equivalent basis)
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases
5.54 %
4.82 %
4.29 %
4.23 %
4.34 %
4.74 %
4.43 %
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net accretion on acquired loans and leases
5.41
4.70
4.12
3.96
4.06
4.57
4.28
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
1.54
1.44
1.37
1.26
1.17
1.40
1.21
Tax-exempt
3.28
3.05
2.95
2.57
2.54
2.95
2.78
Other investments
3.69
2.32
1.03
0.24
0.25
1.77
0.21
Total interest earning assets and revenue
4.38
3.74
3.29
3.10
3.11
3.63
3.24
Deposits
0.76
0.35
0.17
0.15
0.17
0.35
0.24
Interest bearing demand and money market
1.34
0.60
0.26
0.20
0.21
0.59
0.30
Savings
0.31
0.17
0.06
0.06
0.14
0.15
0.09
Time
1.17
0.56
0.47
0.52
0.58
0.68
0.88
Total interest bearing deposits
1.17
0.53
0.26
0.23
0.26
0.54
0.36
Short-term borrowings
3.62
1.89
0.74
0.11
0.11
2.24
0.12
Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings
1.50
0.64
0.29
0.22
0.25
0.68
0.35
Long-term debt
4.15
4.16
4.14
4.19
3.95
4.16
4.29
Total interest bearing liabilities
1.54
0.70
0.36
0.29
0.32
0.74
0.43
Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets
68.42 %
66.19 %
65.25 %
64.46 %
64.18 %
66.09 %
65.61 %
Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment
$ 1,071
$ 1,052
$ 1,063
$ 1,027
$ 824
$ 4,212
$ 2,388
(1)
Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 26.
Table 4
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As of
(In thousands)
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 756,906
$ 693,999
$ 770,293
$ 781,310
$ 656,132
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold
1,241,246
895,630
1,069,410
880,742
638,547
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
11,944,096
12,441,894
13,450,621
14,371,606
15,606,470
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
30,349,277
29,296,450
28,360,485
27,189,666
26,882,988
Allowance for credit losses
440,347
433,363
440,112
438,738
446,415
Net loans and leases
29,908,930
28,863,087
27,920,373
26,750,928
26,436,573
Loans held for sale, at fair value
187,925
198,381
213,458
302,211
340,175
Premises and equipment, net
817,430
802,382
782,728
781,209
786,426
Goodwill
1,458,795
1,449,511
1,444,209
1,409,038
1,407,948
Other intangible assets, net
132,764
132,953
138,370
191,642
198,271
Bank-owned life insurance
630,046
624,696
601,601
599,346
597,953
Other assets
1,575,276
1,597,127
1,356,645
1,136,029
1,001,256
Total Assets
$ 48,653,414
$ 47,699,660
$ 47,747,708
$ 47,204,061
$ 47,669,751
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 12,731,065
$ 13,839,649
$ 14,012,529
$ 14,458,563
$ 13,634,505
Interest bearing
19,040,131
18,033,648
19,032,983
18,854,543
18,727,588
Savings
3,473,746
3,676,340
3,735,925
3,713,629
3,556,079
Time deposits
3,711,672
3,454,309
3,407,646
3,541,320
3,899,501
Total deposits
38,956,614
39,003,946
40,189,083
40,568,055
39,817,673
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
708,736
678,334
649,177
703,560
687,188
Federal funds purchased and short-term FHLB borrowings
3,300,231
2,495,000
1,200,000
-
595,000
Subordinated and long-term debt
462,554
463,291
465,073
465,695
482,411
Other liabilities
913,905
892,164
806,450
822,994
839,492
Total Liabilities
44,342,040
43,532,735
43,309,783
42,560,304
42,421,764
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
456,093
456,097
456,154
458,722
470,844
Capital surplus
2,709,391
2,695,646
2,686,031
2,701,371
2,841,998
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,222,538)
(1,297,812)
(936,345)
(664,000)
(139,369)
Retained earnings
2,201,435
2,146,001
2,065,092
1,980,671
1,907,521
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,311,374
4,166,925
4,437,925
4,643,757
5,247,987
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 48,653,414
$ 47,699,660
$ 47,747,708
$ 47,204,061
$ 47,669,751
Table 5
Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 617,634
$ 654,589
$ 640,672
$ 656,630
$ 792,315
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold
943,806
851,185
751,972
1,161,262
1,253,722
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
12,156,803
13,252,828
13,941,127
15,070,524
12,954,547
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
29,812,924
28,872,156
27,848,097
27,106,733
22,745,093
Allowance for credit losses
434,785
441,042
438,752
444,294
404,578
Net loans and leases
29,378,139
28,431,114
27,409,345
26,662,439
22,340,515
Loans held for sale, at fair value
62,517
103,312
147,301
176,647
220,766
