Citizens Financial Services, Inc.: Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited Full Year And Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MANSFIELD, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 .

Highlights

  • Two new branches were opened in November of 2022 in Ephrata, Pennsylvania and Greenville, Delaware and we look forward to serving our customers in these new markets. We have also received approval to open a new branch in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, which is expected in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Citizens Financial Services, Inc. continues to work on plans to integrate HV Bancorp, Inc.("HVB") into the Company, with the transaction expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net income was $29.1 million for 2022, which is 0.2% lower than 2021's net income. The decrease was due to life insurance proceeds received in the first quarter of 2021 due to the passing of two former employees and decreased gains on loans sold due to the rise in mortgage rates in 2022. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 18.1% compared to 17.6% in 2021, with the increase being due to life insurance proceeds being exempt from taxable income.
  • Net income was $7.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, which is 13.4% higher than the net income for 2021's comparable period. The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 18.8% compared to 18.3% in the comparable period in 2021 due to certain merger expenses not being tax deductible.
  • Net loan growth for the year was $282.2 million or 19.8%.
  • Non-performing assets decreased $1,354,000 since December 31, 2021 and totaled $7,488,000 as of December 31, 2022 . As a percent of loans, non-performing assets totaled 0.43% and 0.61% as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
  • Return on average equity for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2022 was 13.58% and 12.98% compared to 13.11% and 14.26% for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
  • Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2022 was 15.80% and 15.20% compared to 15.53% and 17.01% for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. (1)
  • Return on average assets for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2022 was 1.34% and 1.29% compared to 1.34% and 1.45% for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
  • If the life insurance proceeds on former employees are excluded, the return on average equity and average assets would have been 13.69% and 1.40%, respectively, for 2021 (non-GAAP). (1)

2022 Compared to 2021

  • For 2022, net income totaled $29,060,000 which compares to net income of $29,118,000 for 2021, a decrease of $58,000 or 0.2%. Basic earnings per share of $7.32 for 2022 compares to $7.31 for 2021. Return on equity for 2022 and 2021 was 12.98% and 14.26%, while return on assets was 1.29% and 1.45%, respectively. If the life insurance proceeds associated with the passing of the former employees in 2021 are excluded, basic earnings per share in 2021 would have been $7.02 compared to $7.32 for 2022, while return on equity would have been 13.69% and return on assets 1.40% (non-GAAP) (1). The remaining changes in the ratios from 2021 to 2022 is due to growth that occurred in both assets and equity in 2022 compared to 2021.
  • Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for 2022 totaled $72,134,000 compared to $66,112,000 for 2021, resulting in an increase of $6,022,000, or 9.1%. Amortization on PPP loans decreased $2,061,000 during 2022 compared to 2021. Average interest earning assets increased $244.4 million for 2022 compared to 2021, as a result of growth in investment securities and organic loan growth funded by borrowings. Average loans increased $168.6 million, while average investment securities increased $136.2 million . Net interest margin for 2022 was 3.41%, which is 11 basis points less than 2021. The yield on interest earning assets increased 4 basis points to 3.93%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 20 basis points driven by increases in the fourth quarter of 2022. The majority of the decrease in margin is attributable to the decrease in amortization on PPP loans of $2.1 million, which accounts for 11 basis points of change in margin.
  • The provision for loan losses for 2022 was $1,683,000, a $133,000 increase from 2021. The increase in the provision is attributable to the loan growth experienced in 2022 compared to 2021 offset by improved credit metrics of the loan portfolio and less impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.
  • Total non-interest income was $9,738,000 for 2022, which is $2,567,000 less than the non-interest income of $12,305,000 for last year. The primary drivers were the earnings of bank owned life insurance, which decreased $976,000 as the result of the passing of two former employees in 2021, gains on loans sold which decreased $1,025,000 due to a decrease in refinancing activity with the rise in market interest rates that occurred during 2022, a loss on equity securities of $247,000, compared to a gain of $339,000 in 2021, as a result of market performance when comparing 2022 to 2021. Other income decreased $553,000 due to fee income on derivative transactions for customers recorded in 2021.
  • Total non-interest expenses for 2022 totaled $44,694,000 compared to $41,550,000 for 2021, which is an increase of $3,144,000 . Salary and benefit costs increased $1,935,000 due to an additional 14.7 full time equivalent employees (FTEs) and merit increases for 2022. Additionally, salary and benefit costs for 2021 benefitted from a $400,000 reduction in deferred compensation due to the passing of a former executive in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in ORE expenses of $422,000 is due to gains on the sale of ORE properties that totaled $427,000, compared to a minimal loss in 2021. The increase in professional fees is driven by $250,000 of merger related expenses due to the HVB merger that is expected to close in 2023. Other expenses increased due charge-offs associated with fraudulent account activity, marketing expenses and the Delaware franchise tax.
  • The provision for income taxes increased $236,000 when comparing 2022 to 2021 as a result of a death proceeds being excluded from taxable income and certain merger related expenses not being tax deductible. The effective tax rate was 18.1% and 17.5% for 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Fourth Quarter of 2022 Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2021

