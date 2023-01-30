CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as "we," "us," and "our") today announced results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. All per share results are reported on a fully diluted basis unless otherwise noted.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, total revenues increased $5.3 million, or 1.6%, to $340.6 million, compared to $335.3 million for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, net income available for Common Stockholders increased $7.5 million, to $73.0 million, or $0.39 per Common Share, compared to $65.5 million, or $0.36 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, total revenues increased $130.7 million, or 9.9%, to $1,447.1 million, compared to $1,316.4 million for the same period in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income available for Common Stockholders increased $22.1 million, or $0.10 per Common Share, to $284.6 million, or $1.53 per Common Share, compared to $262.5 million, or $1.43 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Funds from Operations ("FFO") available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $3.6 million, or $0.01 per Common Share, to $126.6 million, or $0.65 per Common Share, compared to $123.0 million, or $0.64 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $38.0 million, or $0.16 per Common Share, to $523.6 million, or $2.68 per Common Share, compared to $485.6 million, or $2.52 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $4.6 million, or $0.02 per Common Share, to $128.1 million, or $0.66 per Common Share, compared to $123.6 million, or $0.64 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $42.7 million, or $0.19 per Common Share, to $531.6 million, or $2.72 per Common Share, compared to $489.0 million, or $2.53 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased $9.8 million to $306.4 million, compared to $296.6 million for the same period in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased $91.9 million to $1,277.5 million, compared to $1,185.6 million for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased $8.2 million to $180.6 million, compared to $172.4 million for the same period in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased $49.9 million to $731.9 million, compared to $682.0 million for the same period in 2021.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Core property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased approximately 5.1% and Core income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased approximately 7.3%, compared to the same period in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, Core property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased approximately 6.1% and Core income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased approximately 5.7%, compared to the same period in 2021.

Business Updates

Pages 1 and 2 of this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Information provide an update on operations and 2023 guidance.

Investment Activity

In November 2022, we acquired an 80% interest in a joint venture with RVC Outdoor Destinations for a total purchase price of $2.4 million. The joint venture owns one Recreational Vehicle ("RV") property under construction located in Sandusky, Ohio.

In November 2022, we acquired a 50% interest in a joint venture with Kampgrounds of America for a total purchase price of $5.1 million. The joint venture owns and operates, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bald Mountain RV, LLC, a 283-site RV community located in Hiawassee, Georgia.

In December 2022, we completed the acquisition of Whippoorwill, a 288-site RV community located in Marmora, New Jersey for a purchase price of $21.8 million.

2023 Dividends

Our Board of Directors has approved setting the annual dividend rate for 2023 at $1.79 per share of Common Stock, an increase of 9.1%, or $0.15, over the current $1.64 per share of Common Stock for 2022. Our Board of Directors, in its sole discretion, will determine the amount of each quarterly dividend in advance of payment.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 30, 2023, we own or have an interest in 448 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 170,965 sites.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to:

our ability to control costs and real estate market conditions, our ability to retain customers, the actual use of sites by customers and our success in acquiring new customers at our properties (including those that we may acquire);

our ability to maintain historical or increase future rental rates and occupancy with respect to properties currently owned or that we may acquire;

our ability to attract and retain customers entering, renewing and upgrading membership subscriptions;

our assumptions about rental and home sales markets;

our assumptions and guidance concerning Net Income, FFO and Normalized FFO per share data;

our ability to manage counterparty risk;

our ability to renew our insurance policies at existing rates and on consistent terms;

home sales results could be impacted by the ability of potential homebuyers to sell their existing residences as well as by financial, credit and capital markets volatility;

results from home sales and occupancy will continue to be impacted by local economic conditions, including an adequate supply of homes at reasonable costs, lack of affordable manufactured home financing and competition from alternative housing options including site-built single-family housing;

impact of government intervention to stabilize site-built single-family housing and not manufactured housing;

effective integration of recent acquisitions and our estimates regarding the future performance of recent acquisitions;

the completion of future transactions in their entirety, if any, and timing and effective integration with respect thereto;

unanticipated costs or unforeseen liabilities associated with recent acquisitions;

the effect of Hurricane Ian on our business including, but not limited to the following: (i) the timing and cost of recovery, (ii) the impact of the condition of properties and homes on occupancy demand and related rent revenue and (iii) the timing and amount of insurance proceeds;

our ability to obtain financing or refinance existing debt on favorable terms or at all;

the effect of inflation and interest rates;

the effect from any breach of our, or any of our vendors' data management systems;

the dilutive effects of issuing additional securities;

the outcome of pending or future lawsuits or actions brought by or against us, including those disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and

other risks indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our guidance acknowledges the existence of volatile economic conditions, which may impact our current guidance assumptions. Factors impacting 2023 guidance include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) change in customer demand regarding travel and outdoor vacation destinations; (viii) our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment; (ix) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (x) our ability to execute expansion/development opportunities in the face of supply chain delays/shortages; (xi) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (xii) our ability to attract and retain property employees, particularly seasonal employees; (xiii) ongoing legal matters and related fees; and (xiv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events. In addition, these forward-looking statements, including our 2023 guidance are subject to risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are unknown, including the duration of the pandemic, the extent of the adverse health impact on the general population and on our residents, customers and employees in particular, its impact on the employment rate and the economy, the extent and impact of governmental responses and the impact of operational changes we have implemented and may implement in response to the pandemic.

