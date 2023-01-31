EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde to Increase Green Hydrogen Production in California



31.01.2023 / 11:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Linde to Increase Green Hydrogen Production in California Woking, UK, January 31, 2023 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today plans to increase its green hydrogen production capacity in Ontario, California, in response to growing demand from the mobility market. Linde will build, own and operate the first of several planned five-megawatt PEM (proton exchange membrane) electrolyzers to increase its hydrogen capacity. Following this initial investment, the new electrolyzer together with the existing plant will produce enough green hydrogen to avoid up to 75,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per year. Expected to start up in the second half of 2024, the new electrolyzer is one of several green hydrogen projects Linde is planning across the United States. "We continue to see growing demand for green hydrogen as decarbonization in the mobility sector becomes a reality," said Marcos Cuevas, Vice President West Region, Linde. "As the largest liquid hydrogen producer in the U.S., we are proud to leverage our technology and expertise to help California achieve its ambitious climate goals." As one of the world's leading industrial gases and engineering companies, Linde is playing a key role in the clean energy transition. The company is actively helping its customers to decarbonize their operations with the latest hydrogen technologies through its world-class engineering organization, key alliances and ventures. Growing its established hydrogen business across the value chain, Linde is implementing clean hydrogen projects across a range of applications and industries. About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:



Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com