Premises and equipment, net
802,771
809,799
784,247
785,005
690,031
Goodwill
1,457,120
1,444,331
1,407,452
1,407,973
1,115,502
Other intangible assets, net
132,091
136,149
188,897
195,606
106,559
Bank-owned life insurance
625,938
613,973
599,912
598,822
517,511
Other assets
1,613,675
1,298,277
1,193,904
964,942
1,004,045
Total Assets
$ 47,790,494
$ 47,595,557
$ 47,064,829
$ 47,679,850
$ 40,995,513
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 13,344,152
$ 13,816,796
$ 13,970,163
$ 13,806,591
$ 12,047,637
Interest bearing
17,866,198
18,675,214
18,238,571
19,401,019
15,811,268
Savings
3,555,911
3,720,218
3,723,193
3,631,699
3,374,243
Time deposits
3,606,093
3,388,658
3,464,101
3,725,794
3,526,539
Total deposits
38,372,354
39,600,886
39,396,028
40,565,103
34,759,687
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
660,974
655,223
666,067
694,033
720,120
Federal funds purchased and short-term FHLB borrowings
3,251,947
1,608,587
1,294,946
131,556
7,554
Subordinated and long-term debt
462,927
464,843
465,447
466,842
441,165
Other liabilities
826,707
759,363
719,152
760,085
558,393
Total Liabilities
43,574,909
43,088,902
42,541,640
42,617,619
36,486,919
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
456,095
456,130
457,713
465,458
404,522
Capital surplus
2,701,121
2,689,340
2,694,546
2,779,746
2,139,357
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,302,388)
(922,673)
(821,034)
(283,417)
(103,554)
Retained earnings
2,193,764
2,116,865
2,024,971
1,933,451
1,901,276
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,215,585
4,506,655
4,523,189
5,062,231
4,508,594
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 47,790,494
$ 47,595,557
$ 47,064,829
$ 47,679,850
$ 40,995,513
Table 6
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Dec 2022
Dec 2021
INTEREST REVENUE:
Loans and leases
$ 414,623
$ 349,093
$ 296,680
$ 282,266
$ 249,614
$ 1,342,662
$ 758,180
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
45,807
46,701
46,254
45,155
37,258
183,918
111,050
Tax-exempt
2,547
2,548
2,571
2,414
1,608
10,079
3,461
Loans held for sale
1,788
2,241
2,118
1,407
1,324
7,554
8,035
Other interest revenue
8,783
4,976
1,932
688
822
16,380
1,323
Total interest revenue
473,548
405,559
349,555
331,930
290,626
1,560,593
882,049
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest bearing demand deposits and money market accounts
60,253
28,175
11,717
9,742
8,922
109,893
33,688
Savings
2,769
1,597
590
568
766
5,519
2,764
Time deposits
10,651
4,797
4,041
4,764
5,139
24,253
24,394
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase
8,365
3,944
906
216
200
13,432
813
Short-term debt
27,302
6,821
2,734
5
-
36,863
25
Subordinated and long-term debt
4,848
4,871
4,801
4,813
4,387
19,330
14,638
Total interest expense
114,188
50,205
24,789
20,108
19,414
209,290
76,322
Net interest revenue
359,360
355,354
324,766
311,822
271,212
1,351,303
805,727
Provision (release) for credit losses
6,000
-
1,000
-
133,562
7,000
138,062
Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses
353,360
355,354
323,766
311,822
137,650
1,344,303
667,665
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking
2,571
9,080
11,446
21,763
10,580
44,860
58,053
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
15,750
14,497
16,593
11,321
12,016
58,160
42,636
Deposit service charges
16,863
19,134
18,291
19,189
16,958
73,478
46,418
Security (losses) gains, net
(595)
(139)
1,446
(1,097)
(378)
(384)
(395)
Insurance commissions
34,679
39,876
39,994
35,727
32,637
150,275
135,183
Wealth management
19,199
19,335
20,213
21,737
16,352
80,486
39,507
Gain on sale of PPP loans
-
-
-
-
-
-
21,572
Other noninterest income
26,406
22,708
17,251
19,795
15,689
86,157
35,179
Total noninterest revenue
114,873
124,491
125,234
128,435
103,854
493,032
378,153
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
183,918
191,193
182,094
187,819
149,599
745,023
471,815
Occupancy and equipment
30,539
30,610
30,129
28,270
26,885
119,548
81,394
Data processing and software
29,289
28,079
29,081
27,483
24,838
113,932
73,085
Merger expense
20,276
19,690
7,274
3,974
44,843
51,214
59,896
Amortization of intangibles
5,251
5,417
3,042
6,780
5,473
20,490
12,616
Deposit insurance assessments
5,931
4,499
4,945
3,336
3,278
18,712
8,701
Pension settlement expense
6,127
2,896
-
-
651
9,023
3,051
Other noninterest expense
59,340
37,350
29,323
34,005
33,627
160,018
88,332
Total noninterest expense
340,671
319,734
285,888
