Dienstag, 31.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Countdown gestartet! Ultimative Challenge - "The Winner Takes It All"!
WKN: 716460 ISIN: DE0007164600 
31.01.23
13:09 Uhr
107,10 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Software
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
DAX International 100
TecDAX
PR Newswire
31.01.2023
Hexaware Technologies Ltd: Hexaware Expands its membership in SAP® PartnerEdge® program to include Sell track

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies announced today that it has expanded its membership in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program to include the Sell track, with the goal of selling many SAP products, including RISE with SAP. This is in addition to its existing participation in the Service track. Participation in the Sell track will help Hexaware accelerate the sales cycle and deliver more comprehensive SAP portfolio solutions, in a flexible model that will help transform business outcomes.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd. Logo

"Expanding our SAP partnership to the Sell track is a natural next step to continue to accelerate our clients' business transformations leveraging SAP solutions and our Triadic+ platform," said Kamal Maggon, Corporate Vice President - Hexaware Technologies. "This expanded partnership reinforces our continuous investments in innovations, solution accelerators, digital automations, and a strong focus on customer business outcomes."

Hexaware will continue to help businesses that use SAP solutions in their business modernization and landscape transformation journeys with design, implementation, and integration of SAP solutions; optimizing business processes; and providing strategic business consultation. As an SAP partner, Hexaware will take an active part in deploying the intelligent enterprise and collaborative SaaS solutions.

Hexaware Technologies is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs - quickly and cost-effectively.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 30,000 Hexawarians are driven by our purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, modernize, run, and optimize their IT landscapes. We put people first in everything we do and seek to improve people's lives by collaborating with our stakeholders to build a better, more sustainable tomorrow.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-expands-its-membership-in-sap-partneredge-program-to-include-sell-track-301734326.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
