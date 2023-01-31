SMART Technologies: All new SMART Board QX Pro Series and World-First Partnerships Set the Stage for Better Collaborative Hybrid Work

The highly anticipated QX Pro series features industry-leading touch and inking and an intuitive walk-up-and-use embedded experience for the modern hybrid workplace

SMART also announces partnership and integration with Crestron - making SMART displays the first and only interactive display currently on the market certified with Crestron's latest Control and Remote Management Technology

SMART is announcing another new partnership with Logitech, providing customers a comprehensive Microsoft Teams meeting solution with SMART Displays and Logitech cameras

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech pioneers and world leaders in collaborative technology SMART Technologies are announcing today at ISE the launch of an all-new interactive display for the business market, the SMART Board® QX Pro interactive display.

The QX Pro series, designed specifically for the needs of business customers in today's hybrid environments, brings a wave of new and exciting features designed for powerful simplicity. It joins the industry-leading line-up of SMART displays as the only interactive displays that allow multiple users to freely write, erase, and gesture at the same time over any application.

Alongside the release of an all-new lineup of interactive displays for the business market, SMART has also today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Crestron Electronics , a global leader in workplace collaboration technology. SMART displays are the first and only interactive displays currently certified for Crestron XiO Cloud® technology operations management platform and Crestron's 2nd Generation Crestron Connected. Together, SMART and Crestron bring intuitive collaboration and interactivity to Crestron meeting rooms without sacrificing operational efficiency. This means that as an industry first, certified SMART Board interactive displays with iQ and Crestron Connected offer customers one analytics engine for all devices for comprehensive device management capabilities.

Responding to the partnership, Director of Technology Partnerships, Bob Bavolacco said: "Crestron and SMART devices have been used in similar environments for some time without seamless and compatible device management. That has all changed now with this fantastic partnership. Users will benefit from a greatly improved experience that provides one analytics system for increased productivity and increased efficiency.

The QX Pro series meets the high-quality video conferencing needs of the hybrid business market with a 4K UHD wide-angle camera, an integrated microphone array, and a speaker bar. SMART is also pleased to announce a new integration partnership with Logitech to seamlessly and reliably offer complete video conferencing solutions that help hybrid workplaces improve engagement and collaboration. Together, Microsoft Teams-certified Logitech cameras and SMART Pro series interactive displays offer customers a comprehensive Microsoft Teams meeting solution. SMART Pro series solutions are fully compatible with Logitech conference and UVC cameras including Logitech Rally Bar mini, Logitech MeetUp, Logitech Brio, and Logitech C930e and C920e. This fully tested interoperability provides peace of mind for hybrid and remote teams to avoid tech interruptions and malfunctions

CEO of SMART Technologies, Nicholas Svensson, said about the partnership: "It's a proud day for SMART Technologies as we announce an industry-first partnership with AV giant Crestron and a new integration partnership with innovative industry leader Logitech. Each of our companies strive to provide greater, truly collaborative experiences for all our users, and we provide even more powerful experiences when we work together. Between these new partnerships and incredible new displays designed to enhance true collaboration, I am excited about supporting corporate customers across the globe."

Key feature list:

iQ Pro embedded computing, designed exclusively for businesses and offering a true walk-up and use experience, even for a first-time user

Professional-grade 4K UHD display comes with an included wide-angle 4K UHD camera to support rich, immersive visual experiences

UHD display comes with an included wide-angle UHD camera to support rich, immersive visual experiences Integrated 8-element, linear microphone array for an equitable meeting experience

Integrated sound bar with 40W speakers and 15W subwoofer for crystal clear audio

Optically bonded glass that delivers the most natural touch and inking experience, as well as improved 4K image quality when used in bright meeting spaces or other challenging lighting conditions

image quality when used in bright meeting spaces or other challenging lighting conditions Pressure inking, palm rejection, and enhanced touch for a pen-on-paper writing experience

Compatible with UC conference calling software including Microsoft Teams Room , Zoom , Google Meet , and Cisco WebEX .

, Zoom , Google Meet , and Cisco WebEX . Integrated NFC reader supporting CCID-enabled cards for an effortless, secure login

Built-in Wi-Fi 6 for greater connectivity

Environmental and air quality sensors to promote a healthy workplace

The SMART team is on-site this week at ISE, the world's leading AV and systems integration exhibition, to unveil the product and give in-depth demonstrations of how the QX Pro series stands out from the crowd with its industry-leading walk-up-and-use touch and ink, the most intuitive experience that fits existing workflows and features to elevate productivity. Additionally, all of SMART's brand-new lineup of displays for business are on-site and available for a detailed demonstration on the show floor and in the neighbouring SMART VIP Suite.

For all further information about SMART's latest releases and products please visit smarttech.com/business , and for those attending ISE in Barcelona, you can find SMARTs stand at 2Q210 and more details about their show presence here .

About SMART Technologies ULC

SMART is a world leader in education technology, providing interconnected solutions to help every person discover and develop the greatness within them. The first SMART Board launched in 1991, and has continued to innovate through SMART Notebook®, the world's most popular collaborative learning software, and through Lumio, the award-winning cloud-based learning software. With a full range of products used by millions of educators and students around the world, SMART creates connections that matter. To learn more, visit smarttech.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/all-new-smart-board-qx-pro-series-and-world-first-partnerships-set-the-stage-for-better-collaborative-hybrid-work-301734489.html