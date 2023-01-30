ROCHESTER, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) ("Transcat" or the "Company"), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended December 24, 2022 (the "third quarter") of fiscal year 2023, which ends March 25, 2023 ("fiscal 2023"). Results include the previously reported acquisitions of Cal OpEx Limited (d/b/a NEXA Enterprise Asset Management) ("NEXA") effective August 31, 2021, Tangent Labs, LLC ("Tangent") effective December 31, 2021 and Charlton Jeffmont Inc., Raitz Inc. and Toolroom Calibration Inc. (d/b/a Alliance Calibration) ("Alliance") effective May 31, 2022, e2b Calibration, effective September 27, 2022 and Galium Limited (d/b/a Complete Calibrations), effective September 28, 2022.
"We are pleased with the strong execution of our strategic plan which resulted in 19% Service revenue growth, 12% of which was organic. We expanded, total Gross Margins 180 basis points year over year, expand Service Gross Margins by 30 basis points and grew EBITDA over 20 percent." commented Lee D. Rudow, President and CEO. "The Transcat Team continues to deliver strong performance over time, which is demonstrated by our consistent revenue and profit growth over the past decade. Demand for our core calibration services remains robust and the NEXA asset management business continues to be a differentiator for Transcat, driving synergies that contributed to double digit organic growth in the 3rd quarter."
"Our Distribution segment also performed very well in the third quarter with revenue increasing 3.7% and gross margin expanding 370 basis points to 26.2%, driven primarily by higher levels of demand in our high-margin rental business. The industry continues to be impacted by global supply chain challenges, so these results reflect Transcat's ability to work creatively to deliver excellent results and satisfy our customers' needs. Demand remains strong, as evidenced by a quarter end backlog of $9.5 million, up 7% year over year."
Mr. Rudow added, "Acquisitions continue to be an important part of our overall growth strategy and we added e2b Calibration, located in Cleveland, Ohio, to the Transcat family early in the quarter. e2b Calibration is a proven leader in the aviation industry, with particular strength in avionics and we are already starting to see the benefits that comes by leveraging Transcat's infrastructure and geographic footprint to further accelerate e2b's growth. We could not be happier with what we have seen in the early stages of this acquisition."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Review
(Results are compared with the third quarter of the fiscal year ended March 26, 2022 ("fiscal 2022"))
($ in thousands)
Change
FY23 Q3
FY22 Q3
$'s
%
Service Revenue
$
35,977
$
30,237
$
5,740
19.0
%
Distribution Sales
21,425
20,665
760
3.7
%
Revenue
$
57,402
$
50,902
$
6,500
12.8
%
Gross Profit
$
16,400
$
13,636
$
2,764
20.3
%
Gross Margin
28.6
%
26.8
%
Operating Income
$
3,163
$
2,361
$
802
34.0
%
Operating Margin
5.5
%
4.6
%
Net Income
$
1,601
$
1,629
$
(28
)
(1.7
)%
Net Margin
2.8
%
3.2
%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
6,585
$
5,466
$
1,119
20.5
%
Adjusted EBITDA* Margin
11.5
%
10.7
%
Diluted EPS
$
0.21
$
0.21
$
-
0.0
%
Adjusted Diluted EPS*
$
0.35
$
0.36
$
(0.01
)
(2.8
)%
*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and pages 10 and 11 for the reconciliation tables.
Consolidated revenue was $57.4 million, an increase of 12.8%. Consolidated gross profit was $16.4 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 20.3%, while gross margin expanded 180 basis points due to improvements in both operating segments. Operating expenses were $13.2 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 17.4%, driven by incremental expenses from acquired businesses (including stock expense), increased intangibles amortization expense, and higher incentive-based employee costs due to higher sales. Adjusted EBITDA was $6.6 million which represented an increase of $1.1 million or 20.5%. Net income per diluted share was consistent at $0.21 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.35 versus $0.36 last year.
