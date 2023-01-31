CLAAS Selects Panaya to Accelerate Their End-To-End SAP S/4HANA Transformation Process

The companies have signed a multiyear contract that will improve performance in cross-organizational business areas based on Panaya's risk analysis capabilities.

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS based Change Intelligence and Testing for ERP & Enterprise Cloud Applications, announced today that CLAAS, one of the world's leading manufacturers of agricultural machinery, has started a long-term SAP S/4HANA transformation journey using Panaya's SAP S4/HANA solution suite.





The project has been divided into S/4HANA preparation and the S/4HANA migration phases and is planned to run until the end of 2026. CLAAS is a global company with over 12,000 employees worldwide and an extensively automated system. The importance of starting the SAP S/4HANA preparation stage early was to ensure enough time for clean-up and eliminate risk to prevent any critical errors. The preparation phase allows the organization to automatically gain immediate insight into impacted objects and test changes with real-time progress visibility and actionable reporting to guarantee risk-free go-live. The preparation phase will begin with 50 users and increase during the migration phase.

Due to the magnitude and complexity of the migration project CLAAS needed a partner they could trust that would assure them of a risk-free process. Based on successful upgrade projects in the past, CLAAS chose Panaya's SAP S4/HANA solution suite. Panaya's trusted capabilities were precisely what CLAAS could rely on.

"To enable our S/4HANA implementation in all companies as a big bang, we need a low-risk approach. With Panaya, we get an early overview of our workload, we can systematically assign all upcoming tasks, and we have methodical support for all test processes so that we are best prepared for the conversion." says Edwin Verkaik, S/4HANA Program Manager at CLAAS

The migration phase involves the collaboration of participants from many different business areas and depends on the ability to work together simultaneously. The synchronization will allow CLAAS global users easy navigation between different work streams and rectify issues they would never have the possibility to get to before.

The S/4HANA deployment will add operational agility and improve many critical capabilities within the company. "Our experienced team will guide CLAAS towards standardized processes while ensuring smooth adoption of the new system," says Oded Kovar, Chief Customer Officer. Using Panaya for the migration phase will save hundreds of working hours for the company and allow them to receive end-to-end project estimations and optimization factors, covering both remediation and testing activities.

About CLAAS

CLAAS (www.claas-group.com) is a family business founded in 1913 and is one of the world's leading manufacturers of agricultural machinery. The company, headquartered in Harsewinkel, Germany, is the world market leader for forage harvesters. CLAAS dominates the European market in another core segment as well - combine harvesters - and is successfully represented around the world with tractors, agricultural balers and green crop harvesting machines. Cutting-edge agricultural information technology also forms part of its product range. CLAAS employs more than 12,000 employees worldwide and in 2022 generated a turnover of 4.9 billion euros.

About Panaya

Panaya, a certified SAP partner, provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2006, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP and CRM applications.

