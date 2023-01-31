Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.01.2023
WKN: A2QQRF ISIN: CA1567881018 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CERRADO GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CERRADO GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
31.01.2023 | 12:02
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cerrado Gold Inc.: Cerrado Gold Completes Feasibility Infill Drill Program and Is Finalizing Plans for an Aggressive Exploration Program at Its Monte Do Carmo Project in Brazil

  • 48,842m infill/extensional/condemnation drilling program completed
  • Feasibility Study completion expected May 2023
  • 23,000m step-out exploration program to begin shortly
  • Monte do Carmo property still considered in "Discovery" phase

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from its 2022/23 infill/extensional drill program for the completion of its Feasibility Study expected by the end of May at its Monte Do Carmo Project located in Tocantins State, Brazil ("MDC").

The 2022/23 drill program has successfully upgraded the bulk of the known resources into Measured and Indicated categories, targeted new extensional zones and condemned areas for project infrastructure in support of the ongoing Feasibility Study. The final hole as part of this program was completed last week. Full assay results from the program are expected to be completed in February.

The Company is now finalizing plans for the 2023 exploration program which will be designed to test numerous targets along a 30km stretch of known mineralization within the Monte Do Carmo property. While moving towards production, the Monte do Carmo property is still considered to be under explored and in the "Discovery" phase with potential for significant new deposits.

The Company is currently reporting assay results from 17 drill holes, totaling 4,913m (see Tables 1 & 2) completed from October to December 2022. As of January 16, 2022, a total of 193 drill holes, totaling 48,842m have been completed as part of the program started in early 2022, including 157 holes at Serra Alta: and 36 holes in the satellite exploration areas.

Drill Hole Highlights (All composites are reported as true thickness):

Serra Alta (Infill)

FSA-308

  • 11m at 5.39 g/t Au from 3m
    • Including 4m at 11.91 g/t Au from 7m
  • 39m at 1.46 g/t Au from 101m
    • Including 2m at 10.19 g/t Au from 43m

FSA-286

  • 25m at 19.01g/t Au from 443.18m
    • Including 3m at 178.46 g/t Au from 446m

FSA-309

  • 91m at 2.09g/t Au from 66m
    • Including 7m at 19.09 g/t Au from 110m

Mark Brennan, CEO and Co-Chairman commented, "The infill program at Serra Alta has been extremely successful in converting the majority of known resources for the pending feasibility study, as well as having identified several extensional zones, namely Gogo do Onca, E2 and the new and very promising Northeast zone."

He continued, "While work continues to focus on delivering the Feasibility Study, we are very excited to be in the final stages of planning an aggressive new exploration program for 2023 at Monte do Carmo. There are a substantial number of gold showings and targets on the property that have not yet been drill tested where we see the potential for future discoveries similar to Serra Alta. We remain convinced of the district scale potential at Monte Do Carmo."

East Zone

Drill holes FSA-286, FSA-307, FSA-309, FSA-311, FSA-313, FSA-315, FSA-316, FSA-317, FSA-318, FSA-319 were collared in the East Zone. The best reported intercepts in the East Zone correspond to hole FSA-286 that intercepted a notable discrete sheer quartz vein that reported 3m at 178.46 g/t Au from 446m (including 1 m at 412 g/t). The shear vein has a Northwest orientation.

This intercept defines an interesting zone of coalescence of at least 3 fertile structures, including the mentioned shear zone, the East Zone/E2 general trend of extensional veins (North-South) and the main E3 Porphyritic Dyke orientation (West/Northwest). Cerrado considers that conceptually these intersection zones may represent second order control of higher-grade trends.

Hole FSA-309 is also outstanding. Shallow dipping drilling targeted the granite in proximity to the volcanic intrusive contact intercepting 91m at 2.09g/t Au from 66m, including 7m at 19.09 g/t Au from 110m. Results confirm the significance of the contact zone in terms of extending the continuity and lateral extent of the mineralization and consolidate a well-endowed area on the northern edge of the east zone.

Pit Norte

Drill Holes FSA-308, FSA-310 and FSA 320 were collared in Pit Norte. The best intercept comes from hole FSA-308, collared in the central part of the zone. FDS-308 intercepted 11m at 5.39 g/t Au from 3m, including 4m at 11.91 g/t Au from 7m; and 39m at 1.46 g/t Au from 101m, including 2m at 10.19 g/t Au from 43m. This shallow intercept confirms the low strip in this segment of the Pit which is expected to be exploited during the early phases of mining.

