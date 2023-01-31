Catapult Organization is proud to introduce Catapult Crown, the first investment platform to exclusively focus on dental startups.

Delray Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2023) - Catapult Organization, a leader in the dental industry, announced today Catapult Crown, a partnership between Catapult Organization's leading dentists and experienced investors who have come together to create a way to democratize investing. The platform places the dental community in the driver's seat by allowing them to choose which companies to invest in.

Catapult Crown is a division of Catapult Organization, the parent company of Catapult Education. Catapult Education has provided continuing education ("CE") to tens of thousands of dentists in the United States over the past two decades. Furthermore, Catapult Education has evaluated dental products for the past 20 years. Catapult Crown and its investment professionals are leveraging that experience to select cutting-edge startups in the dental industry for participation on the Catapult Crown platform.

"Who better to invest in the future of dentistry than those who operate within it each and every day?" asks Dr. Lou Graham, Founder, Director, and CEO of Catapult Crown. "The decades of experience within the dental industry have provided us with the vantage point to identify, diligence, and present promising startups that aim to solve dentistry's biggest problems."

Utilizing a global panel of dental experts and an executive team composed of legal, IP, and business analysis experts, the Catapult Crown investment due diligence process begins with a dental panel review. It then takes a deep dive into the business metrics, leadership abilities, intellectual property and other legal considerations. Finally, a group meeting takes place to determine if the company meets all criteria for placement on the Catapult Crown investment platform. With over 100,000 subscribers between Catapult Organization's LMS and its YouTube® channel, the selected opportunities gain immediate exposure to those in the dental industry.

Once the product, service, or technology is ready to enter the marketplace, Catapult Crown's coordination with Catapult Education, its associated education partners, and the initial dental investors (champions of the product) brings the potential of immediate awareness and sales for the selected start-up. Lastly, featured companies can leverage Catapult Organization's strong industry presence and relationships, paving the way for strategic partnerships with manufacturers and distributors.

Saul Kaplan, one of the founders and the MD for Europe, Middle East, and Asia (EMEA) for Catapult Crown, said, "I'm excited that the platform equalizes investing to allow for the entire dental community to have the opportunity to potentially own a portion of a dental startup that aims to revolutionize the dental sector."

There is no fee to sign up to the platform and view the investment opportunities, although investors must meet specific eligibility criteria. Community members can choose to invest from $10,000 upwards in any of the opportunities.

Catapult Crown has partnered with Carta, which performs the administrator role, and the dental community will use its trusted services to complete paperwork and execute all investments.

About Catapult Organization

From industry-leading CE to group purchasing, product reviews, and investment opportunities, Catapult Organization aims to positively and profoundly impact all aspects of the dental industry.

For more details on Catapult Organization, please visit www.catapulteducation.com or subscribe to our YouTube® channel @catapulteducation.

To sign up for the platform, please visit www.catapultcrown.com.

Please direct inquiries to hello@catapultcrown.com.

Disclosures:

Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security offered by Catapult Crown or any third party, nor shall there by any sale of any securities in any state, country or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, country of jurisdiction. Any such offer of solicitation to invest in any security would be made through a confidential private offering memorandum and related transaction, offering and governance documents, which will contain material information not included herein regarding, among other things, information with respect to fees and expenses, investment risks and potential conflicts of interest. Factual statements regarding Catapult Crown, its products or services, are made as of the date stated and are subject to change without notice. You are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, investment strategy, security or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances and risk tolerance. Certain investments are not suitable for all investors. Before investing, consider your investment objectives and Catapult Crown's fees and expenses. The rate of return on investments can vary widely over time, especially for long term investments. Investment losses are possible, including the potential loss of all amounts invested. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors and users should consult with licensed legal professionals and investment advisors for any legal, tax, insurance, or investment advice before considering an investment.