Service segment delivers strong third quarter results
Represents the accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services business (62.7% of total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2023).
($ in thousand)
Change
FY23 Q3
FY22 Q3
$'s
%
Service Segment Revenue
$
35,977
$
30,237
$
5,740
19.0
%
Gross Profit
$
10,793
$
8,983
$
1,810
20.1
%
Gross Margin
30.0
%
29.7
%
Operating Income
$
1,836
$
1,661
$
175
10.5
%
Operating Margin
5.1
%
5.5
%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
4,562
$
4,088
$
474
11.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA* Margin
12.7
%
13.5
%
*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and page 10 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table.
Service segment revenue was $36.0 million, an increase of $5.7 million or 19.0% and included $2.1 million of incremental revenue from acquisitions. Organic revenue growth was 12.0% and was driven by strong end market demand and continued market share gains. The segment gross margin increased 30 basis points from prior year primarily due to improved productivity offset by increased start-up costs from new client-based lab implementations.
Distribution segment shows continued margin improvement
Represents the sale and rental of new and used professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation (37.3% of total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2023).
($ in thousands)
Change
FY23 Q3
FY22 Q3
$'s
%
Distribution Segment Sales
$
21,425
$
20,665
$
760
3.7
%
Gross Profit
$
5,607
$
4,653
$
954
20.5
%
Gross Margin
26.2
%
22.5
%
Operating Income
$
1,327
$
700
$
627
89.6
%
Operating Margin
6.2
%
3.4
%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
2,023
$
1,378
$
645
46.8
%
Adjusted EBITDA* Margin
9.4
%
6.7
%
*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and page 10 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table.
Distribution sales were $21.4 million, an increase of 3.7% on improved end market demand and strength in our Rentals business. Distribution segment gross margin was 26.2%, an increase of 370 basis points due to a favorable sales mix driven by strength in the Rentals business.
Nine Month Review
(Results are compared with the first nine months of fiscal 2022)
Total revenue was $168.5 million, an increase of $19.4 million or 13.0%. Consolidated gross profit was $49.2 million, up $7.4 million, or 17.8%, and gross margin expanded to 29.2% or 120 basis points. Consolidated operating expenses were $38.8 million, an increase of $6.7 million, or 20.8%, driven by incremental expenses from acquired businesses, (including stock-based compensation expense), increased intangibles amortization expense, and investments in technology and our employee base to support future growth. As a result, consolidated operating income was $10.4 million compared with $9.6 million in last fiscal year's period, an increase of 7.9%.
Adjusted EBITDA was $21.4 million which represented an increase of $2.8 million or 14.8%. Net income per diluted share decreased to $0.92 from $1.10 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.33 versus $1.48 last year. The effective tax rate was 18.8% compared to 7.9% in the prior year, which benefited significantly from share-based payments and stock option activity. The increase in the tax rate had an unfavorable impact of $0.12 per diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share when compared to the prior year.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Overview
At December 24, 2022, the Company had $38.8 million available for borrowing under its secured revolving credit facility. Total debt of $49.2 million was up $0.7 million from fiscal 2022 year-end due to the acquisitions of Alliance, Complete Calibration and e2b during the current fiscal year. The Company's leverage ratio, as defined in the credit agreement, was 1.66 at December 24, 2022, compared with 1.74 at March 26, 2022.
Outlook
Mr. Rudow concluded, "we are pleased with the impressive growth across all of our business channels including double-digit organic Service growth in our fiscal third quarter. We expect our unique value proposition to continue to drive a sustainable competitive advantage in the highly regulated markets that we serve, particularly the Life Science and Aerospace and Defense markets.
We are confident our work around differentiation, which includes Nexa's unique service tracks, data analytic capabilities and consulting platform, will foster continued consistent organic revenue growth. Driven by recurring revenue streams and high levels of regulation, we expect our Service segment to outperform through various economic cycles.
