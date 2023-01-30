HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (ASB), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE - HE), today reported 2022 net income of $80.0 million, compared to $101.2 million in 2021. Net income for 2021 reflected a $25.8 million negative provision for credit losses following large provisioning in 2020 related to the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to a provision for credit losses totaling $2.0 million in 2022 (pre-tax). Net income for 2021 also included $14.3 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fee income, compared to $2.9 million in PPP fee income in 2022 (pre-tax).

"We are pleased with our 2022 results, which reflect strong execution by our team, solid credit quality and a healthy Hawaii economy," said Ann Teranishi, president and chief executive officer of ASB. "Excluding unique pandemic recovery-related items that benefited our 2021 net income, we saw meaningful growth in earnings year over year. We also saw the strongest loan growth in recent memory, reflecting great work by our team and the resilience of Hawaii's consumers and businesses. We continued to see positive credit trends despite the inflationary environment, and rising interest rates benefited our net interest margin and profitability," said Teranishi.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $17.9 million, compared to $20.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $22.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Financial Highlights

Net interest income was $252.6 million in 2022 compared to $237.2 million in 2021. The increase in net interest income for the year was primarily due to higher yields on loans and investment securities, strong loan growth across nearly the entire portfolio and higher balances of investment securities. Fourth quarter 2022 net interest income was $66.1 million compared to $65.7 million in the linked quarter and $59.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Higher net interest income compared to the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to higher yields and balances on loans, partially offset by higher funding costs. Net interest margin was 2.89% in 2022, compared to 2.91% in 2021. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 2.91% compared to 2.96% in the linked quarter and 2.79% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Strong loan growth during the year required additional credit loss reserves, but those additional reserves were partially offset by provision releases due to favorable credit trends. The provision for credit losses for 2022 was $2.0 million compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $25.8 million in 2021. The fourth quarter 2022 provision for credit losses was $2.7 million compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $0.2 million in the linked quarter and a negative provision for credit losses of $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. As of December 31, 2022, ASB's allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.21% compared to 1.24% as of September 30, 2022 and 1.36% as of December 31, 2021.

The 2022 net charge-off ratio was 0.03% compared to 0.07% in 2021. The net charge-off ratio for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 0.06%, compared to 0.03% in both the linked quarter and the fourth quarter of 2021. Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans receivable held for investment were 0.28% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 0.35% as of September 30, 2022 and 0.86% as of December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income for 2022 was $57.0 million compared to $64.7 million in 2021. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income, lower bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) income and lower fees from other financial services, partially offset by higher fee income on deposit liabilities, gains on sales of real estate and fee income on other financial products. Noninterest income was $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $13.0 million in the linked quarter and $15.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher BOLI income and a gain on sale of real estate. The decrease compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income and lower fees from other financial services, partially offset by higher BOLI income and a gain on sale of real estate.

Noninterest expense for 2022 was $205.3 million compared to $197.2 million in 2021. The increase in noninterest expense was driven by a pension accounting change that resulted in lower pension expense in 2021, and higher occupancy costs in 2022 primarily from the write-off of leases related to branch closures. Fourth quarter noninterest expense was $56.1 million compared to $51.6 million in the linked quarter and $50.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase compared to the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expenses and higher occupancy costs.

Total earning assets as of December 31, 2022 were $9.1 billion, up 7.2% from December 31, 2021.

Total loans were $6.0 billion as of December 31, 2022, up 15% from December 31, 2021, reflecting growth across the entire portfolio with the exception of PPP loans. Commercial real estate, residential and home equity line of credit were the strongest sources of loan growth for the year.

Total deposits were $8.2 billion as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of 0.03% from December 31, 2021. The average cost of funds was 0.16% for the full year 2022, 10 basis points higher than the prior year. For the fourth quarter of 2022, the average cost of funds was 0.38%, up 25 basis points versus the linked quarter and up 33 basis points versus the prior year quarter.

