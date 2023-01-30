MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 30, 2022.
Summary
$ in millions except per share amounts
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 30,
Dec 31,
%
Dec 30,
Dec 31,
%
Net Sales
$
555.0
$
539.6
3
%
$
2,143.5
$
1,987.6
8
%
Operating Earnings
152.5
144.6
5
%
572.7
531.3
8
%
Net Earnings
126.2
120.3
5
%
460.6
439.9
5
%
Diluted Net Earnings per Common Share
$
0.74
$
0.69
7
%
$
2.66
$
2.52
6
%
Adjusted (non-GAAP): (1)
Net Earnings, adjusted
$
124.3
$
115.8
7
%
$
455.5
$
425.7
7
%
Diluted Net Earnings per Common Share, adjusted
$
0.73
$
0.66
11
%
$
2.63
$
2.44
8
%
(1)
Excludes impacts of excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, prior year non-recurring tax provision adjustments and a prior year pension settlement loss. See Financial Results Adjusted for Comparability below for a reconciliation of adjusted non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP.
- Net sales for the quarter increased 3 percent, including 6 percentage points of organic sales growth and 1 percentage point of sales growth from acquired operations, partially offset by 4 percentage points of currency translation headwinds. There were 14 weeks in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 13 weeks in 2022.
- The gross profit margin rate declined approximately 2 percentage points for the quarter as strong realized pricing was offset by higher product costs and unfavorable changes in currency translation rates.
- Total operating expenses decreased 7 percent due to lower sales and earnings-based expenses and changes in currency translation rates.
- Expense leverage offset the effects of lower gross profit margin rates for the quarter and drove an increase in operating earnings as a percentage of sales.
"Graco reported record results in 2022 with annual growth in all reportable segments and regions on an organic, constant currency basis," said Mark Sheahan, Graco's President and CEO. "While the year was challenging, our people persevered and handled both commercial and operational hurdles in typical Graco fashion. I am proud of the work our teams have done and want to thank our employees, customers and vendors for another year of growth and success."
Consolidated Results
Changes in currency translation rates reduced sales and net earnings by approximately $23 million and $12 million, respectively, for the quarter and $66 million and $31 million, respectively, for the year.
Net sales for the quarter increased 3 percent from the comparable period last year (7 percent at consistent translation rates). Sales increased 5 percent in the Americas, 1 percent in EMEA (up 12 percent at consistent translation rates), and were flat in Asia Pacific (up 10 percent at consistent translation rates). Sales for the year increased 8 percent (12 percent at consistent translation rates). Sales increased 11 percent in the Americas, 10 percent in Asia Pacific (16 percent at consistent translation rates) and decreased 3 percent in EMEA (up 7 percent at consistent translation rates). Sales from acquired operations contributed approximately $3 million (1 percentage point) to the fourth quarter and $11 million (1 percentage point) to the year.
Gross profit margin rates decreased 2 percentage points for the quarter and 3 percentage points for the year from the comparable periods last year. Realized pricing was unable to offset higher product costs and the adverse impacts of changes in currency translation rates.
Total operating expenses for the quarter decreased $10 million (7 percent) compared to the fourth quarter last year. Reductions of $7 million from lower sales and earnings-based expenses and $5 million from the impact of currency translation were partially offset by volume and rate related increases. Operating expenses for the year decreased $18 million compared to last year. Reductions of $16 million from lower sales and earnings-based expenses and $14 million from the impact of currency translation were partially offset by $3 million of allowances for credit losses on customer receivables in Russia and volume and rate related increases.
Other expense decreased $15 million for the quarter and $16 million for the year. Other expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 included a non-cash pension settlement loss of $12 million in connection with the transfer of certain pension obligations to an insurance company.
The effective income tax rate was 18 percent for the quarter and 19 percent for the year, up approximately 11 and 6 percentage points, respectively, from the comparable periods last year. Adjusted to exclude non-recurring foreign tax benefits and the impact of excess tax benefits related to stock option exercises (see Financial Results Adjusted for Comparability below), the effective income tax rate was approximately 19 percent for both the quarter and year, 1 percentage point higher than the comparable periods last year due to the unfavorable effects of foreign earnings taxed at higher rates than the U.S.