291,667
289,194
1,237,960
798,890
Income (loss) before income taxes
127,562
160,111
163,112
148,590
(47,690)
599,375
246,928
Income tax expense (benefit)
29,628
36,713
36,154
33,643
(13,033)
136,138
51,766
Net income (loss)
97,934
123,398
126,958
114,947
(34,657)
463,237
195,162
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
9,488
9,488
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 95,562
$ 121,026
$ 124,586
$ 112,575
$ (37,029)
$ 453,749
$ 185,674
Net income (loss) per common share: Diluted
$ 0.52
$ 0.66
$ 0.68
$ 0.60
$ (0.22)
$ 2.46
$ 1.54
Table 7
Selected Loan Portfolio Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,985,547
$ 8,803,381
$ 8,526,481
$ 8,017,958
$ 7,847,473
Owner occupied
4,068,659
3,943,442
3,851,336
3,703,914
3,567,746
Total commercial and industrial
13,054,206
12,746,823
12,377,817
11,721,872
11,415,219
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,547,986
3,244,425
2,982,119
3,028,514
2,924,343
Income producing
5,150,680
5,098,470
5,054,232
4,795,486
4,924,369
Total commercial real estate
8,698,666
8,342,895
8,036,351
7,824,000
7,848,712
Consumer
Residential mortgages
8,319,242
7,924,378
7,662,621
7,355,995
7,311,306
Other consumer
277,163
282,354
283,696
287,799
307,751
Total consumer
8,596,405
8,206,732
7,946,317
7,643,794
7,619,057
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
$ 30,349,277
$ 29,296,450
$ 28,360,485
$ 27,189,666
$ 26,882,988
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-performing Loans and Leases
Nonaccrual Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 23,907
$ 23,916
$ 34,233
$ 33,086
$ 33,690
Owner occupied
7,944
8,327
9,567
11,787
22,058
Total commercial and industrial
31,851
32,243
43,800
44,873
55,748
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
2,974
1,823
2,125
1,618
5,568
Income producing
7,331
8,580
8,750
9,688
16,086
Total commercial real estate
10,305
10,403
10,875
11,306
21,654
Consumer
Residential mortgages
55,892
46,671
34,172
34,278
44,180
Other consumer
697
614
521
574
522
Total consumer
56,589
47,285
34,693
34,852
44,702
Total nonaccrual loans and leases
$ 98,745
$ 89,931
$ 89,368
$ 91,031
$ 122,104
Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing
2,068
11,984
19,682
20,957
24,784
Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing
8,598
16,200
7,385
7,292
6,903
Total non-performing loans and leases
$ 109,411
$ 118,115
$ 116,435
$ 119,280
$ 153,791
Other Real Estate Owned and Other Repossessed Assets
6,725
8,376
14,399
28,401
33,021
Total Non-performing Assets
$ 116,136
$ 126,491
$ 130,834
$ 147,681
$ 186,812
Additions to nonaccrual loans and leases during the quarter (excluding acquisitions)
$ 38,945
$ 34,432
$ 21,312
$ 16,374
$ 22,158
Table 8
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 433,363
$ 440,112
$ 438,738
$ 446,415
$ 260,276
Charge-offs:
Commercial and industrial
(2,295)
(11,551)
(2,170)
(2,682)
(2,712)
Commercial real estate
(426)
(1,116)
(275)
(313)
(586)
Consumer
(2,650)
(2,653)
(1,941)
(1,792)
(2,342)
Total loans charged-off
(5,371)
(15,320)
(4,386)
(4,787)
(5,640)
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
6,405
3,657
3,217
3,178
7,835
Commercial real estate
2,851
3,509
1,076
437
1,047
Consumer
1,099
1,405
1,467
1,612
1,521
Total recoveries
10,355
8,571
5,760
5,227
10,403
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
4,984
(6,749)
1,374
440
4,763
Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration
-
-
-
(8,117)
62,321
Provision:
Loans and leases acquired during the quarter
-
-
-
-
119,055
Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases
2,000
-
-
-
-
Total provision for loans and leases
2,000
-
-
-
119,055
Balance, end of period
$ 440,347
$ 433,363
$ 440,112
$ 438,738
$ 446,415
Average loans and leases, net of unearned, for period
$ 29,812,924
$ 28,872,156
$ 27,848,097
$ 27,106,733
$ 22,745,093
Ratio: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans and leases (2)
(0.07) %
0.09 %
(0.02) %
(0.01) %
(0.08) %
RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (1)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 24,551
$ 24,551
$ 23,551
$ 23,551
$ 9,044
Provision for unfunded commitments for loans acquired during the quarter
-
-
-
-
13,007
Provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments
4,000
-
1,000
-
1,500
Balance, end of period
$ 28,551
$ 24,551
$ 24,551
$ 23,551
$ 23,551
(1)
The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets.
(2)
Annualized.