  • For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net income totaled $7,875,000 which compares to net income of $6,944,000 for the comparable period of 2021, an increase of $931,000 or 13.4%. Basic earnings per share of $1.99 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compares to $1.74 for the 2021 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was 13.58% and 13.11%, while annualized return on assets was 1.34% for both periods.
  • Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $19,297,000 compared to $16,869,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, resulting in an increase of $2,428,000 . Average interest earning assets increased $275.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same period last year as a result of the organic loan growth. Average loans increased $270.8 million while average investment securities increased $104.6 million and average interest bearing cash holdings decreased $94.5 million . The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 3.46% compared to 3.44% for the same period last year.
  • The provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $258,000 compared to no provision for loan losses for the comparable period in 2021. The increase in the provision is attributable to the organic commercial loan growth experienced in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to organic loan growth in 2021's fourth quarter.
  • Total non-interest income was $2,311,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, which is $201,000 less than the comparable period last year. The primary drivers were gains on loans sold which decreased $157,000 due to a decrease in refinancing activity with the rise in market interest rates that occurred in 2022, and a loss on equity securities of $49,000, compared to a gain of $51,000 in the comparable period in 2021, as a result of market performance when comparing 2022 to 2021.
  • Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $11,649,000 compared to $10,883,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $766,000, or 7.0%. Salary and benefit costs increased $283,000 due to an addition of 20.8 FTEs and merit increases for 2022. The increase in professional fees is driver by $100,000 of merger related expenses due to the HVB merger that is expected to close in 2023. The increase in FDIC insurance expense is due to asset growth experienced by the Bank in the third and fourth quarters resulting in a higher assessment.
  • The provision for income taxes increased $272,000 when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2022 to the same period in 2021 as a result of an increase in income before income tax of $1,203,000 . The effective tax rate was 18.8% and 18.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

  • At December 31, 2022, total assets were $2.33 billion compared to $2.14 billion at December 31, 2021 . The loan to deposit ratio as of December 31, 2022 was 93.54% compared to 78.51% as of December 31, 2021 .
  • Available for sale securities of $439.5 million at December 31, 2022 increased $27.1 million from December 31, 2021 . The yield on the investment portfolio decreased from 1.96% for 2021 to 1.90% for 2022 on a tax equivalent basis due to the amount of securities purchased in 2020 and 2021, which was a low rate environment due to the pandemic. Purchases made in 2022 have been at higher rates than those made in 2020 and 2021 and have increased investment yields. Investment yields for the fourth quarter of 2022 were 2.08% compared to 1.73% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Net loans as of December 31, 2022 totaled $1.71 billion and increased $282.2 million from December 31, 2021, which is 19.8% and was primarily driven by growth in the Delaware market.
  • The allowance for loan losses totaled $18,552,000 at December 31, 2022 which is an increase of $1,248,000 from December 31, 2021 . The increase is due to recording a provision for loan losses of $1,683,000 and recoveries of $37,000, offset by charge-offs of $472,000, which were primarily due to one loan relationship. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.08% as of December 31, 2022 and 1.20% as of December 31, 2021 .
  • Deposits increased $8.1 million from December 31, 2021, to $1.84 billion at December 31, 2022, primarily due brokered deposits issued in the fourth quarter of 2022. Competitive pressure for deposits increased significantly in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Borrowings increased $183.3 million from December 31, 2021 to $257.3 million at December 31, 2022 to fund organic loan growth.
  • Stockholders' equity totaled $200.1 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $212.5 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $12.3 million . Excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI), stockholders equity increased $20.6 million to $233.3 million (non-GAAP). (1) The increase in stockholders equity, excluding AOCI, was attributable to net income for 2022 totaling $29.1 million, offset by cash dividends for 2022 totaling $7.6 million and net treasury stock activity of $826,000 . As a result of increases in market interest rates decreasing the fair value of investment securities, the unrealized loss on available for sale investment securities, net of tax, increased $37.8 million from December 31, 2021 .

