Citizens Financial Services, Inc.: Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited Full Year And Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MANSFIELD, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 .
Highlights
- Two new branches were opened in November of 2022 in Ephrata, Pennsylvania and Greenville, Delaware and we look forward to serving our customers in these new markets. We have also received approval to open a new branch in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, which is expected in the second quarter of 2023.
- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. continues to work on plans to integrate HV Bancorp, Inc.("HVB") into the Company, with the transaction expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.
- Net income was $29.1 million for 2022, which is 0.2% lower than 2021's net income. The decrease was due to life insurance proceeds received in the first quarter of 2021 due to the passing of two former employees and decreased gains on loans sold due to the rise in mortgage rates in 2022. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 18.1% compared to 17.6% in 2021, with the increase being due to life insurance proceeds being exempt from taxable income.
- Net income was $7.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, which is 13.4% higher than the net income for 2021's comparable period. The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 18.8% compared to 18.3% in the comparable period in 2021 due to certain merger expenses not being tax deductible.
- Net loan growth for the year was $282.2 million or 19.8%.
- Non-performing assets decreased $1,354,000 since December 31, 2021 and totaled $7,488,000 as of December 31, 2022 . As a percent of loans, non-performing assets totaled 0.43% and 0.61% as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
- Return on average equity for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2022 was 13.58% and 12.98% compared to 13.11% and 14.26% for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
- Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2022 was 15.80% and 15.20% compared to 15.53% and 17.01% for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. (1)
- Return on average assets for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2022 was 1.34% and 1.29% compared to 1.34% and 1.45% for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
- If the life insurance proceeds on former employees are excluded, the return on average equity and average assets would have been 13.69% and 1.40%, respectively, for 2021 (non-GAAP). (1)
2022 Compared to 2021
- For 2022, net income totaled $29,060,000 which compares to net income of $29,118,000 for 2021, a decrease of $58,000 or 0.2%. Basic earnings per share of $7.32 for 2022 compares to $7.31 for 2021. Return on equity for 2022 and 2021 was 12.98% and 14.26%, while return on assets was 1.29% and 1.45%, respectively. If the life insurance proceeds associated with the passing of the former employees in 2021 are excluded, basic earnings per share in 2021 would have been $7.02 compared to $7.32 for 2022, while return on equity would have been 13.69% and return on assets 1.40% (non-GAAP) (1). The remaining changes in the ratios from 2021 to 2022 is due to growth that occurred in both assets and equity in 2022 compared to 2021.
- Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for 2022 totaled $72,134,000 compared to $66,112,000 for 2021, resulting in an increase of $6,022,000, or 9.1%. Amortization on PPP loans decreased $2,061,000 during 2022 compared to 2021. Average interest earning assets increased $244.4 million for 2022 compared to 2021, as a result of growth in investment securities and organic loan growth funded by borrowings. Average loans increased $168.6 million, while average investment securities increased $136.2 million . Net interest margin for 2022 was 3.41%, which is 11 basis points less than 2021. The yield on interest earning assets increased 4 basis points to 3.93%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 20 basis points driven by increases in the fourth quarter of 2022. The majority of the decrease in margin is attributable to the decrease in amortization on PPP loans of $2.1 million, which accounts for 11 basis points of change in margin.
- The provision for loan losses for 2022 was $1,683,000, a $133,000 increase from 2021. The increase in the provision is attributable to the loan growth experienced in 2022 compared to 2021 offset by improved credit metrics of the loan portfolio and less impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.
- Total non-interest income was $9,738,000 for 2022, which is $2,567,000 less than the non-interest income of $12,305,000 for last year. The primary drivers were the earnings of bank owned life insurance, which decreased $976,000 as the result of the passing of two former employees in 2021, gains on loans sold which decreased $1,025,000 due to a decrease in refinancing activity with the rise in market interest rates that occurred during 2022, a loss on equity securities of $247,000, compared to a gain of $339,000 in 2021, as a result of market performance when comparing 2022 to 2021. Other income decreased $553,000 due to fee income on derivative transactions for customers recorded in 2021.