Table 9
Loan Portfolio by Grades
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2022
(In thousands)
Pass
Special
Substandard
Impaired
Purchased
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,735,337
$ 37,389
$ 205,246
$ 3,375
$ 4,200
$ 8,985,547
Owner occupied
4,024,179
6,062
32,912
3,824
1,682
4,068,659
Total commercial and industrial
12,759,516
43,451
238,158
7,199
5,882
13,054,206
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,498,990
18,667
23,073
-
7,256
3,547,986
Income producing
5,035,880
27,330
68,948
-
18,522
5,150,680
Total commercial real estate
8,534,870
45,997
92,021
-
25,778
8,698,666
Consumer
Residential mortgages
8,159,904
232
157,532
-
1,574
8,319,242
Other consumer
272,182
-
4,981
-
-
277,163
Total consumer
8,432,086
232
162,513
-
1,574
8,596,405
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
$ 29,726,472
$ 89,680
$ 492,692
$ 7,199
$ 33,234
$ 30,349,277
September 30, 2022
(In thousands)
Pass
Special
Substandard
Impaired
Purchased
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,564,230
$ 60,616
$ 168,174
$ 5,947
$ 4,414
$ 8,803,381
Owner occupied
3,899,192
1,758
37,019
3,576
1,897
3,943,442
Total commercial and industrial
12,463,422
62,374
205,193
9,523
6,311
12,746,823
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,216,949
17,597
3,725
-
6,154
3,244,425
Income producing
4,973,000
14,363
89,573
705
20,829
5,098,470
Total commercial real estate
8,189,949
31,960
93,298
705
26,983
8,342,895
Consumer
Residential mortgages
7,789,212
1,156
132,510
-
1,500
7,924,378
Other consumer
278,815
-
3,539
-
-
282,354
Total consumer
8,068,027
1,156
136,049
-
1,500
8,206,732
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
$ 28,721,398
$ 95,490
$ 434,540
$ 10,228
$ 34,794
$ 29,296,450
Table 10
Geographical Loan Information
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 367,656
$ 156,600
$ 446,454
$ 543,854
$ 317,127
$ 515,897
$ 67,208
$ 315,410
$ 3,948,846
$ 2,306,495
$ 8,985,547
Owner occupied
370,125
248,015
296,159
304,096
287,915
553,376
96,500
177,315
1,481,888
253,270
4,068,659
Total commercial and industrial
737,781
404,615
742,613
847,950
605,042
1,069,273
163,708
492,725
5,430,734
2,559,765
13,054,206
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
226,990
82,356
180,017
396,250
54,945
246,402
35,861
162,977
1,738,098
424,090
3,547,986
Income producing
425,617
260,602
369,848
580,819
216,519
403,491
188,775
302,252
1,900,831
501,926
5,150,680
Total commercial real estate
652,607
342,958
549,865
977,069
271,464
649,893
224,636
465,229
3,638,929
926,016
8,698,666
Consumer
Residential mortgages
1,155,001
374,544
574,308
373,371
442,087
1,044,746
150,952
647,556
3,301,528
255,149
8,319,242
Other consumer
31,270
17,816
5,294
12,827
12,487
86,499
1,439
17,115
63,029
29,387
277,163
Total consumer
1,186,271
392,360
579,602
386,198
454,574
1,131,245
152,391
664,671
3,364,557
284,536
8,596,405
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 2,576,659
$ 1,139,933
$ 1,872,080
$ 2,211,217
$ 1,331,080
$ 2,850,411
$ 540,735
$ 1,622,625
$ 12,434,220
$ 3,770,317
$ 30,349,277
Loan growth, excluding loans acquired
$ 110,090
$ 26,719
$ 72,185
$ 61,537
$ (22,564)
$ 113,387
$ 6,371
$ 74,638
$ 484,022
$ 126,442
$ 1,052,827
Loan growth, excluding loans acquired
17.71 %
9.52 %
15.91 %
11.36 %
(6.61) %
16.44 %
4.73 %
19.13 %
16.07 %
13.77 %
14.26 %
September 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 349,832
$ 162,760
$ 393,595
$ 519,730
$ 345,539
$ 475,031
$ 65,512
$ 321,528
$ 3,812,763
$ 2,357,091
$ 8,803,381
Owner occupied
349,354
244,482
323,891
279,264
290,926
554,072
91,611
172,550
1,456,766
180,526
3,943,442
Total commercial and industrial
699,186
407,242
717,486
798,994
636,465
1,029,103
157,123
494,078
5,269,529
2,537,617
12,746,823
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
191,703
81,362
210,076
328,010
58,871
204,065
33,441
148,321
1,620,083
368,493
3,244,425
Income producing
428,514
250,807
329,519
654,233
212,723
439,077
193,106
289,768
1,875,365
425,358
5,098,470
Total commercial real estate
620,217
332,169
539,595
982,243
271,594
643,142
226,547
438,089
3,495,448
793,851
8,342,895
Consumer
Residential mortgages
1,120,555
363,247
537,874
354,043
435,941
1,009,632
149,603
605,962
3,126,062
221,459
7,924,378
Other consumer
26,611
10,556
4,940
14,400
9,644
55,147
1,091
9,858
59,159
90,948
282,354
Total consumer
1,147,166
373,803
542,814
368,443
445,585
1,064,779
150,694
615,820
3,185,221
312,407
8,206,732
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
$ 2,466,569
$ 1,113,214
$ 1,799,895
$ 2,149,680
$ 1,353,644
$ 2,737,024
$ 534,364
$ 1,547,987
$ 11,950,198
$ 3,643,875
$ 29,296,450
Table 11
Noninterest Revenue and Expense
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Dec 2022
Dec 2021
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR
$ 5,408
$ 4,746