Dividend Declared

On December 6, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.480 per share, which was paid on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2022 . This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.13% over the regular cash dividend of $0.465 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2022 .

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,900 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end of the press release.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





(UNAUDITED)





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)






As of or For The

As of or For The


Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Income and Performance Ratios





Net Income

$ 7,875

$ 6,944

$ 29,060

$ 29,118

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.34 %

1.34 %

1.29 %

1.45 %

Return on average equity (annualized)

13.58 %

13.11 %

12.98 %

14.26 %

Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a)

15.80 %

15.53 %

15.20 %

17.01 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(a)

3.46 %

3.44 %

3.41 %

3.52 %

Earnings per share - basic (b)

$ 1.99

$ 1.74

$ 7.32

$ 7.31

Earnings per share - diluted (b)

$ 1.99

$ 1.74

$ 7.32

$ 7.31

Cash dividends paid per share (b)

$ 0.480

$ 0.465

$ 1.901

$ 1.843

Number of shares used in computation - basic (b)

3,965,980

3,982,120

3,969,722

3,984,085

Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b)

3,966,095

3,982,173

3,969,722

3,984,085











Asset quality





Allowance for loan and lease losses

$ 18,552

$ 17,304



Non-performing assets

$ 7,488

$ 8,842



Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans

1.08 %

1.20 %



Non-performing assets to total loans

0.43 %

0.61 %



Annualized net charge-offs to total loans

0.00 %

0.01 %

0.03 %

0.00 %











Equity





Book value per share (b)

$ 58.74

$ 53.39



Tangible Book value per share (a) (b)

$ 50.52

$ 45.10



Market Value (Last reported trade of month)

$ 76.72

$ 60.70



Common shares outstanding

3,971,209

3,944,420













Other





Average Full Time Equivalent Employees

310.0

290.8

309.9

295.2

Loan to Deposit Ratio

93.54 %

78.51 %



Trust assets under management

$ 150,005

$ 154,840



Brokerage assets under management

$ 283,548

$ 282,058













Balance Sheet Highlights

December 31,

December 31,




2022

2021








Assets

$ 2,333,393

$ 2,143,863



Investment securities

441,714

414,672



Loans (net of unearned income)

1,724,999

1,441,533


-

Allowance for loan losses

18,552

17,304



Deposits

1,844,208

1,836,151



Stockholders' Equity

200,147

212,492













(a) See reconcilation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release

(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



(UNAUDITED)







December 31,

December 31,

(in thousands except share data)

2022

2021

ASSETS:



Cash and due from banks:



Noninterest-bearing

$ 24,814

$ 14,051

Interest-bearing

1,397

158,782

Total cash and cash equivalents

26,211

172,833

Interest bearing time deposits with other banks

6,055

11,026

Equity securities

2,208

2,270

Available-for-sale securities

439,506

412,402

Loans held for sale

725

4,554

Loans (net of allowance for loan losses: $18,552 at December 31, 2022 and



$17,304 at December 31, 2021)

1,706,447

1,424,229

Premises and equipment

17,619

17,016

Accrued interest receivable

7,332

5,235

Goodwill

31,376

31,376

Bank owned life insurance

39,355

38,503

Other intangibles

1,272

1,627

Fair value of derivative instruments

16,599

4,011

Deferred tax asset

12,886

4,082

Other assets

25,802

14,699




TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,333,393

$ 2,143,863




LIABILITIES:



Deposits:



Noninterest-bearing

$ 396,260

$ 358,073

Interest-bearing

1,447,948

1,478,078

Total deposits

1,844,208

1,836,151

Borrowed funds

257,278

73,977

Accrued interest payable

1,232

711

Fair value of derivative instruments

9,726

2,101

Other liabilities

20,802

18,431

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,133,246

1,931,371

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:



Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized



3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2022 or 2021

-

-

Common stock



$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021:



issued 4,427,687 at December 31, 2022 and 4,388,901 at December 31, 2021

4,428

4,389

Additional paid-in capital

80,911

78,395

Retained earnings

164,922

146,010

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(33,141)

(155)

Treasury stock, at cost: 456,478 at December 31, 2022 and 444,481 shares



at December 31, 2021

(16,973)

(16,147)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

200,147

212,492

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND



STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,333,393

$ 2,143,863

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME





(UNAUDITED)






Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021

INTEREST INCOME:





Interest and fees on loans

$ 21,829

$ 16,802

$ 74,265

$ 66,371

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

67

112

400

447

Investment securities:





Taxable

1,565

955

5,615

3,820

Nontaxable

624

549

2,454

2,201

Dividends

267

87

623

378

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

24,352

18,505

83,357

73,217

INTEREST EXPENSE:





Deposits

2,847

1,292

7,316

5,837

Borrowed funds

2,208

344

3,907

1,268

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

5,055

1,636

11,223

7,105

NET INTEREST INCOME

19,297

16,869

72,134

66,112

Provision for loan losses

258

-

1,683

1,550

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER





PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

19,039

16,869

70,451

64,562

NON-INTEREST INCOME:





Service charges

1,265

1,276

5,346

4,755

Trust

183

191

803

865

Brokerage and insurance

467

435

1,895

1,625

Gains on loans sold

17

174

258

1,283

Equity security (losses) gains, net

(49)

51

(247)

339

Available for sale security (losses) gains, net

(8)

-

(14)

212

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

217

185

852

1,828

Other

219

200

845

1,398

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME

2,311

2,512

9,738

12,305

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:





Salaries and employee benefits

6,873

6,590

27,837

25,902

Occupancy

811

744

3,138

2,966

Furniture and equipment

149

112

565

519

Professional fees

570

373

1,891

1,526

FDIC insurance expense

236

135

676

522

Pennsylvania shares (refund) tax

(110)

24

907

880

Amortization of intangibles

36

46

156

192

Software expenses

377

318

1,446

1,321

ORE expenses

142

56

17

439

Other

2,565

2,485

8,061

7,283

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

11,649

10,883

44,694

41,550

Income before provision for income taxes

9,701

8,498

35,495

35,317

Provision for income taxes

1,826

1,554

6,435

6,199

NET INCOME

$ 7,875

$ 6,944

$ 29,060

$ 29,118






PER COMMON SHARE DATA:





Net Income - Basic

$ 1.99

$ 1.74

$ 7.32

$ 7.31

Net Income - Diluted

$ 1.99

$ 1.74

$ 7.32

$ 7.31

Cash Dividends Paid

$ 0.480

$ 0.465

$ 1.901

$ 1.843






Number of shares used in computation - basic

3,965,980

3,982,120

3,969,722

3,984,085

Number of shares used in computation - diluted

3,966,095

3,982,173

3,969,722

3,984,085

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.






QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)






(in thousands, except share data)


Three Months Ended,




Dec 31,

Sept 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,


2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Interest income

$ 24,352

$ 21,783

$ 19,407

$ 17,815

$ 18,505

Interest expense

5,055

2,937

1,678

1,553

1,636

Net interest income

19,297

18,846

17,729

16,262

16,869

Provision for loan losses

258

725

450

250

-

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

19,039

18,121

17,279

16,012

16,869

Non-interest income

2,368

2,717

2,438

2,476

2,461

Investment securities (losses) gains, net

(57)

(25)

(134)

(45)

51

Non-interest expenses

11,649

11,614

11,200

10,231

10,883

Income before provision for income taxes

9,701

9,199

8,383

8,212

8,498

Provision for income taxes

1,826

1,655

1,482

1,472

1,554

Net income

$ 7,875

$ 7,544

$ 6,901

$ 6,740

$ 6,944

Earnings Per Share Basic

$ 1.99

$ 1.90

$ 1.74

$ 1.69

$ 1.74

Earnings Per Share Diluted

$ 1.99

$ 1.90

$ 1.74

$ 1.69

$ 1.74

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS


(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended December 31,


2022

2021


Average


Average

Average


Average


Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS







Interest-bearing deposits at banks

13,464

21

0.62

107,948

38

0.14

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

6,055

46

3.01

11,266

74

2.57

Investment securities:







Taxable

383,496

1,832

1.91

294,109

1,042

1.42

Tax-exempt (3)

122,031

791

2.59

106,813

695

2.60

Investment securities

505,527

2,623

2.08

400,922

1,737

1.73

Loans: (2)(3)(4)