Segment Results
Management assesses performance of segments by reference to operating earnings excluding unallocated corporate expenses. For a reconciliation of segment operating earnings to consolidated operating earnings, refer to the segment information table included in the financial statement section of this release. Certain measurements of segment operations are summarized below:
Three Months
Twelve Months
Industrial
Process
Contractor
Industrial
Process
Contractor
Net Sales (in millions)
$
190.2
$
130.2
$
234.6
$
649.3
$
495.1
$
999.1
Percentage change from last year
Sales
10
%
15
%
(7
)%
8
%
25
%
1
%
Operating earnings
14
%
27
%
(8
)%
16
%
34
%
(6
)%
Operating earnings as a percentage of sales
2022
37
%
25
%
25
%
36
%
25
%
25
%
2021
35
%
23
%
25
%
33
%
23
%
27
%
Components of net sales change by geographic region for the Industrial segment were as follows:
Three Months
Twelve Months
Volume
Acquisitions
Currency
Total
Volume
Acquisitions
Currency
Total
Americas
5%
0%
(1)%
4%
13%
0%
(1)%
12%
EMEA
30%
0%
(13)%
17%
15%
0%
(12)%
3%
Asia Pacific
20%
0%
(11)%
9%
14%
0%
(6)%
8%
Consolidated
17%
0%
(7)%
10%
14%
0%
(6)%
8%
The Industrial segment experienced solid growth in all regions for the quarter and year. Increases in finishing system sales drove a double-digit percentage increase in EMEA and Asia Pacific for the quarter. The operating margin rate increased for both the quarter and year as strong realized pricing and expense leverage more than offset higher product costs and the adverse impacts of currency translation.
Components of net sales change by geographic region for the Process segment were as follows:
Three Months
Twelve Months
Volume
Acquisitions
Currency
Total
Volume
Acquisitions
Currency
Total
Americas
17%
4%
(1)%
20%
22%
3%
0%
25%
EMEA
23%
1%
(9)%
15%
22%
1%
(8)%
15%
Asia Pacific
11%
0%
(7)%
4%
34%
0%
(5)%
29%
Consolidated
16%
3%
(4)%
15%
25%
2%
(2)%
25%
The Process segment had double-digit sales growth in all product applications for the quarter and year. Acquired operations contributed 3 percentage points of growth to the quarter and 2 percentage points to the year. The operating margin rate for this segment increased 2 percentage points for the quarter and year as increased volume and expense leverage offset higher product costs and the adverse impacts of currency translation.
Components of net sales change by geographic region for the Contractor segment were as follows:
Three Months
Twelve Months
Volume
Acquisitions
Currency
Total
Volume
Acquisitions
Currency
Total
Americas
(1)%
0%
0%
(1)%
7%
0%
(1)%
6%
EMEA
(10)%
0%
(9)%
(19)%
(6)%
1%
(9)%
(14)%
Asia Pacific
(17)%
0%
(8)%
(25)%
0%
0%
(6)%
(6)%
Consolidated
(4)%
0%
(3)%
(7)%
4%
0%
(3)%
1%
Contractor segment sales decreased 7 percent for the quarter due to softening demand in all regions. Sales increased 1 percent for the year primarily due to North American construction markets. Price realization and expense leverage offset the impact of higher product costs for the quarter, which resulted in a consistent operating margin rate compared to last year. For the year, the operating margin rate decreased 2 percentage points primarily due to higher product costs and the adverse impacts of currency translation.
Outlook
"As we head into 2023, order rates and business tempo will be closely monitored and we are cautiously optimistic that Graco will see sales growth on a full-year basis," said Sheahan. "We are initiating a revenue outlook for the year of low single-digit growth on an organic, constant currency. Our core growth strategies of developing new products, expanding distribution, seeking adjacent markets and pursuing strategic acquisitions will help our growth prospects this year and in the future."
Financial Results Adjusted for Comparability
Excluding the impacts of excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, prior year non-recurring tax provision adjustments and a prior year pension settlement loss presents a more consistent basis for comparison of financial results. A calculation of the non-GAAP measurements of adjusted income taxes, effective income tax rates, net earnings and diluted earnings per share follows (in millions except per share amounts):
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 30,
Dec 31,
Dec 30,
Dec 31,
Earnings before income taxes
$
154.0
$
129.3
$
565.7
$
508.5
Pension settlement loss
-
12.0
-
12.0
Earnings before income taxes, adjusted
$
154.0
$
141.3
$
565.7
$
520.5
Income taxes, as reported
$
27.8
$
9.0
$
105.1
$
68.6
Pension settlement tax effect
-
2.5
-
2.5
Excess tax benefit from option exercises
1.9
2.7
5.1
11.5
Other non-recurring tax benefit
-
11.3
-
12.2
Income taxes, adjusted
$
29.7
$
25.5
$
110.2
$
94.8
Effective income tax rate
As reported
18.1
%
7.0
%
18.6
%
13.5
%
Adjusted
19.3
%
18.1
%
19.5
%
18.2
%
Net Earnings, as reported
$
126.2
$
120.3
$
460.6
$
439.9
Pension settlement loss, net of tax
-
9.5
-
9.5
Excess tax benefit from option exercises
(1.9
)
(2.7
)
(5.1
)
(11.5
)
Other non-recurring tax benefit
-
(11.3
)
-
(12.2
)
Net Earnings, adjusted
$
124.3
$
115.8
$
455.5
$
425.7
Weighted Average Diluted Shares
171.4
174.9
172.9
174.5
Diluted Earnings per Share
As reported
$
0.74
$
0.69
$
2.66
$
2.52
Adjusted
$
0.73
$
0.66
$
2.63
$
2.44
Conference Call
Graco management will hold a conference call, including slides via webcast, with analysts and institutional investors on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET, 10 a.m. CT, to discuss Graco's fourth quarter results.
