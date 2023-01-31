Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.01.2023
GlobeNewswire
31.01.2023 | 09:46
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Holmen (11/23)

The following information is based on the press release from Holmen AB (Holmen)
published on January 31, 2023 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Holmen has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
scheduled for March 28, 2023, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 8.00
per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 8.00 per share. The
scheduled Ex-date is March 29, 2023. Provided that the AGM approves the
proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Holmen (HOLMB, HOLMA). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1114540