For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Supplemental Financial Information

Operations and Financial Update

Net income available for Common Stockholders was $1.53 per fully diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022, 7.0% higher than the year ended December 31, 2021.

Normalized FFO per Common Share on a fully diluted basis was $2.72 for the year ended December 31, 2022, 7.4% higher than the year ended December 31, 2021.

Acquired four RV communities, one membership RV community, an 80% interest in two joint ventures with RV properties under development, a 50% interest in one joint venture with one RV community, and three land parcels with an aggregate value of approximately $150.9 million.

Added 1,036 expansion sites during the year ended December 31, 2022.

New home sales of 1,176 for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was the highest in company history.

During the year ended December 31, 2022, we entered into a $200.0 million unsecured term loan agreement. The term of the loan is five years and bears interest at a rate of Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus approximately 1.30% to 1.80%, depending on leverage levels.

During the year ended December 31, 2022, we closed on a secured refinancing transaction generating gross proceeds of $200.0 million. The loan is secured by one MH community, has a fixed interest rate of 3.36% per annum and matures in 11 years.

During the year ended December 31, 2022, we entered into our current at-the-market ("ATM") equity offering program with an aggregate offering price of up to $500.0 million. The full capacity remains available for issuance.

Recognized $40.6 million of expenses for debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Ian and an offsetting insurance recovery revenue accrual of $40.6 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Recorded a $5.4 million reduction to the carrying value of certain assets and offsetting insurance recovery revenue of $5.4 million as a result of Hurricane Ian for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Core Portfolio

Core portfolio generated growth of 5.7% in income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

Core MH base rental income increased by 5.8% during the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase is due to 5.4% growth from rate increases and 0.4% from occupancy gains.

Maintained average Core MH occupancy at 95.1% for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

Manufactured homeowners within our Core portfolio increased by 637 to 66,069 as of December 31, 2022, compared to 65,432 as of December 31, 2021.

Core RV and marina base rental income for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased by 9.1%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

Combined Core Seasonal and Transient RV base rental income for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased by 9.5% or $11.1 million, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

RV Annual occupancy within our Core RV and Thousand Trails portfolios increased by 570 during the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

Non-Core Portfolio

During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, operations at our Fort Myers Beach, Gulf Air, Pine Island, and Ramblers Rest properties were interrupted as a result of Hurricane Ian, therefore we designated them as Non-core properties. This change is reflected throughout the results represented in this release and in our Supplemental Financial Information package.

2023 Guidance (1) (2) ($ in millions, except per share) 2023 First Quarter Full Year Net Income/share $0.42 to $0.48 $1.65 to $1.75 FFO/share $0.70 to $0.76 $2.79 to $2.89 Normalized FFO/share $0.70 to $0.76 $2.79 to $2.89 2022 Actual 2023 Growth Rates Core Portfolio: First Quarter Full Year First Quarter Full Year MH base rental income $154.4 $626.0 6.0% to 6.6% 6.0% to 7.0% RV and marina base rental income (3) $102.7 $393.4 5.8% to 6.4% 5.7% to 6.7% Property operating revenues $310.2 $1,240.2 5.7% to 6.3% 5.7% to 6.7% Property operating expenses $124.9 $526.4 7.5% to 8.1% 6.7% to 7.7% Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management $185.3 $713.8 4.4% to 5.0% 5.0% to 6.0% Non Core Portfolio: 2023 Full Year Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management $17.7 to $21.7 Other Guidance Assumptions: 2023 Full Year Property management and general administrative $114.4 to $120.4 Debt Assumptions: Weighted average debt outstanding $3,300 to $3,500 Interest and related amortization $127.5 to $133.5

(1) First quarter and full year 2023 guidance ranges represent a range of possible outcomes and the midpoint reflects management's estimate of the most likely outcome. Actual growth rates and per share amounts could vary materially from growth rates and per share amounts presented above if any of our assumptions, including occupancy and rate changes, our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions and costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events, is incorrect. See Forward-Looking Statements in this release for additional factors impacting our 2023 guidance assumptions. (2) Guidance assumptions do not include future capital events (financing transactions, acquisitions or dispositions) or the use of free cash flow. (3) Core RV Annual revenue represents approximately 61.5% and 66.5% of first quarter 2023 and full year 2023 RV and marina base rental income, respectively. Core RV Annual revenue first quarter 2023 growth rate range is 8.2% to 8.8% and the full year 2023 growth rate range is 7.5% to 8.5%.