$ 6,754
$ 7,733
$ 7,963
$ 24,642
$ 47,914
MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment
(2,837)
4,334
4,692
14,030
2,617
20,218
10,139
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
15,750
14,497
16,593
11,321
12,016
58,160
42,636
Deposit service charges
16,863
19,134
18,291
19,189
16,958
73,478
46,418
Security (losses) gains, net
(595)
(139)
1,446
(1,097)
(378)
(384)
(395)
Insurance commissions
34,679
39,876
39,994
35,727
32,637
150,275
135,183
Trust income
9,113
9,011
9,129
10,061
7,892
37,314
22,190
Annuity fees
951
600
753
604
435
2,908
586
Brokerage commissions and fees
9,135
9,724
10,331
11,072
8,025
40,264
16,731
Gain on sale of PPP loans
-
-
-
-
-
-
21,572
Bank-owned life insurance
5,436
3,537
3,285
3,336
3,098
15,594
11,180
Other miscellaneous income
20,970
19,171
13,966
16,459
12,591
70,563
23,999
Total noninterest revenue
$ 114,873
$ 124,491
$ 125,234
$ 128,435
$ 103,854
$ 493,032
$ 378,153
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 183,918
$ 191,193
$ 182,094
$ 187,819
$ 149,599
$ 745,023
$ 471,815
Occupancy and equipment
30,539
30,610
30,129
28,270
26,885
119,548
81,394
Deposit insurance assessments
5,931
4,499
4,945
3,336
3,278
18,712
8,701
Pension settlement expense
6,127
2,896
-
-
651
9,023
3,051
Advertising and public relations
28,659
4,085
4,417
4,593
5,086
41,754
10,780
Foreclosed property expense
400
1,093
(1,104)
440
689
832
4,548
Telecommunications
1,714
1,882
1,984
1,833
1,725
7,413
6,240
Travel and entertainment
5,310
4,149
3,412
2,811
2,805
15,682
6,319
Data processing and software
29,289
28,079
29,081
27,483
24,838
113,932
73,085
Professional, consulting and outsourcing
3,598
2,724
3,769
3,737
3,127
13,828
7,465
Amortization of intangibles
5,251
5,417
3,042
6,780
5,473
20,490
12,616
Legal
758
2,054
1,463
1,793
1,282
6,068
4,036
Merger expense
20,276
19,690
7,274
3,974
44,843
51,214
59,896
Postage and shipping
1,925
2,098
2,022
2,034
1,772
8,079
6,050
Other miscellaneous expense
16,976
19,265
13,360
16,764
17,141
66,362
42,894
Total noninterest expense
$ 340,671
$ 319,734
$ 285,888
$ 291,667
$ 289,194
$ 1,237,960
$ 798,890
INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:
Property and casualty commissions
$ 24,682
$ 30,021
$ 29,220
$ 25,852
$ 23,640
$ 109,774
$ 98,042
Life and health commissions
7,151
7,254
7,935
7,143
6,459
29,483
26,626
Risk management income
887
654
674
757
699
2,972
2,599
Other
1,959
1,947
2,165
1,975
1,839
8,046
7,916
Total insurance commissions
$ 34,679
$ 39,876
$ 39,994
$ 35,727
$ 32,637
$ 150,275
$ 135,183
Table 12
Average Balance and Yields
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases, excluding accretion
$ 29,812,924
$ 405,827
5.40 %
$ 28,872,156
$ 341,334
4.69 %
$ 22,745,093
$ 233,585
4.07 %
Accretion income on acquired loans
9,190
0.12
8,134
0.11
16,426
0.29
Loans held for sale
62,517
1,788
11.35
103,312
2,241
8.61
220,766
1,324
2.38
Investment securities
Taxable
11,767,062
45,807
1.54
12,833,857
46,701
1.44
12,636,302
37,258
1.17
Tax-exempt
389,741
3,224
3.28
418,971
3,225
3.05
318,245
2,035
2.54
Total investment securities
12,156,803
49,031
1.60
13,252,828
49,926
1.49
12,954,547
39,293
1.20
Other investments
943,806
8,783
3.69
851,185
4,976
2.32
1,289,997
822
0.25
Total interest-earning assets
42,976,050
474,619
4.38 %
43,079,481
406,611
3.74 %
37,210,403
291,450
3.11 %
Other assets
5,249,229
4,957,118
4,189,688
Allowance for credit losses
434,785
441,042
404,578
Total assets
$ 47,790,494
$ 47,595,557
$ 40,995,513
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand and money market
$ 17,866,198
$ 60,253
1.34 %
$ 18,675,214
$ 28,175
0.60 %
$ 15,811,268
8,922
0.22 %
Savings deposits
3,555,911
2,769
0.31
3,720,218
1,597
0.17
3,374,243
766
0.09
Time deposits
3,606,093
10,651
1.17
3,388,658
4,797
0.56
3,526,539
5,139
0.58
Total interest-bearing deposits
25,028,202
73,673
1.17
25,784,090
34,569
0.53
22,712,050
14,827
0.26
Short-term borrowings
3,912,921
35,667
3.62
2,263,810
10,765
1.89
727,674
200
0.11
Long-term borrowings
462,927
4,848
4.15
464,843
4,871
4.16
441,165
4,387
3.95
Total interest-bearing liabilities
29,404,050
114,188
1.54 %
28,512,743
50,205
0.70 %
23,880,889
19,414
0.32 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
13,344,152
13,816,796
12,047,637
Other liabilities
826,707
759,363
558,393
Total liabilities
43,574,909
43,088,902
36,486,919
Shareholders' equity
4,215,585
4,506,655
4,508,594
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 47,790,494
$ 47,595,557
$ 40,995,513
Net interest income/net interest spread
360,431
2.84 %
356,406
3.05 %
272,036
2.78 %
Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin
3.33 %
3.28 %
2.90 %
Taxable equivalent adjustment:
Loans and investment securities
(1,071)
(1,052)
(824)
Net interest revenue
$ 359,360
$ 355,354
$ 271,212
Table 12
Average Balance and Yields Cont.