Our acquisition pipeline is very active. Acquisitions, which have generated compelling returns throughout the fiscal year, will continue to be an important component of Service growth. In addition, in both the quarter and year ahead, we expect organic Service revenue growth to remain in the high-single digit range. We also expect gross margin improvement to continue as a by-product of both growth and successful execution of various ongoing productivity enhancement programs."
Transcat expects its income tax rate to range between 21% and 23% in fiscal 2023. This estimate includes Federal, various state, Canadian and Irish income taxes and reflects the discrete tax accounting associated with share-based payment awards.
Webcast and Conference Call
Transcat will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Management will review the financial and operating results for the second quarter, as well as the Company's strategy and outlook. A question and answer session will follow the formal discussion. The review will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available at www.transcat.com/investor-relations. The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8471. Alternatively, the webcast can be monitored at www.transcat.com/investor-relations.
A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Tuesday, February 7, 2023. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13735773, access the webcast replay at www.transcat.com/investor-relations, where a transcript will be posted once available.
NOTE 1 - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") measure, we present Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense, acquisition related transaction expenses, non-cash loss on sale of building and restructuring expense), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the performance of its core operations from period to period by removing the impact of the capital structure (interest), tangible and intangible asset base (depreciation and amortization), taxes, stock-based compensation expense and other items, which is not always commensurate with the reporting period in which it is included. As such, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance when evaluating its business segments and as a basis for planning and forecasting. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and is not calculated through the application of GAAP. As such, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies. See page 10 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table.
In addition to reporting Diluted Earnings Per Share, a GAAP measure, we present Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (net income plus acquisition related amortization expense, acquisition related transaction expenses, acquisition related stock-based compensation, acquisition amortization of backlog and restructuring expense), which is a non-GAAP measure. Our management believes Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is an important measure of our operating performance because it provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and is not calculated through the application of GAAP. As such, it should not be considered as a substitute or alternative for the GAAP measure of Diluted Earnings Per Share and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, as presented, may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies. See page 12 for the Adjusted Diluted EPS Reconciliation table.
ABOUT TRANSCAT
Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, reliability, maintenance optimization, quality and compliance, validation, Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), and pipette services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated businesses, as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at its 27 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Ireland. In addition, Transcat operates calibration labs in 21 imbedded customer-site locations. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat's ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.
Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise, and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.
Transcat's strategy is to leverage its strong brand and unique value proposition that includes its comprehensive instrument service capabilities, enterprise asset management, and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model. More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and thus are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "plans," "aims" and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events or developments that Transcat expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to statements relating to anticipated revenue, profit margins, the Company's response to the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, the commercialization of software projects, sales operations, capital expenditures, cash flows, operating income, growth strategy, segment growth, potential acquisitions, integration of acquired businesses, market position, customer preferences, outlook and changes in market conditions in the industries in which Transcat operates are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in Transcat's Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled "Risk Factors." Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the Company's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on the Company's forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update, correct or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.