Financial Highlights (In millions, except Common Shares and OP Units outstanding and per share data, unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Operating Information Total revenues $ 340.6 $ 381.0 $ 365.3 $ 360.2 $ 335.3 Net income $ 76.7 $ 70.5 $ 64.6 $ 87.1 $ 68.8 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 73.0 $ 67.2 $ 61.5 $ 82.9 $ 65.5 Adjusted EBITDAre (1) $ 159.2 $ 166.4 $ 153.3 $ 168.4 $ 150.7 FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (1)(2) $ 126.6 $ 134.4 $ 121.6 $ 140.9 $ 123.0 Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (1)(2) $ 128.1 $ 136.8 $ 125.3 $ 141.4 $ 123.6 Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (1)(2) $ 106.9 $ 115.4 $ 103.6 $ 125.1 $ 102.3 Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding (In thousands) and Per Share Data Common Shares and OP Units, end of the period 195,386 195,380 195,373 195,303 194,946 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted 195,281 195,269 195,227 195,246 193,412 Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3) $ 0.39 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.45 $ 0.36 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.69 $ 0.62 $ 0.72 $ 0.64 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.70 $ 0.64 $ 0.72 $ 0.64 Dividends per Common Share $ 0.4100 $ 0.4100 $ 0.4100 $ 0.4100 $ 0.3625 Balance Sheet Total assets $ 5,493 $ 5,405 $ 5,400 $ 5,265 $ 5,308 Total liabilities $ 3,975 $ 3,886 $ 3,878 $ 3,734 $ 3,822 Market Capitalization Total debt (4) $ 3,416 $ 3,329 $ 3,298 $ 3,193 $ 3,303 Total market capitalization (5) $ 16,038 $ 15,607 $ 17,066 $ 18,130 $ 20,392 Ratios Total debt / total market capitalization 21.3 % 21.3 % 19.3 % 17.6 % 16.2 % Total debt / Adjusted EBITDAre (6) 5.3 5.2 5.3 5.2 5.6 Interest coverage (7) 5.6 5.7 5.7 5.7 5.5 Fixed charges(8) 5.6 5.6 5.6 5.6 5.5

______________________ 1. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD and a reconciliation of Consolidated net income to Adjusted EBITDAre. 2. See page 9 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP financial measures FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders. 3. Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units. 4. Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $28.1 million as of December 31, 2022. 5. See page 17 for the calculation of market capitalization as of December 31, 2022. 6. Calculated using trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre. 7. Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the interest expense incurred during the same period. 8. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for a definition of fixed charges. This ratio is calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the sum of fixed charges and preferred stock dividends, if any, during the same period.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (unaudited) Assets Investment in real estate: Land $ 2,084,532 $ 2,019,787 Land improvements 4,115,439 3,912,062 Buildings and other depreciable property 1,169,590 1,057,215 7,369,561 6,989,064 Accumulated depreciation (2,258,540 ) (2,103,774 ) Net investment in real estate 5,111,021 4,885,290 Cash and restricted cash 22,347 123,398 Notes receivable, net 45,356 39,955 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 81,404 70,312 Deferred commission expense 50,441 47,349 Other assets, net 181,950 141,567 Total Assets $ 5,492,519 $ 5,307,871 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Mortgage notes payable, net $ 2,693,167 $ 2,627,783 Term loan, net 496,817 297,436 Unsecured line of credit 198,000 349,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 175,148 172,285 Deferred membership revenue 197,743 176,439 Accrued interest payable 11,739 9,293 Rents and other customer payments received in advance and security deposits 122,318 118,696 Distributions payable 80,102 70,768 Total Liabilities 3,975,034 3,821,700 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; none issued and outstanding. - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 186,120,298 and 185,640,379 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 1,916 1,913 Paid-in capital 1,628,618 1,593,362 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (204,248 ) (183,689 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 19,119 3,524 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,445,405 1,415,110 Non-controlling interests - Common OP Units 72,080 71,061 Total Equity 1,517,485 1,486,171 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,492,519 $ 5,307,871

Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, unaudited) Quarters Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Rental income $ 269,190 $ 258,282 $ 1,118,601 $ 1,032,575 Annual membership subscriptions 16,212 15,203 63,215 58,251 Membership upgrade sales current period, gross 6,890 6,927 34,661 36,270 Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net (3,475 ) (3,945 ) (21,703 ) (25,079 ) Other income 12,828 13,539 56,144 50,298 Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services (1) 35,242 42,467 180,179 152,517 Interest income 2,084 1,702 7,430 7,016 Income from other investments, net 1,633 1,159 8,553 4,555 Total revenues 340,604 335,334 1,447,080 1,316,403 Expenses: Property operating and maintenance 101,677 98,283 443,157 398,983 Real estate taxes 17,772 18,517 74,145 72,671 Sales and marketing, gross 5,047 4,756 23,513 23,743 Membership sales commissions, deferred, net (450 ) (670 ) (3,196 ) (5,075 ) Property management 18,110 17,024 74,083 65,979 Depreciation and amortization 49,625 50,317 202,362 188,444 Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services (1) 27,118 35,081 139,012 120,623 Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses (1) 6,175 5,949 27,321 23,538 General and administrative (1) 10,022 8,983 44,857 39,576 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net (2) - - - - Other expenses (1) 1,769 1,398 8,646 4,241 Early debt retirement - - 1,156 2,784 Interest and related amortization 31,286 27,951 116,562 108,718 Total expenses 268,151 267,589 1,151,618 1,044,225 Gain/(loss) on sale of real estate and impairment, net (3) 3,747 - - (59 ) Income before equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 76,200 67,745 295,462 272,119 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 474 1,095 3,363 3,881 Consolidated net income 76,674 68,840 298,825 276,000 Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units (3,635 ) (3,286 ) (14,198 ) (13,522 ) Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends (8 ) (8 ) (16 ) (16 ) Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 73,031 $ 65,546 $ 284,611 $ 262,462