- Total non-interest expenses for 2022 totaled $44,694,000 compared to $41,550,000 for 2021, which is an increase of $3,144,000 . Salary and benefit costs increased $1,935,000 due to an additional 14.7 full time equivalent employees (FTEs) and merit increases for 2022. Additionally, salary and benefit costs for 2021 benefitted from a $400,000 reduction in deferred compensation due to the passing of a former executive in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in ORE expenses of $422,000 is due to gains on the sale of ORE properties that totaled $427,000, compared to a minimal loss in 2021. The increase in professional fees is driven by $250,000 of merger related expenses due to the HVB merger that is expected to close in 2023. Other expenses increased due charge-offs associated with fraudulent account activity, marketing expenses and the Delaware franchise tax.
- The provision for income taxes increased $236,000 when comparing 2022 to 2021 as a result of a death proceeds being excluded from taxable income and certain merger related expenses not being tax deductible. The effective tax rate was 18.1% and 17.5% for 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Fourth Quarter of 2022 Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2021
- For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net income totaled $7,875,000 which compares to net income of $6,944,000 for the comparable period of 2021, an increase of $931,000 or 13.4%. Basic earnings per share of $1.99 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compares to $1.74 for the 2021 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was 13.58% and 13.11%, while annualized return on assets was 1.34% for both periods.
- Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $19,297,000 compared to $16,869,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, resulting in an increase of $2,428,000 . Average interest earning assets increased $275.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same period last year as a result of the organic loan growth. Average loans increased $270.8 million while average investment securities increased $104.6 million and average interest bearing cash holdings decreased $94.5 million . The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 3.46% compared to 3.44% for the same period last year.
- The provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $258,000 compared to no provision for loan losses for the comparable period in 2021. The increase in the provision is attributable to the organic commercial loan growth experienced in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to organic loan growth in 2021's fourth quarter.
- Total non-interest income was $2,311,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, which is $201,000 less than the comparable period last year. The primary drivers were gains on loans sold which decreased $157,000 due to a decrease in refinancing activity with the rise in market interest rates that occurred in 2022, and a loss on equity securities of $49,000, compared to a gain of $51,000 in the comparable period in 2021, as a result of market performance when comparing 2022 to 2021.
- Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $11,649,000 compared to $10,883,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $766,000, or 7.0%. Salary and benefit costs increased $283,000 due to an addition of 20.8 FTEs and merit increases for 2022. The increase in professional fees is driver by $100,000 of merger related expenses due to the HVB merger that is expected to close in 2023. The increase in FDIC insurance expense is due to asset growth experienced by the Bank in the third and fourth quarters resulting in a higher assessment.
- The provision for income taxes increased $272,000 when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2022 to the same period in 2021 as a result of an increase in income before income tax of $1,203,000 . The effective tax rate was 18.8% and 18.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Balance Sheet and Other Information:
- At December 31, 2022, total assets were $2.33 billion compared to $2.14 billion at December 31, 2021 . The loan to deposit ratio as of December 31, 2022 was 93.54% compared to 78.51% as of December 31, 2021 .
- Available for sale securities of $439.5 million at December 31, 2022 increased $27.1 million from December 31, 2021 . The yield on the investment portfolio decreased from 1.96% for 2021 to 1.90% for 2022 on a tax equivalent basis due to the amount of securities purchased in 2020 and 2021, which was a low rate environment due to the pandemic. Purchases made in 2022 have been at higher rates than those made in 2020 and 2021 and have increased investment yields. Investment yields for the fourth quarter of 2022 were 2.08% compared to 1.73% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Net loans as of December 31, 2022 totaled $1.71 billion and increased $282.2 million from December 31, 2021, which is 19.8% and was primarily driven by growth in the Delaware market.
- The allowance for loan losses totaled $18,552,000 at December 31, 2022 which is an increase of $1,248,000 from December 31, 2021 . The increase is due to recording a provision for loan losses of $1,683,000 and recoveries of $37,000, offset by charge-offs of $472,000, which were primarily due to one loan relationship. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.08% as of December 31, 2022 and 1.20% as of December 31, 2021 .
- Deposits increased $8.1 million from December 31, 2021, to $1.84 billion at December 31, 2022, primarily due brokered deposits issued in the fourth quarter of 2022. Competitive pressure for deposits increased significantly in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Borrowings increased $183.3 million from December 31, 2021 to $257.3 million at December 31, 2022 to fund organic loan growth.
