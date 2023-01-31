Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

- Fourth-quarter 2022 sales and revenues up 20%; full-year sales and revenues up 17%
- Fourth-quarter 2022 profit per share of $2.79 ; adjusted profit per share of $3.86
- Fourth-quarter 2022 included an unfavorable ME&T foreign currency impact of $0.41 per share in other income (expense), which negatively impacted profit per share and adjusted profit per share
- Full-year profit per share of $12.64 ; adjusted profit per share of $13.84
- Strong operating cash flow of $7.8 billion ; ended the year with $7.0 billion of enterprise cash
- Returned $6.7 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2022
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
($ in billions except profit per share)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales and Revenues
$16.6
$13.8
$59.4
$51.0
Profit Per Share
$2.79
$3.91
$12.64
$11.83
Adjusted Profit Per Share
$3.86
$2.69
$13.84
$10.81
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2022.
Sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $16.6 billion, a 20% increase compared with $13.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth-quarter 2022 profit per share was $2.79, compared with $3.91 profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.86, compared with fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted profit per share of $2.69 . Profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 included an unfavorable ME&T foreign currency impact in other income (expense) of $0.41 per share mostly related to balance sheet translation, compared with a favorable impact of $0.01 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Full-year sales and revenues in 2022 were $59.4 billion, up 17% compared with $51.0 billion in 2021. The increase reflected favorable price realization and higher sales volume, driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories, increased services and higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealers increased their inventories $2.4 billion in 2022, while remaining about flat in 2021. Full-year profit was $12.64 per share in 2022, compared with profit of $11.83 per share in 2021. Adjusted profit per share in 2022 was $13.84, compared with adjusted profit per share of $10.81 in 2021.
"Our global team delivered one of the best years in our nearly 100-year history, including record full-year adjusted profit per share," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO, Jim Umpleby . "Despite supply chain challenges, the team achieved double-digit top-line growth and generated strong ME&T free cash flow. We remain committed to serving our customers, executing our strategy and investing for long-term profitable growth."
In 2022, adjusted profit per share excluded a goodwill impairment charge and restructuring costs related to the Rail division, mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans and other restructuring costs. In 2021, adjusted profit per share excluded mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans and restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 14.
For the full year of 2022, enterprise operating cash flow was $7.8 billion . During the year, the company repurchased $4.2 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $2.4 billion . Liquidity remained strong with an enterprise cash balance of $7.0 billion at the end of 2022.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Fourth Quarter
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the fourth quarter of 2021 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2022 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.
Total sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $16.597 billion, an increase of $2.799 billion, or 20%, compared with $13.798 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Japanese yen and Australian dollar. The increase in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealers increased inventories by $700 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to remaining about flat during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Sales were higher across the three primary segments.
Sales and Revenues by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Fourth
Sales
Volume
Price
Realization
Currency
Inter-
Fourth
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$ 5,736
$ 508
$ 896
$ (279)
$ (16)
$ 6,845
$ 1,109
19 %
Resource Industries
2,719
367
404
(68)
14
3,436
717
26 %
Energy & Transportation
5,728
658
432
(173)
178
6,823
1,095
19 %
All Other Segment
134
(5)
3
(3)
(18)
111
(23)
(17 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(1,220)
34
-
-
(158)
(1,344)
(124)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
13,097
1,562
1,735
(523)
-
15,871
2,774
21 %
Financial Products Segment
776
-
-
-
77
853
77
10 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(75)
-
-
-
(52)
(127)
(52)
Financial Products Revenues
701
-
-
-
25
726
25
4 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 13,798
$ 1,562
$ 1,735
$ (523)
$ 25
$ 16,597
$ 2,799
20 %
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region
North America
Latin America
EAME
Asia/Pacific
External Sales
Inter-Segment
Total Sales
(Millions of dollars)
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
Fourth Quarter 2022
Construction Industries
$ 3,535
34 %
$ 782
39 %
$ 1,373
10 %
$ 1,124
(10 %)
$ 6,814
20 %
$ 31
(34 %)
$ 6,845
19 %
Resource Industries
1,364
59 %
503
21 %
596
12 %
883
5 %
3,346
27 %
90
18 %
3,436
26 %
Energy & Transportation
2,538
33 %
624
57 %
1,553
5 %
953
(1 %)