______________________ 1. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. 2. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Ian of $40.6 million and insurance recovery revenue of $40.6 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. 3. Reflects a $1.7 million reduction to the carrying value of certain assets as a result of Hurricane Ian and insurance recovery revenue of $5.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Reflects a $5.4 million reduction to the carrying value of certain assets and insurance recovery revenue of $5.4 million as a result of Hurricane Ian for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain non-GAAP measures used by management that we believe are helpful to understand our business. We believe investors should review these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP net income and cash flows from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, when evaluating an equity REIT's operating performance. Our definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial and operating measures and other terms may differ from the definitions and methodologies used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable. These non-GAAP financial and operating measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor do they represent cash available to pay distributions and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, as an indication of our financial performance, or to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, as a measure of our liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to our financial statements as prepared under GAAP, refer to both Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 9 and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations on pages 19-21.

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except per share data, unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management - 2022 Core (1) $ 174.8 Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management - Non-Core (1) 5.8 Property management and general and administrative (28.1 ) Other income and expenses (excluding transaction/pursuit costs) 6.9 Interest and related amortization (31.3 ) Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2) $ 128.1 Transaction/pursuit costs (3) (0.4 ) Lease termination expenses (4) (1.1 ) FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2) $ 126.6 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.65 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.66 Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2) $ 128.1 Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate (21.2 ) FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2) $ 106.9 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units - Fully Diluted 195.3

______________________ 1. See pages 11-12 for details of the Core Income from Property Operations, excluding deferrals and property management. See page 13 for details of the Non-Core Income from Property Operations, excluding deferrals and property management. 2. See page 9 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders. 3. Represents transaction/pursuit costs related to unconsummated acquisitions included in Other expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 6. 4. Represents non-operating expenses associated with the Westwinds ground leases that terminated on August 31, 2022. As such, the expenses are not comparable from period to period and have been added back to Normalized FFO.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Quarters Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 73,031 $ 65,546 $ 284,611 $ 262,462 Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units 3,635 3,286 14,198 13,522 Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net 3,475 3,945 21,703 25,079 Membership sales commissions, deferred, net (450 ) (670 ) (3,196 ) (5,075 ) Depreciation and amortization 49,625 50,317 202,362 188,444 Depreciation on unconsolidated joint ventures 1,075 536 3,886 1,083 (Gain)/loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net (1) (3,747 ) - - 59 FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders 126,644 122,960 523,564 485,574 Early debt retirement - - 1,156 2,784 Transaction/pursuit costs (2) 423 598 3,807 598 Lease termination expenses (3) 1,046 - 3,119 - Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders 128,113 123,558 531,646 488,956 Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate (21,246 ) (21,247 ) (80,527 ) (70,510 ) FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 106,867 $ 102,311 $ 451,119 $ 418,446 Net income available per Common Share - Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.36 $ 1.53 $ 1.43 Net income available per Common Share - Fully Diluted (4) $ 0.39 $ 0.36 $ 1.53 $ 1.43 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.64 $ 2.68 $ 2.52 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.64 $ 2.68 $ 2.52 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.64 $ 2.73 $ 2.54 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.64 $ 2.72 $ 2.53 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding - Basic 185,848 183,889 185,780 182,917 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Basic 195,117 193,183 195,069 192,656 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted 195,281 193,412 195,255 192,883

______________________ 1. Reflects a $1.7 million reduction to the carrying value of certain assets as a result of Hurricane Ian and insurance recovery revenue of $5.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Reflects a $5.4 million reduction to the carrying value of certain assets and insurance recovery revenue of $5.4 million as a result of Hurricane Ian for the year ended December 31, 2022. 2. Represents transaction/pursuit costs related to unconsummated acquisitions included in Other expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 6. 3. Represents non-operating expenses associated with the Westwinds ground leases that terminated on August 31, 2022. As such, the expenses are not comparable from period to period and have been added back to Normalized FFO. 4. Net income per fully diluted Common Share is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.