- Stockholders' equity totaled $200.1 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $212.5 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $12.3 million . Excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI), stockholders equity increased $20.6 million to $233.3 million (non-GAAP). (1) The increase in stockholders equity, excluding AOCI, was attributable to net income for 2022 totaling $29.1 million, offset by cash dividends for 2022 totaling $7.6 million and net treasury stock activity of $826,000 . As a result of increases in market interest rates decreasing the fair value of investment securities, the unrealized loss on available for sale investment securities, net of tax, increased $37.8 million from December 31, 2021 .
Dividend Declared
On December 6, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.480 per share, which was paid on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2022 . This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.13% over the regular cash dividend of $0.465 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2022 .
Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,900 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.
(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end of the press release.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of or For The
As of or For The
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Income and Performance Ratios
Net Income
$ 7,875
$ 6,944
$ 29,060
$ 29,118
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.34 %
1.34 %
1.29 %
1.45 %
Return on average equity (annualized)
13.58 %
13.11 %
12.98 %
14.26 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a)
15.80 %
15.53 %
15.20 %
17.01 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(a)
3.46 %
3.44 %
3.41 %
3.52 %
Earnings per share - basic (b)
$ 1.99
$ 1.74
$ 7.32
$ 7.31
Earnings per share - diluted (b)
$ 1.99
$ 1.74
$ 7.32
$ 7.31
Cash dividends paid per share (b)
$ 0.480
$ 0.465
$ 1.901
$ 1.843
Number of shares used in computation - basic (b)
3,965,980
3,982,120
3,969,722
3,984,085
Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b)
3,966,095
3,982,173
3,969,722
3,984,085
Asset quality
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 18,552
$ 17,304
Non-performing assets
$ 7,488
$ 8,842
Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans
1.08 %
1.20 %
Non-performing assets to total loans
0.43 %
0.61 %
Annualized net charge-offs to total loans
0.00 %
0.01 %
0.03 %
0.00 %
Equity
Book value per share (b)
$ 58.74
$ 53.39
Tangible Book value per share (a) (b)
$ 50.52
$ 45.10
Market Value (Last reported trade of month)
$ 76.72
$ 60.70
Common shares outstanding
3,971,209
3,944,420
Other
Average Full Time Equivalent Employees
310.0
290.8
309.9
295.2
Loan to Deposit Ratio
93.54 %
78.51 %
Trust assets under management
$ 150,005
$ 154,840
Brokerage assets under management
$ 283,548
$ 282,058
Balance Sheet Highlights
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
$ 2,333,393
$ 2,143,863
Investment securities
441,714
414,672
Loans (net of unearned income)
1,724,999
1,441,533
-
Allowance for loan losses
18,552
17,304
Deposits
1,844,208
1,836,151
Stockholders' Equity
200,147
212,492
(a) See reconcilation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release
(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands except share data)
2022
2021
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 24,814
$ 14,051
Interest-bearing
1,397
158,782
Total cash and cash equivalents
26,211
172,833
Interest bearing time deposits with other banks
6,055
11,026
Equity securities
2,208
2,270
Available-for-sale securities
439,506
412,402
Loans held for sale
725
4,554
Loans (net of allowance for loan losses: $18,552 at December 31, 2022 and
$17,304 at December 31, 2021)
1,706,447
1,424,229
Premises and equipment
17,619
17,016
Accrued interest receivable
7,332
5,235
Goodwill
31,376
31,376
Bank owned life insurance
39,355
38,503
Other intangibles
1,272
1,627
Fair value of derivative instruments
16,599
4,011
Deferred tax asset
12,886
4,082
Other assets
25,802
14,699
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 2,333,393
$ 2,143,863
LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 396,260
$ 358,073
Interest-bearing
1,447,948
1,478,078
Total deposits
1,844,208
1,836,151
Borrowed funds
257,278
73,977
Accrued interest payable
