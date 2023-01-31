Netcracker Recognized for Helping Wholesale Fiber Operators Optimize, Manage and Monetize Their High-Growth Fiber Infrastructure Business

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has won the Fierce Innovation Award in the category of Cloud Services for the Netcracker Fiber Cloud Solution. The awards, presented by Fierce Telecom, recognize companies demonstrating innovative solutions that eliminate complexity, improve network performance and deliver efficiencies for telecom service providers.

Fierce Telecom presented the award to Netcracker Fiber Cloud Solution for its ability to provide a lean, agile and automated IT environment that can speed up fiber deployments, allowing wholesale fiber operators to get to market quickly and monetize their fiber infrastructure. The modular solution eliminates the time, cost and complexity barriers of launching modern fiber operations by leveraging a pre-integrated solution and vendor-agnostic approach that includes cloud-native service orchestration, hybrid resource management, infrastructure management and wholesale BSS functions.

"Many companies are entering the wholesale fiber business but do not have the IT environment for deployments to be seamless and efficient," said Kevin Gray, Vice President at Fierce Telecom. "We congratulate Netcracker for its solution that helps service providers to navigate this highly dynamic market and realize the potential of their broadband business."

"We are honored to receive the Cloud Services award from Fierce Telecom and have this validation of our work bringing agility, operations automation and intelligent wholesale customer management to fiber NetCos," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "With Netcracker Fiber Cloud Solution, we are giving wholesale fiber providers the tools to maximize the value of their fiber infrastructure and differentiate themselves in the market."