Consolidated Income from Property Operations (1) In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited) Quarters Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 MH base rental income (2) $ 158.9 $ 152.8 $ 634.0 $ 603.1 Rental home income (2) 3.7 4.0 15.2 16.7 RV and marina base rental income (2) 92.6 89.6 409.6 362.8 Annual membership subscriptions 16.2 15.2 63.2 58.3 Membership upgrade sales current period, gross 6.9 6.9 34.7 36.3 Utility and other income (2) 28.1 28.1 120.8 108.4 Property operating revenues 306.4 296.6 1,277.5 1,185.6 Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes (2) 120.8 119.4 522.1 479.9 Sales and marketing, gross 5.0 4.8 23.5 23.7 Property operating expenses 125.8 124.2 545.6 503.6 Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management (1) $ 180.6 $ 172.4 $ 731.9 $ 682.0 Manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages: Total sites 72,715 73,457 73,265 73,232 Occupied sites 68,968 69,672 69,509 69,463 Occupancy % 94.8 % 94.8 % 94.9 % 94.9 % Monthly base rent per site $ 768 $ 731 $ 760 $ 723 RV and marina base rental income: Annual $ 67.1 $ 63.5 $ 266.1 $ 237.2 Seasonal 13.3 11.6 58.9 41.7 Transient 12.2 14.5 84.6 83.9 Total RV and marina base rental income $ 92.6 $ 89.6 $ 409.6 $ 362.8

______________________ 1. Excludes property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrade sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net. 2. MH base rental income, Rental home income, RV and marina base rental income and Utility income, net of bad debt expense, are presented in Rental income in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 6. Bad debt expense is presented in Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in this table.

Core Income from Property Operations (1) (In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited) Quarters Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change (2) 2022 2021 Change (2) MH base rental income $ 158.8 $ 149.8 6.0 % $ 626.0 $ 591.7 5.8 % Rental home income 3.7 4.0 (6.7 )% 15.2 16.7 (8.8 )% RV and marina base rental income 81.7 77.3 5.7 % 352.7 323.4 9.1 % Annual membership subscriptions 16.0 15.2 5.8 % 62.5 58.1 7.5 % Membership upgrade sales current period, gross 6.9 6.9 0.3 % 33.4 36.2 (7.8 )% Utility and other income 25.1 24.8 1.3 % 105.3 100.4 4.9 % Property operating revenues 292.2 278.0 5.1 % 1,195.1 1,126.5 6.1 % Utility expense 33.3 31.4 6.0 % 138.7 125.4 10.6 % Payroll 25.5 23.9 6.8 % 108.4 100.6 7.7 % Repair & Maintenance 16.7 17.5 (4.7 )% 81.0 75.2 7.7 % Insurance and other (3) 20.1 21.2 (5.0 )% 86.4 83.3 3.7 % Real estate taxes 16.8 16.3 3.3 % 67.1 64.6 4.0 % Sales and marketing, gross 5.0 4.8 6.9 % 22.9 23.8 (3.4 )% Property operating expenses 117.4 115.1 2.1 % 504.5 472.9 6.7 % Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management (1) $ 174.8 $ 162.9 7.3 % $ 690.6 $ 653.6 5.7 % Occupied sites (4) 68,880 68,895

_____________________ 1. Excludes property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrades sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net. Core properties exclude Fort Myers Beach, Gulf Air, Pine Island and Ramblers Rest. 2. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding. 3. Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented. 4. Occupied sites are presented as of the end of the period. Occupied sites have decreased by 15 from 68,895 at December 31, 2021.

Core Income from Property Operations (continued) (In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited) Quarters Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change (1) 2022 2021 Change (1) Core manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages: Total sites 72,454 72,348 72,455 72,208 Occupied sites 68,913 68,802 68,913 68,675 Occupancy % 95.1 % 95.1 % 95.1 % 95.1 % Monthly base rent per site $ 768 $ 726 $ 757 $ 718 Core RV and marina base rental income: Annual (2) $ 58.2 $ 53.4 9.0% $ 224.6 $ 206.4 8.8% Seasonal 12.2 10.4 17.4% 52.1 37.6 38.6% Transient 11.3 13.6 (16.5)% 76.0 79.4 (4.3)% Total Seasonal and Transient $ 23.5 $ 24.0 (1.8)% $ 128.1 $ 117.0 9.5% Total RV and marina base rental income $ 81.7 $ 77.4 5.7% $ 352.7 $ 323.4 9.1% Core utility information: Income $ 15.0 $ 13.6 10.3% $ 61.1 $ 55.0 11.1% Expense 33.3 31.4 6.0% 138.7 125.4 10.6% Expense, net $ 18.3 $ 17.8 2.8% $ 77.6 $ 70.4 10.2% Utility Recovery Rate (3) 45.0 % 43.3 % 44.1 % 43.9 %

_____________________ 1. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding. 2. Core Annual marina base rental income represents approximately 99% of the total Core marina base rental income for all periods presented. 3. Calculated by dividing the utility income by utility expense.

Non-Core Income from Property Operations (1) (In millions, unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 MH base rental income $ 0.1 $ 8.0 RV and marina base rental income 10.9 56.9 Annual membership subscriptions 0.2 0.7 Utility and other income 3.0 15.5 Membership upgrade sales current period, gross - 1.3 Property operating revenues 14.2 82.4 Property operating expenses (2) 8.4 41.2 Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management (1) $ 5.8 $ 41.2

______________________ 1. Excludes property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrade sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net. 2. Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented.