1,232
711
Fair value of derivative instruments
9,726
2,101
Other liabilities
20,802
18,431
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,133,246
1,931,371
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized
3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2022 or 2021
-
-
Common stock
$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
issued 4,427,687 at December 31, 2022 and 4,388,901 at December 31, 2021
4,428
4,389
Additional paid-in capital
80,911
78,395
Retained earnings
164,922
146,010
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(33,141)
(155)
Treasury stock, at cost: 456,478 at December 31, 2022 and 444,481 shares
at December 31, 2021
(16,973)
(16,147)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
200,147
212,492
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 2,333,393
$ 2,143,863
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 21,829
$ 16,802
$ 74,265
$ 66,371
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
67
112
400
447
Investment securities:
Taxable
1,565
955
5,615
3,820
Nontaxable
624
549
2,454
2,201
Dividends
267
87
623
378
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
24,352
18,505
83,357
73,217
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
2,847
1,292
7,316
5,837
Borrowed funds
2,208
344
3,907
1,268
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
5,055
1,636
11,223
7,105
NET INTEREST INCOME
19,297
16,869
72,134
66,112
Provision for loan losses
258
-
1,683
1,550
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
19,039
16,869
70,451
64,562
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Service charges
1,265
1,276
5,346
4,755
Trust
183
191
803
865
Brokerage and insurance
467
435
1,895
1,625
Gains on loans sold
17
174
258
1,283
Equity security (losses) gains, net
(49)
51
(247)
339
Available for sale security (losses) gains, net
(8)
-
(14)
212
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
217
185
852
1,828
Other
219
200
845
1,398
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
2,311
2,512
9,738
12,305
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
6,873
6,590
27,837
25,902
Occupancy
811
744
3,138
2,966
Furniture and equipment
149
112
565
519
Professional fees
570
373
1,891
1,526
FDIC insurance expense
236
135
676
522
Pennsylvania shares (refund) tax
(110)
24
907
880
Amortization of intangibles
36
46
156
192
Software expenses
377
318
1,446
1,321
ORE expenses
142
56
17
439
Other
2,565
2,485
8,061
7,283
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES
11,649
10,883
44,694
41,550
Income before provision for income taxes
9,701
8,498
35,495
35,317
Provision for income taxes
1,826
1,554
6,435
6,199
NET INCOME
$ 7,875
$ 6,944
$ 29,060
$ 29,118
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:
Net Income - Basic
$ 1.99
$ 1.74
$ 7.32
$ 7.31
Net Income - Diluted
$ 1.99
$ 1.74
$ 7.32
$ 7.31
Cash Dividends Paid
$ 0.480
$ 0.465
$ 1.901
$ 1.843
Number of shares used in computation - basic
3,965,980
3,982,120
3,969,722
3,984,085
Number of shares used in computation - diluted
3,966,095
3,982,173
3,969,722
3,984,085
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Interest income
$ 24,352
$ 21,783
$ 19,407
$ 17,815
$ 18,505
Interest expense
5,055
2,937
1,678
1,553
1,636
Net interest income
19,297
18,846
17,729
16,262
16,869
Provision for loan losses
258
725
450
250
-
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
19,039
18,121
17,279
16,012
16,869
Non-interest income
2,368
2,717
2,438
2,476
2,461
Investment securities (losses) gains, net
(57)
(25)
(134)
(45)
51
Non-interest expenses
11,649
11,614
11,200
10,231
10,883
Income before provision for income taxes
9,701
9,199
8,383
8,212
8,498
Provision for income taxes
1,826
1,655
1,482
1,472
1,554
Net income
$ 7,875
$ 7,544
$ 6,901
$ 6,740
$ 6,944
Earnings Per Share Basic
$ 1.99
$ 1.90
$ 1.74
$ 1.69
$ 1.74
Earnings Per Share Diluted
$ 1.99
$ 1.90
$ 1.74
$ 1.69
$ 1.74
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
$
$
%
$
$
%
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
13,464
21
0.62
107,948
38
0.14
Interest bearing time deposits at banks
6,055
46
3.01
11,266
74
2.57
Investment securities:
Taxable
383,496
1,832
1.91
294,109
1,042
1.42
Tax-exempt (3)
122,031
791
2.59
106,813
695
2.60
Investment securities
505,527
2,623
2.08
400,922
1,737
1.73
Loans: (2)(3)(4)
Residential mortgage loans
207,644
2,584
