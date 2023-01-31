The "The UK Commercial LVT Flooring Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the residential luxury vinyl tile (LVT) market. This is defined as a contractor-installed product in private homes. The sample focuses on the main route to market which is the independent retail sector plus informal sales via contractors who sell direct.

This report on the UK Residential Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market was published in December 2022 and includes key data such as market size, brand share, reasons for buying specific brands, market forecast, pricing, and market data on non-adhesive LVT.

Previous editions of this report were published in 2018. Consequently, it is possible to identify key trends in the residential LVT market and access a database of historical market data. Where relevant, comparisons have also been drawn against the Commercial LVT report which was published in 2021.

Research Programme used for the LVT Report

This report is primarily based on an extensive telephone interview programme with flooring contractors.

The key sources of data are as follows:

Telephone market research programme with 100 flooring contractors and retailers involved in the residential LVT market. The flooring contractors/retailers are spread across the UK and cover a range of business sizes.

Desk research using government statistics, the analyst's construction forecast model, company brochures, trade magazines, and other publicly available information.

Discussions with LVT manufacturers and distributors to determine market size.

Contents of LVT Market Study

The report is in Powerpoint and is provided in PDF format. It covers 79 pages including over 30 charts/tables and over 250 contractor and retailer quotes.

The following subjects are covered:

Residential LVT market size and forecast growth dry back, non-adhesive, rigid core

Market share by brand

Frequency of use of each brand dry back, non-adhesive

Brand loyalty

Reasons for selecting LVT supplier total market and by brand

Ratings of brands price, quality, designs, shop display, samples brochures

Retail display stands by brand

Areas for brands to improve

Non-adhesive LVT reasons for use, brands used

Route to market total and by brand

Market share by tile design and laying pattern

Pricing by wear layer and non-adhesive

Design and laying trends

Wear layer trends

Type of floor LVT replacing % by floor type

Key Topics Covered:

The full report contains over 30 tables and graphs and over 200 quotes from flooring contractors. The section headings in the report are as follows:

LVT market size, forecast growth, and market conditions

Market share and frequency of use of each brand

Reasons for selecting LVT supplier

Ratings of brands

Areas for brands to improve

Non adhesive LVT Route to market

Pricing

Market by tile design, laying pattern and wear layer

Respondent profile

Companies Mentioned

Amtico

BerryAlloc

Brampton ChaCavalio

CFS Eternity

Distinctive

Elements

Forbo

Furlong Flooring

Fusion

Gerflor

Harvey Maria

Invictus

J2 Flooring

Kahrs

Karndean

LG Hausys

Liberty

Lifestyle

Luvanto

MFlor

Moduleo

OneFlor

Own brand

Polyflor

Project Floors

Quick Step

Sierra

TLC True Forest

Tarkett

Tegola

Victoria Design FlWestex

Woodpecker