Income from Rental Home Operations (In millions, except occupied rentals, unaudited) Quarters Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Manufactured homes: Rental operations revenues (1) $ 10.2 $ 11.5 $ 42.9 $ 48.2 Rental home operations expense (2) 1.3 1.6 5.4 5.7 Income from rental home operations 8.9 9.9 37.5 42.5 Depreciation on rental homes (3) 2.5 2.6 10.1 10.5 Income from rental operations, net of depreciation $ 6.4 $ 7.3 $ 27.4 $ 32.0 Occupied rentals: (4) New 2,481 3,038 Used 330 424 Total occupied rental sites 2,811 3,462 As of December 31, 2022 As of December 31, 2021 Cost basis in rental homes: (5) Gross Net of

Depreciation Gross Net of

Depreciation New $ 237.8 $ 196.1 $ 226.8 $ 184.5 Used 14.7 8.2 16.1 8.7 Total rental homes $ 252.5 $ 204.3 $ 242.9 $ 193.2

______________________ 1. For the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, approximately $6.5 million and $7.5 million, respectively, of the rental operations revenue is included in the MH base rental income in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 11-12. The remainder of the rental operations revenue is included in Rental home income for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 11-12. 2. Rental home operations expense is included in Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in the Consolidated Income from Property Operations on page 10. Rental home operations expense is included in Insurance and other in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 11-12. 3. Depreciation on rental homes in our Core portfolio is presented in Depreciation and amortization in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 6. 4. Occupied rentals as of the end of the period in our Core portfolio. Included in occupied rentals as of December 31, 2021 were 236 homes rented through ECHO Financing LLC ("ECHO joint venture"). On December 22, 2022 we completed the purchase of all homes held by the ECHO joint venture. 5. Includes both occupied and unoccupied rental homes in our Core portfolio. New home cost basis does not include the costs associated with our ECHO joint venture for 2021.

Total Sites and Home Sales (In thousands, except sites and home sale volumes, unaudited) Summary of Total Sites as of December 31, 2022 Sites (1) MH sites 72,700 RV sites: Annual 34,200 Seasonal 12,700 Transient 15,300 Marina slips 6,900 Membership (2) 25,800 Joint Ventures (3) 3,300 Total 170,900

Home Sales - Select Data Quarters Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total New Home Sales Volume (4) 219 338 1,176 1,163 New Home Sales Volume - ECHO joint venture 6 26 78 82 New Home Sales Gross Revenues (4) $ 24,562 $ 30,089 $ 116,790 $ 94,160 Total Used Home Sales Volume 87 118 337 432 Used Home Sales Gross Revenues $ 1,064 $ 1,445 $ 4,401 $ 4,297 Brokered Home Resales Volume 134 192 808 735 Brokered Home Resales Gross Revenues $ 604 $ 589 $ 3,195 $ 2,144

______________________ 1. MH sites are generally leased on an annual basis to residents who own or lease factory-built homes, including manufactured homes. Annual RV and marina sites are leased on an annual basis to customers who generally have an RV, factory-built cottage, boat or other unit placed on the site, including those Northern properties that are open for the summer season. Seasonal RV and marina sites are leased to customers generally for one to six months. Transient RV and marina sites are leased to customers on a short-term basis. 2. Sites primarily utilized by approximately 128,400 members. Includes approximately 6,400 sites rented on an annual basis. 3. Joint ventures have approximately 2,000 annual sites and 1,300 transient sites. 4. Total new home sales volume includes home sales from our ECHO joint venture through December 22, 2022. New home sales gross revenues does not include the revenues associated with the ECHO joint venture.

Memberships - Select Data (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Member Count (1) 111,094 115,680 116,169 125,149 128,439 Thousand Trails Camping Pass (TTC) Origination 37,528 41,484 44,129 50,523 51,415 TTC Sales 17,194 19,267 20,587 23,923 23,237 RV Dealer TTC Activations 20,334 22,217 23,542 26,600 28,178 Number of annuals (2) 5,888 5,938 5,986 6,320 6,390 Number of upgrade sales (3) 2,500 2,919 3,373 4,863 4,068 (In thousands, unaudited) Annual membership subscriptions $ 47,778 $ 51,015 $ 53,085 $ 58,251 $ 63,215 RV base rental income from annuals $ 18,363 $ 19,634 $ 20,761 $ 23,127 $ 25,945 RV base rental income from seasonals/transients $ 19,840 $ 20,181 $ 18,126 $ 25,562 $ 24,316 Membership upgrade sales current period, gross $ 15,191 $ 19,111 $ 21,739 $ 36,270 $ 34,661 Utility and other income $ 2,410 $ 2,422 $ 2,426 $ 2,735 $ 2,626

______________________ 1. Members have entered into annual subscriptions with us that entitle them to use certain properties on a continuous basis for up to 21 days. 2. Members who rent a specific site for an entire year in connection with their membership subscriptions. 3. Existing members who have upgraded memberships are eligible for enhanced benefits, including but not limited to longer stays, the ability to make earlier reservations, potential discounts on rental units, and potential access to additional properties. Upgrades require a non-refundable upfront payment.