4.94
202,357
2,402
4.71
Construction loans
84,424
1,085
5.10
67,907
690
4.03
Commercial Loans
929,394
12,347
5.27
758,133
9,301
4.87
Agricultural Loans
346,378
4,045
4.63
345,420
3,757
4.32
Loans to state & political subdivisions
59,470
536
3.58
46,307
367
3.14
Other loans
91,307
1,333
5.79
27,720
357
5.11
Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)
1,718,617
21,930
5.06
1,447,844
16,874
4.62
Total interest-earning assets
2,243,663
24,620
4.35
1,967,980
18,723
3.77
Cash and due from banks
6,873
6,421
Bank premises and equipment
17,547
17,142
Other assets
84,166
73,929
Total non-interest earning assets
108,586
97,492
Total assets
2,352,249
2,065,472
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW accounts
520,932
1,033
0.79
476,634
301
0.25
Savings accounts
324,746
161
0.20
305,962
74
0.10
Money market accounts
331,023
967
1.16
285,952
182
0.25
Certificates of deposit
279,025
686
0.98
332,880
735
0.87
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,455,726
2,847
0.78
1,401,428
1,292
0.37
Other borrowed funds
259,690
2,208
3.37
76,970
344
1.78
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,715,416
5,055
1.17
1,478,398
1,636
0.44
Demand deposits
386,216
360,645
Other liabilities
18,595
14,519
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
404,811
375,164
Stockholders' equity
232,022
211,910
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
2,352,249
2,065,472
Net interest income
19,565
17,087
Net interest spread (5)
3.18 %
3.33 %
Net interest income as a percentage
of average interest-earning assets
3.46 %
3.44 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets
to interest-bearing liabilities
131 %
133 %
(1) Averages are based on daily averages.
(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.
(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using
a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2022 and 2021. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end
of the press release
(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets
and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS
(UNAUDITED)
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
$
$
%
$
$
%
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
52,655
171
0.32
108,872
124
0.11
Interest bearing time deposits at banks
8,352
229
2.75
12,527
323
2.57
Investment securities:
Taxable
372,430
6,238
1.68
252,470
4,198
1.66
Tax-exempt (3)
120,592
3,106
2.58
104,379
2,786
2.67
Investment securities
493,022
9,344
1.90
356,849
6,984
1.96
Loans: (2)(3)(4)
Residential mortgage loans
204,063
9,712
4.76
203,062
9,867
4.86
Construction loans
73,214
3,298
4.50
56,315
2,292
4.07
Commercial Loans
854,460
41,155
4.82
739,000
36,215
4.90
Agricultural Loans
347,420
15,387
4.43
349,951
15,079
4.31
Loans to state & political subdivisions
56,004
1,863
3.33
52,804
1,871
3.54
Other loans
58,715
3,201
5.45
24,125
1,385
5.74
Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)
1,593,876
74,616
4.68
1,425,257
66,709
4.68
Total interest-earning assets
2,147,905
84,360
3.93
1,903,505
74,140
3.89
Cash and due from banks
6,708
6,525
Bank premises and equipment
17,287
17,194
Other assets
84,066
75,410
Total non-interest earning assets
108,061
99,129
Total assets
2,255,966
2,002,634
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW accounts
520,895
2,425
0.47
457,189
1,387
0.30
Savings accounts
323,939
421
0.13
290,376
322
0.11
Money market accounts
343,288
2,004
0.58
257,937
684
0.27
Certificates of deposit
299,110
2,466
0.82
351,265
3,444
0.98
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,487,232
7,316
0.49
1,356,767
5,837
0.43
Other borrowed funds
149,661
3,907
2.61
84,621
1,268
1.50
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,636,893
11,223
0.69
1,441,388
7,105
0.49
Demand deposits
374,675
341,604
Other liabilities
20,443
15,420
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
395,118
357,024
Stockholders' equity
223,955
204,222
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
2,255,966
2,002,634
Net interest income
73,137
67,035
Net interest spread (5)
3.24 %
3.40 %
Net interest income as a percentage
of average interest-earning assets
3.41 %
3.52 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets
to interest-bearing liabilities
131 %
132 %
(1) Averages are based on daily averages.
(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.