TRANSCAT, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Third Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 24,
December 25,
December 24,
December 25,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Service Revenue
$
35,977
$
30,237
$
105,120
$
87,338
Distribution Sales
21,425
20,665
63,382
61,741
Total Revenue
57,402
50,902
168,502
149,079
Cost of Service Revenue
25,184
21,254
72,005
59,891
Cost of Distribution Sales
15,818
16,012
47,292
47,421
Total Cost of Revenue
41,002
37,266
119,297
107,312
Gross Profit
16,400
13,636
49,205
41,767
Selling, Marketing and Warehouse Expenses
6,595
5,051
18,315
15,022
General and Administrative Expenses
6,642
6,224
20,497
17,117
Total Operating Expenses
13,237
11,275
38,812
32,139
Operating Income
3,163
2,361
10,393
9,628
Interest and Other Expense, net
1,039
136
1,732
581
Income Before Income Taxes
2,124
2,225
8,661
9,047
Provision for Income Taxes
523
596
1,631
715
Net Income
$
1,601
$
1,629
$
7,030
$
8,332
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.21
$
0.22
$
0.93
$
1.11
Average Shares Outstanding
7,559
7,519
7,547
7,487
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.21
$
0.21
$
0.92
$
1.10
Average Shares Outstanding
7,666
7,653
7,644
7,599
TRANSCAT, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
December 24,
March 26,
2022
2022
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash
$
1,593
$
1,396
Accounts Receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $488 and $460 as of December 24, 2022 and March 26, 2022, respectively
37,702
39,737
Other Receivables
377
558
Inventory, net
16,884
12,712
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
4,141
5,301
Total Current Assets
60,697
59,704
Property and Equipment, net
28,334
26,439
Goodwill
68,826
65,074
Intangible Assets, net
14,843
14,692
Right To Use Assets, net
14,874
11,026
Other Assets
895
827
Total Assets
$
188,469
$
177,762
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts Payable
$
13,845
$
14,171
Accrued Compensation and Other Current Liabilities
9,012
11,378
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
2,227
2,161
Total Current Liabilities
25,084
27,710
Long-Term Debt
46,941
46,291
Deferred Tax Liabilities, net
6,672
6,724
Lease Liabilities
12,998
9,194
Other Liabilities
1,490
1,667
Total Liabilities
93,185
91,586
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Stock, par value $0.50 per share, 30,000,000 shares authorized; 7,560,420 and 7,529,078 shares issued and outstanding as of December 24, 2022 and March 26, 2022, respectively
3,780
3,765
Capital in Excess of Par Value
27,123
23,900
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(1,123
)
(233
)
Retained Earnings
65,504
58,744
Total Shareholders' Equity
95,284
86,176
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
188,469
$
177,762
TRANSCAT, INC.
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
December 24,
December 25,
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net Income
$
7,030
$
8,332
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Net Loss on Disposal of Property and Equipment
62
113
Deferred Income Taxes
(52
)
5
Depreciation and Amortization
8,243
6,899
Provision for Accounts Receivable and Inventory Reserves
174
417
Stock-Based Compensation Expense
2,757
1,681
Changes in Assets and Liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts Receivable and Other Receivables
1,850
1,185
Inventory
(3,589
)
(1,794
)
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
1,074
(3,280
)
Accounts Payable
(424
)
689
Accrued Compensation and Other Current Liabilities
(3,150
)
(1,470
)
Income Taxes Payable
-
(399
)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
13,975
12,378
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of Property and Equipment
(7,149
)
(5,861
)
Proceeds from Sale of Property and Equipment
10
12
Business Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(8,306
)
(20,910
)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(15,445
)
(26,759
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facility, net
2,286
22,760
Repayments of Term Loan
(1,570
)
(1,565
)
Issuance of Common Stock
503
1,354
Repurchase of Common Stock
(437
)
(5,649
)
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
782
16,900
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
885
(300
)
Net Increase in Cash
197
2,219
Cash at Beginning of Period
1,396
560
Cash at End of Period
$
1,593
$
2,779
TRANSCAT, INC.