East 3 (E3)

Drill Hole FSA-306 targeted the recently discovered E3 zone. Mineralization in E3 relates to the occurrence of a granitic porphyry dyke with a general West/Northwest direction, that provides a permissive host rock and fluid conduits to upper stratigraphic levels. Holes have been drilled in different directions to better constrain the geometry and extent of the dyke. The best intercept in E3 reported today is from hole FSA-305 that crosses 3m (apparent width) at 2.14 g/t. E3 remains open both along strike and down dip.

Figure 1. Reported and Ongoing Drill Hole Locations

Cerrado Gold Inc., Monday, January 30, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 2. Select Highlighted Cross Sections of Reported Holes

East Zone

Cerrado Gold Inc., Monday, January 30, 2023, Press release picture

E3

Cerrado Gold Inc., Monday, January 30, 2023, Press release picture

Pit Norte

Cerrado Gold Inc., Monday, January 30, 2023, Press release picture

* Scales vary by section

Table 1. Drill Hole Collar Table

SectorHole numberUTM N
m		UTM E
m		Elevation
m		Depth
m		AzimuthDip
Pit NorteFSA-3088810040820461473210.0125.00-15.74
Pit NorteFSA-3108810069820502505285.6121.69-33.78
Pit NorteFSA-3208810066820504505210.3140.00-20.28
East ZoneFSA-2868810545820676661573.9100.75-41.16
East ZoneFSA-3078810721820466567170.795.00-15.13
East ZoneFSA-3098810565820510571180.375.00-15.40
East ZoneFSA-3118810564820510571150.695.00-15.74
East ZoneFSA-3138810763820420556164.980.00-19.60
East ZoneFSA-3158810604820440552201.680.00-19.98
East ZoneFSA-3168810722820465567114.870.00-15.22
East ZoneFSA-3178810401820670668340.392.64-54.72
East ZoneFSA-3188810647820444569170.575.00-25.06
East ZoneFSA-3198810249820343512132.2120.00-25.39
East 3FSA-3058810670820858661565.4118.92-50.33
East 3FSA-3068810269821359698550.0314.80-49.76
East 3FSA-3128810699820891666687.9110.56-50.39
Gogó da OnçaFGO-0318811023820556538204.5145.00-29.46

*Collar coordinates by GNSS TP-20 UTM Coordinates, Datum: SAD69 / zone 22S.
*Azimuth Set by compass
*Dip and drill hole trajectory by SPT (Stockholm Precision Tools) GyroMaster

Table 2. Drill Hole Composites

DDH

From

To

LENGTH (m)

Width (m)

Au (g/t)