Year-To-Date
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases, excluding accretion
$ 28,418,658
$ 1,297,384
4.57 %
$ 17,055,429
$ 733,448
4.30 %
Accretion income on acquired loans
46,811
0.16
26,200
0.15
Loans held for sale
122,079
7,554
6.19 %
278,447
8,035
2.89 %
Investment securities
Taxable
13,163,403
183,918
1.40 %
9,152,620
111,050
1.21 %
Tax-exempt
432,969
12,758
2.95
157,327
4,381
2.78
Total investment securities
13,596,372
196,676
1.45
9,309,947
115,431
1.24
Other investments
926,253
16,380
1.77
638,559
1,323
0.21
Total interest-earning assets
43,063,362
1,564,805
3.63 %
27,282,382
884,437
3.24
Other assets
4,909,491
3,001,809
Allowance for credit losses
439,696
289,543
Total assets
$ 47,533,157
$ 29,994,648
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand and money market
$ 18,541,402
109,893
0.59 %
$ 11,114,242
$ 33,688
0.30 %
Savings deposits
3,657,718
5,519
0.15
2,946,629
2,764
0.09
Time deposits
3,545,402
24,253
0.68
2,784,733
24,394
0.88
Total interest-bearing deposits
25,744,522
139,665
0.54
16,845,604
60,846
0.36
Short-term borrowings
2,249,354
50,295
2.24
713,788
838
0.12
Long-term borrowings
465,004
19,330
4.16
341,170
14,638
4.29
Total interest-bearing liabilities
28,458,880
209,290
0.74 %
17,900,562
76,322
0.43 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
13,733,384
8,382,997
Other liabilities
766,490
373,514
Total liabilities
42,958,754
26,657,073
Shareholders' equity
4,574,403
3,337,575
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 47,533,157
$ 29,994,648
Net interest income/net interest spread
1,355,515
2.90 %
808,115
2.82 %
Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin
3.15 %
2.96 %
Taxable equivalent adjustment:
Loans and investment securities
(4,212)
(2,388)
Net interest revenue
$ 1,351,303
$ 805,727
Table 13
Selected Additional Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS ("MSR"):
Fair value, beginning of period
$ 112,767
$ 102,021
$ 92,859
$ 69,552
$ 64,684
Originations of servicing assets
2,282
3,890
4,962
5,155
5,709
Changes in fair value:
Due to payoffs/paydowns
(2,308)
(3,085)
(3,253)
(3,147)
(3,823)
Due to update in valuation assumptions
(2,998)
9,941
7,453
21,299
2,982
Fair value, end of period
$ 109,743
$ 112,767
$ 102,021
$ 92,859
$ 69,552
MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:
Origination
$ 1,793
$ 1,916
$ 4,042
$ 5,118
$ 5,970
Servicing
5,923
5,915
5,965
5,762
5,816
Payoffs/Paydowns
(2,308)
(3,085)
(3,253)
(3,147)
(3,823)
Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR
5,408
4,746
6,754
7,733
7,963
Market value adjustment on MSR
(2,998)
9,941
7,453
21,299
2,982
Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge
161
(5,607)
(2,761)
(7,269)
(365)
Total mortgage banking revenue
$ 2,571
$ 9,080
$ 11,446
$ 21,763
$ 10,580
Mortgage loans serviced
$ 7,692,744
$ 7,723,605
$ 7,685,994
$ 7,629,119
$ 7,553,917
MSR/mortgage loans serviced
1.43 %
1.46 %
1.33 %
1.22 %
0.92 %
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value
U.S. Treasury securities
$ 1,458,513
$ 1,451,461
$ 1,466,313
$ 1,459,845
$ 1,496,465
Obligations of U.S. government agencies
1,477,127
1,820,913
2,133,561
2,350,810
2,638,442
Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. agencies ("MBS"):
Residential pass-through:
Guaranteed by GNMA
84,368
87,063
95,955
105,900
113,427
Issued by FNMA and FHLMC
6,274,970
6,427,152
7,014,715
7,604,829
8,129,191
Other residential mortgage-back securities
168,452
181,317
201,440
212,216
243,357
Commercial mortgage-backed securities
1,881,853
1,880,949
1,899,785
1,951,367
2,061,133
Total MBS
8,409,643
8,576,481
9,211,895
9,874,312
10,547,108
Obligations of states and political subdivisions
466,002
444,953
485,400
530,241
565,520
Other domestic debt securities
82,718
98,615
101,313
103,117
63,645
Foreign debt securities
50,093
49,471
52,139
53,281
295,290
Total available-for-sale securities
$ 11,944,096
$ 12,441,894
$ 13,450,621
$ 14,371,606
$ 15,606,470
Table 14
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(Unaudited)
Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total adjusted noninterest expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, total shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, tangible book value per common share, tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), and adjusted dividend payout ratio. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures: (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Dec 2022