Residential mortgage loans

207,644

2,584

4.94

202,357

2,402

4.71

Construction loans

84,424

1,085

5.10

67,907

690

4.03

Commercial Loans

929,394

12,347

5.27

758,133

9,301

4.87

Agricultural Loans

346,378

4,045

4.63

345,420

3,757

4.32

Loans to state & political subdivisions

59,470

536

3.58

46,307

367

3.14

Other loans

91,307

1,333

5.79

27,720

357

5.11

Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

1,718,617

21,930

5.06

1,447,844

16,874

4.62

Total interest-earning assets

2,243,663

24,620

4.35

1,967,980

18,723

3.77

Cash and due from banks

6,873



6,421



Bank premises and equipment

17,547



17,142



Other assets

84,166



73,929



Total non-interest earning assets

108,586



97,492



Total assets

2,352,249



2,065,472



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing liabilities:







NOW accounts

520,932

1,033

0.79

476,634

301

0.25

Savings accounts

324,746

161

0.20

305,962

74

0.10

Money market accounts

331,023

967

1.16

285,952

182

0.25

Certificates of deposit

279,025

686

0.98

332,880

735

0.87

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,455,726

2,847

0.78

1,401,428

1,292

0.37

Other borrowed funds

259,690

2,208

3.37

76,970

344

1.78

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,715,416

5,055

1.17

1,478,398

1,636

0.44

Demand deposits

386,216



360,645



Other liabilities

18,595



14,519



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

404,811



375,164



Stockholders' equity

232,022



211,910



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

2,352,249



2,065,472



Net interest income


19,565



17,087


Net interest spread (5)



3.18 %



3.33 %

Net interest income as a percentage







of average interest-earning assets



3.46 %



3.44 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets







to interest-bearing liabilities



131 %



133 %








(1) Averages are based on daily averages.

(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.

(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using

a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2022 and 2021. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end

of the press release

(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.

(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets

and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS


(UNAUDITED)



Year Ended December 31,


2022

2021


Average


Average

Average


Average


Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS







Interest-bearing deposits at banks

52,655

171

0.32

108,872

124

0.11

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

8,352

229

2.75

12,527

323

2.57

Investment securities:







Taxable

372,430

6,238

1.68

252,470

4,198

1.66

Tax-exempt (3)

120,592

3,106

2.58

104,379

2,786

2.67

Investment securities

493,022

9,344

1.90

356,849

6,984

1.96

Loans: (2)(3)(4)







Residential mortgage loans

204,063

9,712

4.76

203,062

9,867

4.86

Construction loans

73,214

3,298

4.50

56,315

2,292

4.07

Commercial Loans

854,460

41,155

4.82

739,000

36,215

4.90

Agricultural Loans

347,420

15,387

4.43

349,951

15,079

4.31

Loans to state & political subdivisions

56,004

1,863

3.33

52,804

1,871

3.54

Other loans

58,715

3,201

5.45

24,125

1,385

5.74

Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

1,593,876

74,616

4.68

1,425,257

66,709

4.68

Total interest-earning assets

2,147,905

84,360

3.93

1,903,505

74,140

3.89

Cash and due from banks

6,708



6,525



Bank premises and equipment

17,287



17,194



Other assets

84,066



75,410



Total non-interest earning assets

108,061



99,129



Total assets

2,255,966



2,002,634



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing liabilities:







NOW accounts

520,895

2,425

0.47

457,189

1,387

0.30

Savings accounts

323,939

421

0.13

290,376

322

0.11

Money market accounts

343,288

2,004

0.58

257,937

684

0.27

Certificates of deposit

299,110

2,466

0.82

351,265

3,444

0.98

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,487,232

7,316

0.49

1,356,767

5,837

0.43

Other borrowed funds

149,661

3,907

2.61

84,621

1,268

1.50

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,636,893

11,223

0.69

1,441,388

7,105

0.49

Demand deposits

374,675



341,604



Other liabilities

20,443



15,420



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

395,118



357,024



Stockholders' equity

223,955



204,222



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

2,255,966



2,002,634



Net interest income


73,137



67,035


Net interest spread (5)



3.24 %



3.40 %

Net interest income as a percentage







of average interest-earning assets



3.41 %



3.52 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets







to interest-bearing liabilities



131 %



132 %








(1) Averages are based on daily averages.







(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.

(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using

a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2022 and 2021. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end

of the press release

(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.

