The Netherlands may have deployed 2 GW of new residential solar capacity in 2022, according to provisional figures from grid operators.The Netherlands likely installed around 2 GW of new residential solar capacity in 2022, according to provisional statistics from Netbeheer Nederland, the Dutch association of power network operators. The numbers are based on provisional statistics from the country's four grid operators - Stedin, Liander, Enexis, and Westland Infra. If confirmed, the increase in installed solar capacity could represent year-on-year growth of up to 40%. Stedin has reported that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...