Dec 2021
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
Net income (loss)
$ 97,934
$ 123,398
$ 126,958
$ 114,947
$ (34,657)
$ 463,237
$ 195,162
Plus: Merger expense
20,276
19,690
7,274
3,974
44,843
51,214
59,896
Incremental merger related expense
32,704
6,912
6,060
6,571
4,633
52,247
4,633
Initial provision for acquired loans
-
-
-
-
132,062
-
143,562
Branch closing expense
2,254
6
705
128
-
3,094
-
Pension settlement expense
6,127
2,896
-
-
651
9,023
3,051
Less: Security (losses) gains, net
(595)
(139)
1,446
(1,097)
(378)
(384)
(395)
Tax adjustment
14,665
7,016
2,981
2,786
41,453
27,448
48,681
Adjusted net income
145,225
146,025
136,570
123,931
106,457
551,751
358,018
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
9,488
9,488
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
$ 142,853
$ 143,653
$ 134,198
$ 121,559
$ 104,085
$ 542,263
$ 348,530
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Dec 2022
Dec 2021
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
Net income (loss)
$ 97,934
$ 123,398
$ 126,958
$ 114,947
$ (34,657)
$ 463,237
$ 195,162
Plus: Provision for credit losses
6,000
-
1,000
-
133,562
7,000
138,062
Income tax expense (benefit)
29,628
36,713
36,154
33,643
(13,033)
136,138
51,766
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
$ 133,562
$ 160,111
$ 164,112
$ 148,590
$ 85,872
$ 606,375
$ 384,990
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Dec 2022
Dec 2021
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
Net income (loss)
$ 97,934
$ 123,398
$ 126,958
$ 114,947
$ (34,657)
$ 463,237
$ 195,162
Plus: Provision for credit losses
6,000
-
1,000
-
133,562
7,000
138,062
Merger expense
20,276
19,690
7,274
3,974
44,843
51,214
59,896
Incremental merger related expense
32,704
6,912
6,060
6,571
4,633
52,247
4,633
Branch closing expense
2,254
6
705
128
-
3,094
-
Pension settlement expense
6,127
2,896
-
-
651
9,023
3,051
Income tax expense (benefit)
29,628
36,713
36,154
33,643
(13,033)
136,138
51,766
Less: Security (losses) gains, net
(595)
(139)
1,446
(1,097)
(378)
(384)
(395)
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
$ 195,518
$ 189,754
$ 176,705
$ 160,360
$ 136,377
$ 722,337
$ 452,965
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Dec 2022
Dec 2021
Total adjusted noninterest expense
Total noninterest expense
$ 340,671
$ 319,734
$ 285,888
$ 291,667
$ 289,194
$ 1,237,960
$ 798,890
Less: Merger expense
20,276
19,690
7,274
3,974
44,843
51,214
59,896
Incremental merger related expense
32,704
6,912
6,060
6,571
4,633
52,247
4,633
Branch closing expense
2,254
6
705
128
-
3,094
-
Pension settlement expense
6,127
2,896
-
-
651
9,023
3,051
Total adjusted noninterest expense
$ 279,310
$ 290,230
$ 271,849
$ 280,994
$ 239,067
$ 1,122,382
$ 731,310
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Dec 2022
Dec 2021
Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI
Total assets
$ 48,653,414
$ 47,699,660
$ 47,747,708
$ 47,204,061
$ 47,669,751
$ 48,653,414
$ 47,669,751
Less: Goodwill
1,458,795
1,449,511
1,444,209
1,409,038
1,407,948
1,458,795
1,407,948
Other identifiable intangible assets
132,764
132,953
138,370
191,642
198,271
132,764
198,271
Total tangible assets
47,061,855
46,117,196
46,165,129
45,603,381
46,063,532
47,061,855
46,063,532
Less: AOCI
(1,222,538)
(1,297,812)
(936,345)
(664,000)
(139,369)
(1,222,538)
(139,369)
Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI
$ 48,284,393
$ 47,415,008
$ 47,101,474
$ 46,267,381
$ 46,202,901
$ 48,284,393
$ 46,202,901
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Dec 2022
Dec 2021
PERIOD END BALANCES:
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$ 4,311,374
$ 4,166,925
$ 4,437,925
$ 4,643,757
$ 5,247,987
$ 4,311,374
$ 5,247,987
Less: AOCI
(1,222,538)
(1,297,812)
(936,345)
(664,000)
(139,369)
(1,222,538)
(139,369)
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$ 5,533,912
$ 5,464,737
$ 5,374,270
$ 5,307,757
$ 5,387,356
$ 5,533,912
$ 5,387,356
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$ 4,311,374
$ 4,166,925
$ 4,437,925
$ 4,643,757
$ 5,247,987
$ 4,311,374
$ 5,247,987
Less: preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common shareholders' equity