(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets

and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

(UNAUDITED)







(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)







(In Thousands)








December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2022

2022

2022

2022

2021


Real estate:







Residential

$ 210,213

$ 203,673

$ 203,323

$ 201,567

$ 201,097


Commercial

876,569

857,314

798,528

724,876

687,338


Agricultural

313,614

317,761

313,700

305,517

312,011


Construction

80,691

79,154

71,414

66,738

55,036


Consumer

86,650

124,375

50,319

21,460

25,858


Other commercial loans

63,222

66,241

65,772

69,051

74,585


Other agricultural loans

34,832

29,509

32,870

39,904

39,852


State & political subdivision loans

59,208

59,926

59,450

49,582

45,756


Total loans

1,724,999

1,737,953

1,595,376

1,478,695

1,441,533


Less: allowance for loan losses

18,552

18,291

17,570

17,556

17,304


Net loans

$ 1,706,447

$ 1,719,662

$ 1,577,806

$ 1,461,139

$ 1,424,229









Past due and non-performing assets














Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing

$ 3,317

$ 2,616

$ 2,070

$ 2,096

$ 967









Non-accrual loans

$ 6,938

$ 7,118

$ 7,251

$ 7,810

$ 7,616


Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing

7

93

139

12

46


Non-performing loans

$ 6,945

$ 7,211

$ 7,390

$ 7,822

$ 7,662


OREO

543

877

972

1,131

1,180


Total Non-performing assets

$ 7,488

$ 8,088

$ 8,362

$ 8,953

$ 8,842
























Three Months Ended

Analysis of the Allowance for loan Losses

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,


(In Thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021


Balance, beginning of period

$ 18,291

$ 17,570

$ 17,556

$ 17,304

$ 17,334


Charge-offs

(7)

(14)

(446)

(5)

(65)


Recoveries

10

10

10

7

35


Net recoveries (charge-offs)

3

(4)

(436)

2

(30)


Provision for loan losses

258

725

450

250

-


Balance, end of period

$ 18,552

$ 18,291

$ 17,570

$ 17,556

$ 17,304


CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.


Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures


(UNAUDITED)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








As of




December 31,




2022

2021



Tangible Equity





Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$ 200,147

$ 212,492



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

33,141

155



Intangible Assets

(32,648)

(33,003)



Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

200,640

179,644



Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2022 stock Dividend

3,971,209

3,983,206



Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP

$ 50.52

$ 45.10









As of




December 31,




2022

2021



Tangible Equity per share





Stockholders Equity per share - GAAP

$ 50.40

$ 53.35



Adjustments for accumulated other comprehensive loss

8.34

0.04



Book value per share

58.74

53.39



Adjustments for intangible assets

(8.22)

(8.29)



Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP

$ 50.52

$ 45.10














For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Return on Average Tangible Equity





Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$ 193,950

$ 210,801

$ 201,523

$ 205,449

Average Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (Income)

38,072

1,109

22,432

(1,227)

Average Intangible Assets

(32,704)

(33,009)

(32,828)

(33,018)

Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

199,318

178,901

191,127

171,204

Net Income

$ 7,875

$ 6,944

$ 29,060

$ 29,118

Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity

15.80 %

15.53 %

15.20 %

17.01 %







For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Return on Average Assets and Equity Excluding BOLI Death Benefits





Net Income

$ 7,875

$ 6,944

$ 29,060

$ 29,118

BOLI death benefits

-

-

-

(1,155)

Net Income excluding BOLI death benefits

$ 7,875

$ 6,944

$ 29,060

$ 27,963

Average Assets

2,352,249

2,065,472

2,255,966

2,002,634

Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, excluding BOLI Death Benefits

1.34 %

1.34 %

1.29 %

1.40 %






Average Stockholders Equity

$ 232,022

$ 211,910

$ 223,955

$ 204,222

Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, excluding BOLI Death Benefits

13.58 %

13.11 %

12.98 %

13.69 %






Earnings per share, excluding death activity of former employees





Net Income

$ 7,875

$ 7,064

$ 29,060

$ 29,118

BOLI death benefits

-

-

-

(1,155)

Net income excluding one time items

$ 7,875

$ 7,064

$ 29,060

$ 27,963

Number of shares used in computation - basic adjusted for June 2022 stock Dividend

3,965,980

3,982,120

3,969,722

3,984,085

Earnings per share, excluding death activity of former employees non-GAAP

1.99

1.77

7.32

7.02












For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,

Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis

2022

2021

2022

2021

Total interest income

$ 24,352

$ 18,505

$ 83,357

$ 73,217

Total interest expense

5,055

1,636

11,223

7,105

Net interest income

19,297

16,869

72,134

66,112

Tax equivalent adjustment

268

218

1,003

923

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)

$ 19,565

$ 17,087

$ 73,137

$ 67,035

SOURCE Citizens Financial Services, Inc.