(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using
a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2022 and 2021. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end
of the press release
(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets
and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
(UNAUDITED)
(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)
(In Thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Real estate:
Residential
$ 210,213
$ 203,673
$ 203,323
$ 201,567
$ 201,097
Commercial
876,569
857,314
798,528
724,876
687,338
Agricultural
313,614
317,761
313,700
305,517
312,011
Construction
80,691
79,154
71,414
66,738
55,036
Consumer
86,650
124,375
50,319
21,460
25,858
Other commercial loans
63,222
66,241
65,772
69,051
74,585
Other agricultural loans
34,832
29,509
32,870
39,904
39,852
State & political subdivision loans
59,208
59,926
59,450
49,582
45,756
Total loans
1,724,999
1,737,953
1,595,376
1,478,695
1,441,533
Less: allowance for loan losses
18,552
18,291
17,570
17,556
17,304
Net loans
$ 1,706,447
$ 1,719,662
$ 1,577,806
$ 1,461,139
$ 1,424,229
Past due and non-performing assets
Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing
$ 3,317
$ 2,616
$ 2,070
$ 2,096
$ 967
Non-accrual loans
$ 6,938
$ 7,118
$ 7,251
$ 7,810
$ 7,616
Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing
7
93
139
12
46
Non-performing loans
$ 6,945
$ 7,211
$ 7,390
$ 7,822
$ 7,662
OREO
543
877
972
1,131
1,180
Total Non-performing assets
$ 7,488
$ 8,088
$ 8,362
$ 8,953
$ 8,842
Three Months Ended
Analysis of the Allowance for loan Losses
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(In Thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Balance, beginning of period
$ 18,291
$ 17,570
$ 17,556
$ 17,304
$ 17,334
Charge-offs
(7)
(14)
(446)
(5)
(65)
Recoveries
10
10
10
7
35
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
3
(4)
(436)
2
(30)
Provision for loan losses
258
725
450
250
-
Balance, end of period
$ 18,552
$ 18,291
$ 17,570
$ 17,556
$ 17,304
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of
December 31,
2022
2021
Tangible Equity
Stockholders Equity - GAAP
$ 200,147
$ 212,492
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
33,141
155
Intangible Assets
(32,648)
(33,003)
Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP
200,640
179,644
Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2022 stock Dividend
3,971,209
3,983,206
Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP
$ 50.52
$ 45.10
As of
December 31,
2022
2021
Tangible Equity per share
Stockholders Equity per share - GAAP
$ 50.40
$ 53.35
Adjustments for accumulated other comprehensive loss
8.34
0.04
Book value per share
58.74
53.39
Adjustments for intangible assets
(8.22)
(8.29)
Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP
$ 50.52
$ 45.10
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Return on Average Tangible Equity
Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP
$ 193,950
$ 210,801
$ 201,523
$ 205,449
Average Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (Income)
38,072
1,109
22,432
(1,227)
Average Intangible Assets
(32,704)
(33,009)
(32,828)
(33,018)
Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP
199,318
178,901
191,127
171,204
Net Income
$ 7,875
$ 6,944
$ 29,060
$ 29,118
Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity
15.80 %
15.53 %
15.20 %
17.01 %
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Return on Average Assets and Equity Excluding BOLI Death Benefits
Net Income
$ 7,875
$ 6,944
$ 29,060
$ 29,118
BOLI death benefits
-
-
-
(1,155)
Net Income excluding BOLI death benefits
$ 7,875
$ 6,944
$ 29,060
$ 27,963
Average Assets
2,352,249
2,065,472
2,255,966
2,002,634
Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, excluding BOLI Death Benefits
1.34 %
1.34 %
1.29 %
1.40 %
Average Stockholders Equity
$ 232,022
$ 211,910
$ 223,955
$ 204,222
Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, excluding BOLI Death Benefits
13.58 %
13.11 %
12.98 %
13.69 %
Earnings per share, excluding death activity of former employees
Net Income
$ 7,875
$ 7,064
$ 29,060
$ 29,118
BOLI death benefits
-
-
-
(1,155)
Net income excluding one time items
$ 7,875
$ 7,064
$ 29,060
$ 27,963
Number of shares used in computation - basic adjusted for June 2022 stock Dividend
3,965,980
3,982,120
3,969,722
3,984,085
Earnings per share, excluding death activity of former employees non-GAAP
1.99
1.77
7.32
7.02
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total interest income
$ 24,352
$ 18,505
$ 83,357
$ 73,217
Total interest expense
5,055
1,636
11,223
7,105
Net interest income
19,297
16,869
72,134
66,112
Tax equivalent adjustment
268
218
1,003
923
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)
$ 19,565
$ 17,087
$ 73,137
$ 67,035
SOURCE Citizens Financial Services, Inc.