Fiscal 2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Net Income
$
3,072
$
2,357
$
1,601
$
7,030
+ Interest Expense
360
550
726
1,636
+ Other Expense / (Income)
(204
)
(13
)
313
96
+ Tax Provision
376
732
523
1,631
Operating Income
$
3,604
$
3,626
$
3,163
$
10,393
+ Depreciation & Amortization
2,641
2,778
2,824
8,243
+ Transaction Expense
30
-
96
126
+ Other (Expense) / Income
204
13
(313
)
(96
)
+ Noncash Stock Compensation
828
1,114
815
2,757
Adjusted EBITDA
$
7,307
$
7,531
$
6,585
$
21,423
Segment Breakdown
Service Operating Income
$
2,532
$
2,507
$
1,836
$
6,875
+ Depreciation & Amortization
2,139
2,246
2,268
6,653
+ Transaction Expense
30
-
96
126
+ Other (Expense) / Income
134
3
(214
)
(77
)
+ Noncash Stock Compensation
638
793
576
2,007
Service Adjusted EBITDA
$
5,473
$
5,549
$
4,562
$
-
$
15,584
Distribution Operating Income
$
1,072
$
1,119
$
1,327
$
3,518
+ Depreciation & Amortization
502
532
556
1,590
+ Other (Expense) / Income
70
10
(99
)
(19
)
+ Noncash Stock Compensation
190
321
239
750
Distribution Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,834
$
1,982
$
2,023
$
-
$
5,839
Fiscal 2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Net Income
$
3,688
$
3,015
$
1,629
$
3,048
$
11,380
+ Interest Expense
189
169
194
258
$
810
+ Other Expense / (Income)
6
81
(58
)
114
$
143
+ Tax Provision
(194
)
313
596
1,095
$
1,810
Operating Income
$
3,689
$
3,578
$
2,361
$
4,515
$
14,143
+ Depreciation & Amortization
1,990
2,141
2,368
2,578
$
9,077
+ Transaction Expense
-
821
55
26
$
902
+ Other (Expense) / Income
(6
)
(81
)
58
(114
)
$
(143
)
+ Noncash Stock Compensation
437
620
624
647
$
2,328
Adjusted EBITDA
$
6,110
$
7,079
$
5,466
$
7,652
$
26,307
Segment Breakdown
Service Operating Income
$
2,974
$
2,647
$
1,661
$
3,532
$
10,814
+ Depreciation & Amortization
1,488
1,634
1,861
2,070
$
7,053
+ Transaction Expense
-
821
55
26
$
902
+ Other (Expense) / Income
(2
)
(56
)
36
(82
)
$
(104
)
+ Noncash Stock Compensation
261
414
475
482
$
1,632
Service Adjusted EBITDA
$
4,721
$
5,460
$
4,088
$
6,028
$
20,297
Distribution Operating Income
$
715
$
931
$
700
$
983
$
3,329
+ Depreciation & Amortization
502
507
507
508
$
2,024
+ Other (Expense) / Income
(4
)
(25
)
22
(32
)
$
(39
)
+ Noncash Stock Compensation
176
206
149
165
$
696
Distribution Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,389
$
1,619
$
1,378
$
1,624
$
6,010
TRANSCAT, INC.
Fiscal 2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Net Income
$
3,072
$
2,357
$
1,601
$
7,030
+ Amortization of Intangible Assets
1,084
1,147
1,180
3,411
+ Acquisition Amortization of Backlog
-
-
-
-
+ Acquisition Deal Costs
299
239
254
792
+ Income Tax Effect at 25%
(346
)
(346
)
(359
)
(1,051
)
Adjusted Net Income
$
4,109
$
3,397
$
2,676
$
10,182
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
7,629
7,646
7,666
7,644
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.40
$
0.31
$
0.21
$
0.92
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.54
$
0.44
$
0.35
$
1.33
Fiscal 2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Net Income
$
3,688
$
3,015
$
1,629
$
3,048
$
11,380
+ Amortization of Intangible Assets
620
729
947
1,098
3,394
+ Acquisition Amortization of Backlog
-
100
300
90
490
+ Acquisition Deal Costs
-
900
293
265
1,458
+ Income Tax Effect at 25%
(155
)
(432
)
(385
)
(363
)
(1,335
)
Adjusted Net Income
$
4,153
$
4,312
$
2,784
$
4,138
$
15,387
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
7,593
7,595
7,653
7,636
7,589
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.49
$
0.40
$
0.21
$
0.40
$
1.50
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.55
$
0.57
$
0.36
$
0.54
$
2.03
TRANSCAT, INC.