Market Capitalization (In millions, except share and OP Unit data, unaudited) Capital Structure as of December 31, 2022 Total Common

Shares/Units % of Total

Common

Shares/Units Total % of Total % of Total

Market

Capitalization Secured Debt $ 2,718 79.6 % Unsecured Debt 698 20.4 % Total Debt (1) $ 3,416 100.0 % 21.3 % Common Shares 186,120,298 95.3 % OP Units 9,265,565 4.7 % Total Common Shares and OP Units 195,385,863 100.0 % Common Stock price at December 31, 2022 $ 64.60 Fair Value of Common Shares and OP Units $ 12,622 100.0 % Total Equity $ 12,622 100.0 % 78.7 % Total Market Capitalization $ 16,038 100.0 %

______________________ 1. Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $28.1 million.

Debt Maturity Schedule Debt Maturity Schedule as of December 31, 2022 (In thousands, unaudited) Year Secured

Debt Weighted

Average

Interest

Rate Unsecured

Debt (1) Weighted

Average

Interest

Rate Total Debt % of Total

Debt Weighted

Average

Interest

Rate 2023 $ 92,512 4.91 % $ - - % $ 92,512 2.87 % 4.91 % 2024 10,003 5.49 % - - % 10,003 0.31 % 5.49 % 2025 93,206 3.45 % - - % 93,206 2.90 % 3.45 % 2026 - - % 300,000 1.79 % 300,000 9.32 % 1.79 % 2027 - - % 200,000 4.94 % 200,000 6.22 % 4.94 % 2028 207,117 4.19 % - - % 207,117 6.44 % 4.19 % 2029 39,320 4.10 % - - % 39,320 1.22 % 4.10 % 2030 275,385 2.69 % - - % 275,385 8.56 % 2.69 % 2031 259,461 2.46 % - - % 259,461 8.06 % 2.46 % Thereafter 1,740,974 3.76 % - - % 1,740,974 54.10 % 3.76 % Total $ 2,717,978 3.60 % $ 500,000 3.05 % $ 3,217,978 100.0 % 3.52 % Unsecured Line of Credit - 198,000 198,000 Note Premiums 136 - 136 Total Debt 2,718,114 698,000 3,416,114 Deferred Financing Costs (24,948 ) (3,183 ) (28,131 ) Total Debt, net $ 2,693,166 $ 694,817 $ 3,387,983 3.72 %(1) Average Years to Maturity 11.2 3.3 9.6

______________________ 1. Reflects effective interest rate for the year ended December 31, 2022, including interest associated with the line of credit and amortization of note premiums and deferred financing costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO). We define FFO as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate, impairment charges and adjustments to reflect our share of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. We compute FFO in accordance with our interpretation of standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do. We receive non-refundable upfront payments from membership upgrade contracts. In accordance with GAAP, the non-refundable upfront payments and related commissions are deferred and amortized over the estimated membership upgrade contract term. Although the NAREIT definition of FFO does not address the treatment of non-refundable upfront payments, we believe that it is appropriate to adjust for the impact of the deferral activity in our calculation of FFO.

We believe FFO, as defined by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, is generally a measure of performance for an equity REIT. While FFO is a relevant and widely used measure of operating performance for equity REITs, it does not represent cash flow from operations or net income as defined by GAAP, and it should not be considered as an alternative to these indicators in evaluating liquidity or operating performance.

NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (NORMALIZED FFO). We define Normalized FFO as FFO excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties and defeasance costs, transaction/pursuit costs, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items. Normalized FFO presented herein is not necessarily comparable to Normalized FFO presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same methodology for computing this amount.

FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (FAD). We define FAD as Normalized FFO less non-revenue producing capital expenditures.

We believe that FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the performance of an equity REIT. We believe that by excluding the effect of gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate and impairment charges, which are based on historical costs and may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and among other equity REITs. We further believe that Normalized FFO provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management because it allows them to compare our operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences not related to our operations. For example, we believe that excluding the early extinguishment of debt and other miscellaneous non-comparable items from FFO allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the sustainability of operating performance in future periods because these costs do not affect the future operations of the properties. In some cases, we provide information about identified non-cash components of FFO and Normalized FFO because it allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the impact of those items.

INCOME FROM PROPERTY OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING DEFERRALS AND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. We define Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management as rental income, membership subscriptions and upgrade sales, utility and other income less property and rental home operating and maintenance expenses, real estate taxes, sales and marketing expenses, excluding property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrade sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net. For comparative purposes, we present bad debt expense within Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in the current and prior periods. We believe that this Non-GAAP financial measure is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties.