Serra Alta Pit Norte

FSA-308

3.24

14.12

10.88

10.62

5.39

FSA-308

includes

6.55

10.89

4.34

4.24

11.91

FSA-308

and

58.13

59.35

1.22

1.19

1.11

FSA-308

and

74.13

75.22

1.09

1.06

0.31

FSA-308

and

86.19

92.65

6.46

6.31

0.68

FSA-308

and

101.54

141.77

40.23

39.27

1.46

FSA-308

includes

119.62

121.84

2.22

2.17

10.58

FSA-308

includes

128.62

131.95

3.33

3.25

5.99

FSA-308

and

151.34

165.80

14.46

14.12

0.40

FSA-310

76.06

80.05

3.99

3.56

0.56

FSA-310

and

84.16

88.18

4.02

3.59

1.83

FSA-310

Includes

87.16

88.18

1.02

0.91

6.27

FSA-310

and

101.31

121.98

20.67

18.44

1.05

FSA-310

Includes

103.32

105.31

1.99

1.78

5.86

FSA-310

and

126.05

127.10

1.05

0.94

0.49

FSA-310

and

131.10

140.35

9.25

8.25

1.42

FSA-310

Includes

134.10

136.26

2.16

1.93

3.99

FSA-310

and

144.13

150.26

6.13

5.47

1.04

FSA-310

and

155.38

183.35

27.97

24.95

1.32

FSA-310

Includes

160.93

161.93

1.00

0.89

18.40

FSA-310

Includes

164.89

165.83

0.94

0.84

7.36

FSA-310

and

190.85

191.88

1.03

0.92

0.73

FSA-310

and

258.57

261.65

3.08

2.75

1.62

FSA-310

and

265.80

267.93

2.13

1.90

1.89

FSA-320

No significant values

Serra Alta - East Zone

FSA-286

179.30

180.27

0.97

0.95

0.96

FSA-286

and

186.55

203.88

17.33

17.03

1.04

FSA-286

and

222.79

223.82

1.03

1.01

1.17

FSA-286

and

230.70

235.82

5.12

5.03

1.24

FSA-286

and

250.63

251.71

1.08

1.06

0.63

FSA-286

and

262.57

280.51

17.94

17.63

0.75

FSA-286

and

290.20

291.25

1.05

1.03

0.55

FSA-286

and

305.14

312.40

7.26

7.13

1.30

FSA-286

and

315.65

316.68

1.03

1.01

0.54

FSA-286

and

347.49

348.54

1.05

1.03

0.63

FSA-286

and

363.12

364.19

1.07

1.05

0.43

FSA-286

and

376.14

382.92

6.78

6.66

0.43

FSA-286

and

392.80

393.92

1.12

1.10

0.30

FSA-286

and

402.61

403.72

1.11

1.09

0.55

FSA-286

and

410.21

417.40

7.19

7.07

0.33

FSA-286

and

443.18

468.21

25.03

24.60

19.01

FSA-286

includes

446.42

449.15

2.73

2.68

148.46

FSA-286

includes

452.90

455.69

2.79

2.74

22.99

FSA-286

and

481.60

485.75

4.15

4.08

0.98

FSA-286

and

491.15

497.43

6.28

6.17

0.42

FSA-286

and

500.62

501.71

1.09

1.07

0.44

FSA-286

and

515.36

516.40

1.04

1.02

1.89

FSA-307

82.21

83.22

1.01

1.01

0.35

FSA-307

and

91.54

92.60

1.06

1.06

0.34

FSA-307

and

95.84

96.88

1.04

1.04

0.30

FSA-307

and

101.07

107.22

6.15

6.15

0.66

FSA-309

34.00

46.93

12.93

12.20

0.51

FSA-309

and

52.97

56.88

3.91

3.69

0.39

FSA-309

and

65.91

162.15

96.24

90.81

2.09

FSA-309

Includes

83.06

85.12

2.06

1.94

8.50

FSA-309

Includes

109.68

116.87

7.19

6.78

19.09

FSA-309

Includes

134.26

137.40

3.14

2.96

2.26

FSA-309

Includes

161.13

162.15

1.02

0.96

3.86

FSA-311

35.18

49.82

14.64

14.48

0.85

FSA-311

includes

38.50

39.58

1.08

1.07

3.63

FSA-311

includes

44.37

45.54

1.17

1.16

3.69

FSA-311

and

52.94

53.97

1.03

1.02

1.81

FSA-311

and

57.17

58.24

1.07

1.06

0.80

FSA-311

and

68.00

69.04

1.04

1.03

0.41

FSA-311

and

73.15

74.15

1.00

0.99

2.49

FSA-311

and

81.20

82.22

1.02

1.01

1.58

FSA-311

and

85.26

90.39

5.13

5.07

1.44

FSA-311

and

94.52

104.71

10.19

10.08

1.63

FSA-311

includes

96.51

98.62

2.11

2.09

4.99

FSA-311

and

113.93

118.04

4.11

4.06

1.49

FSA-311

includes

113.93

114.95

1.02

1.01

5.22

FSA-311

and

122.18

133.40

11.22

11.09

1.58

FSA-311

includes

130.35

133.40

3.05

3.02

3.64

FSA-311

and

140.44

148.52

8.08

7.99

1.36

FSA-313

No significant values

FSA-315

95.10

96.06

0.96

0.92

0.53

FSA-315

and

110.07

111.06

0.99

0.95

0.67

FSA-315

and

132.60

133.62

1.02

0.98

0.38

FSA-316

No significant values

FSA-317

207.17

219.47

12.30

11.93

0.85

FSA-317

Includes

207.17

208.09

0.92

0.89

3.99

FSA-317

Includes

213.41

214.41

1.00

0.97

2.46

FSA-317

Includes

218.46

219.47

1.01

0.98

2.37

FSA-317

and

223.39

226.14

2.75

2.67

0.24

FSA-317

and

272.38

273.42

1.04

1.01

0.41

FSA-317

and

314.11

318.26

4.15

4.02

0.59

FSA-317

and

323.47

329.70

6.23

6.04

0.64

FSA-317

Includes

324.49

325.56

1.07

1.04

2.77

FSA-318

13.43

18.00

4.57

4.51

0.33

FSA-318

and

35.00

36.04

1.04

1.03

0.70

FSA-318

and

45.43

47.54

2.11

2.08

0.32

FSA-318

and

60.88

61.89

1.01

1.00

0.83

FSA-318

and

86.69

87.72

1.03

1.02

0.50

FSA-318

and

96.90

97.90

1.00

0.99

0.34

FSA-318

and

134.87

135.90

1.03

1.02

0.56

FSA-318

and

142.15