Change
SERVICE
FY 2023 Q3
FY 2022 Q3
$'s
%
Service Revenue
$
35,977
$
30,237
$
5,740
19.0
%
Cost of Revenue
25,184
21,254
3,930
18.5
%
Gross Profit
$
10,793
$
8,983
$
1,810
20.1
%
Gross Margin
30.0
%
29.7
%
Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses
$
4,230
$
3,007
$
1,223
40.7
%
General and Administrative Expenses
4,727
4,315
412
9.5
%
Operating Income
$
1,836
$
1,661
$
175
10.5
%
% of Revenue
5.1
%
5.5
%
Change
DISTRIBUTION
FY 2023 Q3
FY 2022 Q3
$'s
%
Distribution Sales
$
21,425
$
20,665
$
760
3.7
%
Cost of Sales
15,818
16,012
(194
)
(1.2
)%
Gross Profit
$
5,607
$
4,653
$
954
20.5
%
Gross Margin
26.2
%
22.5
%
Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses
$
2,365
$
2,044
$
321
15.7
%
General and Administrative Expenses
1,915
1,909
6
0.3
%
Operating Income
$
1,327
$
700
$
627
89.6
%
% of Sales
6.2
%
3.4
%
Change
TOTAL
FY 2023 Q3
FY 2022 Q3
$'s
%
Total Revenue
$
57,402
$
50,902
$
6,500
12.8
%
Total Cost of Revenue
41,002
37,266
3,736
10.0
%
Gross Profit
$
16,400
$
13,636
$
2,764
20.3
%
Gross Margin
28.6
%
26.8
%
Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses
$
6,595
$
5,051
$
1,544
30.6
%
General and Administrative Expenses
6,642
6,224
418
6.7
%
Operating Income
$
3,163
$
2,361
$
802
34.0
%
% of Revenue
5.5
%
4.6
%
TRANSCAT, INC.
Change
FY 2023
FY 2022
SERVICE
YTD
YTD
$'s
%
Service Revenue
$
105,120
$
87,338
$
17,782
20.4
%
Cost of Revenue
72,005
59,891
12,114
20.2
%
Gross Profit
$
33,115
$
27,447
$
5,668
20.7
%
Gross Margin
31.5
%
31.4
%
Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses
$
11,604
$
8,557
$
3,047
35.6
%
General and Administrative Expenses
14,636
11,608
3,028
26.1
%
Operating Income
$
6,875
$
7,282
$
(407
)
(5.6
)%
% of Revenue
6.5
%
8.3
%
Change
FY 2023
FY 2022
DISTRIBUTION
YTD
YTD
$'s
%
Distribution Sales
$
63,382
$
61,741
$
1,641
2.7
%
Cost of Sales
47,292
47,421
(129
)
(0.3
)%
Gross Profit
$
16,090
$
14,320
$
1,770
12.4
%
Gross Margin
25.4
%
23.2
%
Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses
$
6,711
$
6,465
$
246
3.8
%
General and Administrative Expenses
5,861
5,509
352
6.4
%
Operating Income
$
3,518
$
2,346
$
1,172
50.0
%
% of Sales
5.6
%
3.8
%
Change
FY 2023
FY 2022
TOTAL
YTD
YTD
$'s
%
Total Revenue
$
168,502
$
149,079
$
19,423
13.0
%
Total Cost of Revenue
119,297
107,312
11,985
11.2
%
Gross Profit
$
49,205
$
41,767
$
7,438
17.8
%
Gross Margin
29.2
%
28.0
%
Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses
$
18,315
$
15,022
$
3,293
21.9
%
General and Administrative Expenses
20,497
17,117
3,380
19.7
%
Operating Income
$
10,393
$
9,628
$
765
7.9
%
% of Revenue
6.2
%
6.5
%
Contacts
Tom Barbato
Phone: (585) 505-6530
Email: Thomas.Barbato@transcat.com