ASB's return on average equity for the full year 2022 was 14.1% compared to 13.8% in 2021. Return on average assets for the full year was 0.86% in 2022 compared to 1.15% in 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, return on average equity was 15.7%, compared to 15.1% in the linked quarter and 12.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Return on average assets was 0.76% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.89% in the linked quarter and 0.97% in the same quarter last year.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, ASB paid dividends of $10.0 million to HEI. ASB had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.78% as of December 31, 2022.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and HEI's other periodic reports that discuss important factors that could cause HEI's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, ASB and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited) Three months ended Years ended December 31 (in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 60,331 $ 53,365 $ 48,384 $ 207,830 $ 198,802 Interest and dividends on investment securities 14,315 15,052 11,755 58,044 43,464 Total interest and dividend income 74,646 68,417 60,139 265,874 242,266 Interest expense Interest on deposit liabilities 3,755 1,704 1,062 7,327 4,981 Interest on other borrowings 4,775 1,055 4 5,974 59 Total interest expense 8,530 2,759 1,066 13,301 5,040 Net interest income 66,116 65,658 59,073 252,573 237,226 Provision for credit losses 2,729 (186 ) (3,458 ) 2,037 (25,825 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 63,387 65,844 62,531 250,536 263,051 Noninterest income Fees from other financial services 4,764 4,763 5,888 19,830 21,225 Fee income on deposit liabilities 4,640 4,879 4,634 18,762 16,663 Fee income on other financial products 2,628 2,416 2,003 10,291 8,770 Bank-owned life insurance 1,872 122 1,107 2,533 7,318 Mortgage banking income 62 181 1,808 1,692 9,305 Gain on sale of real estate 776 - - 1,778 - Gain on sale of investment securities, net - - - - 528 Other income, net 606 633 220 2,086 851 Total noninterest income 15,348 12,994 15,660 56,972 64,660 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 30,361 28,597 27,375 113,839 113,970 Occupancy 7,030 5,577 5,358 24,026 20,584 Data processing 4,537 4,509 4,472 17,681 17,634 Services 2,967 2,751 2,718 10,679 10,327 Equipment 2,937 2,432 2,521 10,100 9,510 Office supplies, printing and postage 1,142 1,123 1,145 4,398 4,239 Marketing 1,091 925 1,562 3,968 3,870 FDIC insurance 978 914 823 3,591 3,235 Other expense 5,056 4,729 3,993 16,985 13,783 Total noninterest expense 56,099 51,557 49,967 205,267 197,152 Income before income taxes 22,636 27,281 28,224 102,241 130,559 Income taxes 4,739 6,525 6,095 22,252 29,325 Net income $ 17,897 $ 20,756 $ 22,129 $ 79,989 $ 101,234 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 29,282 $ (78,186 ) $ 9,840 $ (218,844 ) $ 48,506 OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end) Return on average assets 0.76 0.89 0.97 0.86 1.15 Return on average equity 15.73 15.11 12.10 14.08 13.76 Return on average tangible common equity 19.20 17.77 13.63 16.46 15.49 Net interest margin 2.91 2.96 2.79 2.89 2.91 Efficiency ratio 68.86 65.55 66.86 66.31 65.31 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.06 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.07 As of period end Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment 0.28 0.35 0.86 Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding 1.21 1.24 1.36 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 4.1 4.0 7.1 Tier-1 leverage ratio 7.8 7.7 7.9 Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions) $ 10.0 $ 5.0 $ 19.0 $ 42.0 $ 59.0

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. BALANCE SHEETS DATA (Unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 153,042 $ 100,051 Interest-bearing deposits 3,107 151,189 Cash and cash equivalents 156,149 251,240 Investment securities Available-for-sale, at fair value 1,429,667 2,574,618 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 1,251,747 522,270 Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost 26,560 10,000 Loans held for investment 5,978,906 5,211,114 Allowance for credit losses (72,216 ) (71,130 ) Net loans 5,906,690 5,139,984 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value 824 10,404 Other 692,143 590,897 Goodwill 82,190 82,190 Total assets $ 9,545,970 $ 9,181,603 Liabilities and shareholder's equity Deposit liabilities-noninterest-bearing $ 2,811,077 $ 2,976,632 Deposit liabilities-interest-bearing 5,358,619 5,195,580 Other borrowings 695,120 88,305 Other 212,269 193,268 Total liabilities 9,077,085 8,453,785 Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 355,806 353,895 Retained earnings 449,693 411,704 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefits Net unrealized losses on securities $ (328,904 ) $ (32,037 ) Retirement benefit plans (7,711 ) (336,615 ) (5,745 ) (37,782 ) Total shareholder's equity 468,885 727,818 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 9,545,970 $ 9,181,603