145.14

2.99

2.95

0.59

FSA-319

39.15

40.34

1.19

1.19

0.40

FSA-319

and

44.60

45.61

1.01

1.01

0.31

FSA-319

and

51.91

62.03

10.12

10.12

0.33

FSA-319

and

72.35

73.40

1.05

1.05

0.32

FSA-319

and

80.75

82.79

2.04

2.04

0.44

FSA-319

and

101.38

102.60

1.22

1.22

0.31

Serra Alta - E3

FSA-305

461.02

461.92

0.90

-

0.91

FSA-305

and

478.95

482.33

3.38

-

2.14

FSA-305

Includes

478.95

479.77

0.82

-

6.75

FSA-306

482.98

485.11

2.13

-

0.50

FSA-306

and

508.87

511.71

2.84

-

2.02

FSA-306

Includes

509.69

510.64

0.95

-

5.10

FSA-312

No significant values

Gogó da Onça

FGO-031

71.21

73.22

2.01

1.42

0.59

FGO-031

and

80.08

81.11

1.03

0.73

0.54

FGO-031

and

126.40

129.78

3.38

2.38

0.45

FGO-031

and

136.06

141.45

5.39

3.80

0.37

FGO-031

and

145.15

146.28

1.13

0.80

0.40

FGO-031

and

154.33

157.77

3.44

2.42

0.37

>10m x g/t>30m x g/t

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Analytical work was carried out by ALS international lab (ALS). MDC send half core samples for sample preparation to the lab. The facilities of the prep lab are located in Goiânia, Brazil 835 km from the MDC project and alternatively in Belo Horizonte, Brazil 1,110 Km from the MDC project. MDC sends out samples to ALS international labs (ALS) with the prep lab located in Goiânia or alternatively in Belo Horizonte. ALS lab sends the prepared aliquots for analytical assay to their lab in Lima, Peru where the prepared samples are systematically analyzed for gold (ppm) by fire assay (Au-AA24) or gold (ppm) by metallic screen (Au-SCR24). Randomly the ICP (Inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry) is done for trace elements in 4 acids (hydrofluoric, perchloric, nitric and hydrochloric) digestion (ME-MS-61). ALS has routine quality control procedures which ensure that every batch of samples includes three sample repeats and at least two commercial standards and two blanks. Cerrado uses standard QA/QC procedures, inserting reference standards and blanks, for the drilling program. The Reference material used are from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., ITAK (Instituto de Tecnologia August Kekulé Ltda. And OREAS).

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Sergio Gelcich, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cerrado Gold Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Mark BrennanDavid Ball
CEO and Co ChairmanVice President, Corporate Development
Tel: +1-647-796-0023Tel: +1-647-796-0068
mbrennan@cerradogold.comdball@cerradogold.com

About Cerrado
Cerrado is a Toronto based gold production, development and exploration company focused on gold projects in the Americas. The Company is the 100% owner of both the producing Minera Don Nicolás mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina, and the highly prospective development project, Monte Do Carmo located in Tocantins State, Brazil.

At Minera Don Nicolas, Cerrado is maximising asset value through further operation optimization and continued production growth. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package.

At Monte Do Carmo, Cerrado is rapidly advancing the Serra Alta deposit through Feasibility and production. The Serra Alta deposit Indicated Resources of 541 kozs of contained gold and Inferred Resources of 780 kozs of contained gold. The Preliminary Economic Assessment demonstrates robust economics as well as the potential to be one of the industry's lowest cost producers. Cerrado also holds an extensive and highly prospective 82,542 ha land package at Monte Do Carmo.

For more information about Cerrado please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.

Disclaimer

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, all statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the business and operations of Cerrado. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, Cerrado has made certain assumptions, including, but not limited to the expected timing to complete the Feasibility Study at MDC, the exploration potential and scale of MDC and conversion of resources from inferred to indicated. Although Cerrado believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Cerrado disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

SOURCE: Cerrado Gold Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737353/Cerrado-Gold-Completes-Feasibility-Infill-Drill-Program-and-Is-Finalizing-Plans-for-an-Aggressive-Exploration-Program-at-Its-Monte-Do-Carmo-Project-in-Brazil

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.