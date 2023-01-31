Points of Light to Host Annual Corporate Service Council Summit with CSR & ESG Corporate Leaders and Social Impact Experts

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Points of Light

On February 7, 2023, Points of Light will host its annual Corporate Service Council Summit in Washington, D.C. The gathering will bring together CSR, ESG and corporate citizenship leaders with social impact industry experts from across the country for a day of thought-provoking discussions, facilitated networking, engaging workshops and presentations, and CSR best practices.

This year's theme, "Game Changers: Building Your Playbook to Engage Every Employee," will include speakers from Carol Cone on PURPOSE, Edelman, Meteorite, Democracy Fund and Aspen Institute:

Carol Cone, founder & CEO, Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

Andrea Hagelgans, managing director, U.S. Social Issues Engagement, Edelman

Steven Levine, director, Civic Alliance; Co-Founder, Meteorite

Najma Roberts, senior director, Communications and Equity, Democracy Fund

Judy Samuelson, founder and executive director, Aspen Institute Business and Society Program

This year's attendees can expect:?

Intentional and facilitated networking opportunities with peers and industry experts.

Actionable strategies and ideas for engaging your employees and stakeholders.

Inspiration for reinvigorating purpose in your role and work.

"Points of Light looks forward to welcoming our Corporate Service Council members, in person, to Washington, D.C. The council is at its core a learning community, and we are excited to have this meaningful time together to hear from sector experts as well as share best practices, opportunities and challenges as we work individually and collectively toward our social impact goals," said Christine Schoppe, chief strategy and growth officer, Points of Light.?

The Corporate Service Council represents more than 300 CSR, corporate citizenship, social impact and corporate philanthropy leaders from more than 100 leading brands and Fortune 500 companies. The council empowers and equips leaders with actionable resources such as benchmarking data and in-person and online learning opportunities. It also facilitates access to a network of industry experts to spark innovation and achieve business and social outcomes.

To learn more about how to become a member of the Corporate Service Council, please email support@pointsoflight.org or visit, pointsoflight.org/corporate-service-council.?

ABOUT POINTS OF LIGHT

Points of Light is a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most.?To learn more about Points of Light visit pointsoflight.org.