A real-time listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast by Nasdaq. Individuals can access the call and view the slides on the Company's website at www.graco.com. Listeners should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the live conference call to install any necessary audio software.
About Graco
Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.
GRACO INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited)
(In thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 30,
Dec 31,
Dec 30,
Dec 31,
Net Sales
$
555,045
$
539,619
$
2,143,521
$
1,987,608
Cost of products sold
282,229
265,062
1,086,082
953,659
Gross Profit
272,816
274,557
1,057,439
1,033,949
Product development
21,259
18,912
80,008
79,651
Selling, marketing and distribution
64,491
74,094
250,948
271,526
General and administrative
34,558
36,956
153,783
151,449
Operating Earnings
152,508
144,595
572,700
531,323
Interest expense
1,342
2,759
9,897
10,215
Other expense (income), net
(2,815
)
12,612
(2,921
)
12,643
Earnings Before Income Taxes
153,981
129,224
565,724
508,465
Income taxes
27,789
8,992
105,079
68,599
Net Earnings
$
126,192
$
120,232
$
460,645
$
439,866
Net Earnings per Common Share
Basic
$
0.75
$
0.71
$
2.73
$
2.59
Diluted
$
0.74
$
0.69
$
2.66
$
2.52
Weighted Average Number of Shares
Basic
167,706
170,164
168,952
169,635
Diluted
171,406
174,910
172,893
174,526
SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 30,
Dec 31,
Dec 30,
Dec 31,
Net Sales
Industrial
$
190,171
$
173,504
$
649,347
$
602,376
Process
130,231
112,836
495,114
397,626
Contractor
234,643
253,279
999,060
987,606
Total
$
555,045
$
539,619
$
2,143,521
$
1,987,608
Operating Earnings
Industrial
$
69,503
$
60,977
$
231,298
$
199,856
Process
33,161
26,114
122,344
91,037
Contractor
57,519
62,838
249,833
266,204
Unallocated corporate (expense)
(7,675
)
(5,334
)
(30,775
)
(25,774
)
Total
$
152,508
$
144,595
$
572,700
$
531,323
GRACO INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Dec 30,
Dec 31,
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
339,196
$
624,302
Accounts receivable, less allowances of $7,000 and $3,900
346,010
325,132
Inventories
476,790
382,301
Other current assets
43,624
31,886
Total current assets
1,205,620
1,363,621
Property, Plant and Equipment, net
607,609
451,061
Goodwill
368,171
356,255
Other Intangible Assets, net
137,507
149,740
Operating Lease Assets
29,785
30,046
Deferred Income Taxes
57,090
55,786
Other Assets
33,118
36,689
Total Assets
$
2,438,900
$
2,443,198
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Notes payable to banks
$
20,974
$
43,489
Current portion of long term debt
-
75,000
Trade accounts payable
84,218
78,432
Salaries and incentives
63,969
82,941
Dividends payable
39,963
35,771
Other current liabilities
190,793
191,159
Total current liabilities
399,917
506,792
Long-term Debt
75,000
75,000
Retirement Benefits and Deferred Compensation
61,672
106,897
Operating Lease Liabilities
21,057
23,527
Deferred Income Taxes
9,443
10,661
Other Non-current Liabilities
12,159
10,978
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
167,702
170,308
Additional paid-in-capital
784,477
742,288
Retained earnings
976,851
876,916
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(69,378
)
(80,169
)
Total shareholders' equity
1,859,652
1,709,343
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
2,438,900
$
2,443,198
GRACO INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Year Ended
Dec 30,
Dec 31,
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net Earnings
$
460,645
$
439,866
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash
provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
65,997
59,325
Deferred income taxes
(9,997
)
(46,572
)
Share-based compensation
24,695
24,931
Change in
Accounts receivable
(29,944
)
(13,801
)
Inventories
(95,691
)
(97,780
)
Trade accounts payable
4,195
12,397
Salaries and incentives
(18,442
)
29,089
Retirement benefits and deferred compensation
(18,674
)
1,219
Other accrued liabilities
(4,191
)
51,342
Other
(1,199
)
(3,120
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
377,394
456,896
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Property, plant and equipment additions
(201,161
)
(133,566
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(25,296
)
(19,386
)
Other
(362
)
(347
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(226,819
)
(153,299
)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Borrowings on short-term lines of credit, net
(18,252
)
20,497
Payments on long-term debt
(75,000
)
(70
)
Payments of debt issuance costs
-
(1,422
)
Common stock issued
35,619
50,963
Common stock repurchased
(233,426
)
-
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(1,219
)
-
Cash dividends paid
(142,125
)
(127,110
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(434,403
)
(57,142
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(1,278
)
(1,062
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(285,106
)
245,393
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Beginning of year
624,302
378,909
End of year
$
339,196
$
624,302