The following table reconciles Net income available for Common Stockholders to Income from property operations:

Quarters Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (amounts in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 73,031 $ 65,546 $ 284,611 $ 262,462 Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends 8 8 16 16 Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units 3,635 3,286 14,198 13,522 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures (474 ) (1,095 ) (3,363 ) (3,881 ) Income before equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 76,200 67,745 295,462 272,119 (Gain)/loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net (1) (3,747 ) - - 59 Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net 3,475 3,945 21,703 25,079 Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services (2) (35,242 ) (42,467 ) (180,179 ) (152,517 ) Interest income (2,084 ) (1,702 ) (7,430 ) (7,016 ) Income from other investments, net (1,633 ) (1,159 ) (8,553 ) (4,555 ) Membership sales commissions, deferred, net (450 ) (670 ) (3,196 ) (5,075 ) Property management 18,110 17,024 74,083 65,979 Depreciation and amortization 49,625 50,317 202,362 188,444 Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services (2) 27,118 35,081 139,012 120,623 Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses (2) 6,175 5,949 27,321 23,538 General and administrative (2) 10,022 8,983 44,857 39,576 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net (3) - - - - Other expenses (2) 1,769 1,398 8,646 4,241 Early debt retirement - - 1,156 2,784 Interest and related amortization 31,286 27,951 116,562 108,718 Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management 180,624 172,395 731,806 681,997 Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, and membership sales commissions, deferred, net (3,025 ) (3,275 ) (18,507 ) (20,004 ) Property management (18,110 ) (17,024 ) (74,083 ) (65,979 ) Income from property operations $ 159,489 $ 152,096 $ 639,216 $ 596,014

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre. We define EBITDAre as net income or loss excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sales of properties, impairments charges, and adjustments to reflect our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. We compute EBITDAre in accordance with our interpretation of the standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do. We receive non-refundable upfront payments from membership upgrade contracts. In accordance with GAAP, the non-refundable upfront payments and related commissions are deferred and amortized over the estimated customer life. Although the NAREIT definition of EBITDAre does not address the treatment of non-refundable upfront payments, we believe that it is appropriate to adjust for the impact of the deferral activity in our calculation of EBITDAre.

We define Adjusted EBITDAre as EBITDAre excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties and defeasance costs, transaction/pursuit costs and other miscellaneous non-comparable items.

We believe that EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because the measures are widely used to measure the operating performance of an equity REIT.

_____________________ 1. Reflects a $1.7 million reduction to the carrying value of certain assets as a result of Hurricane Ian and insurance recovery revenue of $5.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Reflects a $5.4 million reduction to the carrying value of certain assets and insurance recovery revenue of $5.4 million as a result of Hurricane Ian for the year ended December 31, 2022. 2. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. 3. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Ian of $40.6 million and insurance recovery revenue of $40.6 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

The following table reconciles Consolidated net income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre:

Quarters Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (amounts in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Consolidated net income $ 76,674 $ 68,840 $ 298,825 $ 276,000 Interest income (2,084 ) (1,702 ) (7,430 ) (7,016 ) Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net 3,475 3,945 21,703 25,079 Membership sales commissions, deferred, net (450 ) (670 ) (3,196 ) (5,075 ) Real estate depreciation and amortization 49,625 50,317 202,362 188,444 Other depreciation and amortization 1,346 765 4,619 2,927 Interest and related amortization 31,286 27,951 116,562 108,718 (Gain)/loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net (1) (3,747 ) - - 59 Adjustments to our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures 1,637 612 5,484 1,390 EBITDAre 157,762 150,058 638,929 590,526 Early debt retirement - - 1,156 2,784 Transaction/pursuit costs (2) 423 598 3,807 598 Lease termination expenses (3) 1,046 - 3,119 - Adjusted EBITDAre $ 159,231 $ 150,656 $ 647,011 $ 593,908

CORE. The Core properties include properties we owned and operated during all of 2021 and 2022. We believe Core is a measure that is useful to investors for annual comparison as it removes the fluctuations associated with acquisitions, dispositions and significant transactions or unique situations.

NON-CORE. The Non-Core properties include properties that were not owned and operated during all of 2021 and 2022. This includes, but is not limited to, six RV communities and eleven marinas acquired during 2021, one membership RV community and three RV communities acquired during 2022 and our Westwinds MH community and an adjacent shopping center. The ground leases with respect to Westwinds and the adjacent shopping center terminated on August 31, 2022. The Non-Core properties also include Fort Myers Beach, Gulf Air, Pine Island, and Ramblers Rest.

INCOME FROM RENTAL OPERATIONS, NET OF DEPRECIATION. We use Income from rental operations, net of depreciation as an alternative measure to evaluate the operating results of our home rental program. Income from rental operations, net of depreciation, represents income from rental operations less depreciation expense on rental homes. We believe this measure is meaningful for investors as it provides a complete picture of the home rental program operating results, including the impact of depreciation, which affects our home rental program investment decisions.

NON-REVENUE PRODUCING IMPROVEMENTS. Represents capital expenditures that do not directly result in increased revenue or expense savings and are primarily comprised of common area improvements, furniture and mechanical improvements.

FIXED CHARGES. Fixed charges consist of interest expense, amortization of note premiums and debt issuance costs.

______________________ 1. Reflects a $1.7 million reduction to the carrying value of certain assets as a result of Hurricane Ian and insurance recovery revenue of $5.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Reflects a $5.4 million reduction to the carrying value of certain assets and insurance recovery revenue of $5.4 million as a result of Hurricane Ian for the year ended December 31, 2022. 2. Represents transaction/pursuit costs related to unconsummated acquisitions included in Other expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 6. 3. Represents non-operating expenses associated with the Westwinds ground leases that terminated on August 31, 2022.