4,144,381
3,999,932
4,270,932
4,476,764
5,080,994
4,144,381
5,080,994
Less: AOCI
(1,222,538)
(1,297,812)
(936,345)
(664,000)
(139,369)
(1,222,538)
(139,369)
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$ 5,366,919
$ 5,297,744
$ 5,207,277
$ 5,140,764
$ 5,220,363
$ 5,366,919
$ 5,220,363
Total tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$ 4,311,374
$ 4,166,925
$ 4,437,925
$ 4,643,757
$ 5,247,987
$ 4,311,374
$ 5,247,987
Less: Goodwill
1,458,795
1,449,511
1,444,209
1,409,038
1,407,948
1,458,795
1,407,948
Other identifiable intangible assets
132,764
132,953
138,370
191,642
198,271
132,764
198,271
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
2,552,822
2,417,468
2,688,353
2,876,084
3,474,775
2,552,822
3,474,775
Less: AOCI
(1,222,538)
(1,297,812)
(936,345)
(664,000)
(139,369)
(1,222,538)
(139,369)
Total tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$ 3,775,360
$ 3,715,280
$ 3,624,698
$ 3,540,084
$ 3,614,144
$ 3,775,360
$ 3,614,144
AVERAGE BALANCES:
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
Total shareholders' equity
$ 4,215,585
$ 4,506,655
$ 4,523,189
$ 5,062,231
$ 4,508,594
$ 4,574,403
$ 3,337,575
Less: Goodwill
1,457,120
1,444,331
1,407,452
1,407,973
1,115,502
1,429,395
959,586
Other identifiable intangible assets
132,091
136,149
188,897
195,606
106,559
162,938
66,996
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 2,459,381
$ 2,759,182
$ 2,759,847
$ 3,291,659
$ 3,119,540
$ 2,815,077
$ 2,144,000
Total average assets
$ 47,790,494
$ 47,595,557
$ 47,064,829
$ 47,679,850
$ 40,995,513
$ 47,533,157
$ 29,994,648
Total shares of common stock outstanding
182,437,265
182,438,780
182,461,786
183,488,844
188,337,658
182,437,265
188,337,658
Average shares outstanding-diluted
183,762,008
183,313,831
183,711,402
187,264,335
164,720,656
184,498,472
120,668,695
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
5.42 %
5.24 %
5.82 %
6.31 %
7.54 %
5.42 %
7.54 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (2)
7.82
7.84
7.70
7.65
7.82
7.82
7.82
Return on average tangible common equity (3)
15.42
17.40
18.11
13.87
(4.71)
16.12
8.66
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (4)
23.04
20.66
19.50
14.98
13.24
19.26
16.26
Adjusted return on average assets (5)
1.21
1.22
1.16
1.05
1.03
1.16
1.19
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity (6)
14.00
13.13
12.36
10.07
9.51
12.30
10.99
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (7)
1.11
1.33
1.40
1.26
0.83
1.28
1.28
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (8)
1.62
1.58
1.51
1.36
1.32
1.52
1.51
Tangible book value per common share (9)
$ 13.99
$ 13.25
$ 14.73
$ 15.67
$ 18.45
$ 13.99
$ 18.45
Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI (10)
20.69
20.36
19.87
19.29
19.19
20.69
19.19
Adjusted earnings per common share (11)
$ 0.78
$ 0.78
$ 0.73
$ 0.65
$ 0.63
$ 2.94
$ 2.89
Adjusted dividend payout ratio (12)
28.21 %
28.21 %
30.14 %
33.85 %
31.75 %
29.93 %
26.99 %
Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures:
(1)
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets.
(2)
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI, is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive loss, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and other identifiable intangible assets.
(3)
Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders equity.
(4)
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.
(5)
Adjusted return on average assets is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income divided by total average assets.
(6)
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shareholders' equity.
(7)
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets.
(8)
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of net adjusted income.
(9)
Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(10)
Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(11)
Adjusted earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.
(12)
Adjusted dividend payout ratio is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by net adjusted income available to common shareholders.
Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent Definitions
The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes income and expense items otherwise disclosed as non-routine from total noninterest expense.