5,668
19 %
1,155
18 %
6,823
19 %
All Other Segment
12
(14 %)
2
100 %
(80)
(1,100 %)
99
560 %
33
(13 %)
78
(19 %)
111
(17 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
14
-
(3)
(1)
10
(1,354)
(1,344)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
7,463
38 %
1,911
39 %
3,439
5 %
3,058
- %
15,871
21 %
-
- %
15,871
21 %
Financial Products Segment
548
11 %
98
40 %
103
2 %
104
(7 %)
853
10 %
-
- %
853
10 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(73)
(20)
(16)
(18)
(127)
-
(127)
Financial Products Revenues
475
4 %
78
42 %
87
(5 %)
86
(12 %)
726
4 %
-
- %
726
4 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 7,938
36 %
$ 1,989
39 %
$ 3,526
5 %
$ 3,144
- %
$ 16,597
20 %
$ -
- %
$ 16,597
20 %
Fourth Quarter 2021
Construction Industries
$ 2,635
$ 563
$ 1,246
$ 1,245
$ 5,689
$ 47
$ 5,736
Resource Industries
857
415
532
839
2,643
76
2,719
Energy & Transportation
1,913
398
1,475
965
4,751
977
5,728
All Other Segment
14
1
8
15
38
96
134
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(17)
-
-
(7)
(24)
(1,196)
(1,220)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
5,402
1,377
3,261
3,057
13,097
-
13,097
Financial Products Segment
493
70
101
112
776
-
776
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(37)
(15)
(9)
(14)
(75)
-
(75)
Financial Products Revenues
456
55
92
98
701
-
701
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 5,858
$ 1,432
$ 3,353
$ 3,155
$ 13,798
$ -
$ 13,798
Consolidated Operating Profit
Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Fourth Quarter
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the fourth quarter of 2021 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2022 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.
Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.680 billion, an increase of $69 million, or 4%, compared with $1.611 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, mostly offset by a goodwill impairment charge, higher manufacturing costs and restructuring expenses.
Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs, unfavorable cost absorption and increased period manufacturing costs. Cost absorption was unfavorable as inventory decreased during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with an increase during the fourth quarter of 2021.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company took a goodwill impairment charge of $925 million and restructuring costs of $180 million related to the Rail division, both primarily non-cash items. The goodwill impairment charge is related to a lower outlook for the company's locomotive offerings. The restructuring costs were primarily related to write-downs in the value of inventory.
Operating profit margin was 10.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 11.7% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating profit margin was 17.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 11.4% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating profit margin was 13.3% for 2022, compared with 13.5% for 2021. Adjusted operating profit margin was 15.4% for 2022, compared with 13.7% for 2021.
Profit (Loss) by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Fourth Quarter
Fourth Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$ 1,488
$ 795
$ 693
87 %
Resource Industries
605
288
317
110 %
Energy & Transportation
1,177
685
492
72 %
All Other Segment
(53)
(12)
(41)
(342 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(1,588)
(281)
(1,307)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
1,629
1,475
154
10 %
Financial Products Segment
189
248
(59)
(24 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(4)
(37)
33
Financial Products
185
211
(26)
(12 %)
Consolidating Adjustments
(134)
(75)
(59)
Consolidated Operating Profit
$ 1,680
$ 1,611
$ 69
4 %
Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items
- Other income (expense) in the fourth quarter of 2022 was income of $536 million, compared with income of $1.063 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The change was primarily driven by unfavorable impacts from foreign currency exchange and lower mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans (see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 14).
The unfavorable impact of foreign exchange resulted in a loss of $276 million for ME&T in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a favorable impact of an $8 million gain in the fourth quarter of 2021. These losses were primarily driven by the weakening of the U.S. dollar against the euro, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen.
- The provision for income taxes for the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021 reflected a global annual effective tax rate of approximately 23%, excluding the discrete items discussed below.
The provision for income taxes in fourth quarter of 2022 also included a $13 million charge for the change from the third-quarter estimated annual tax rate, compared to a $118 million benefit in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company recorded a tax charge of $124 million related to $606 million of pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a tax charge of $190 million related to $833 million of mark-to-market gains in the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition, the company recorded a tax benefit of $36 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to the goodwill impairment charge of $925 million . Finally, the company recorded a tax benefit of $15 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense and a $40 million tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily related to recognition of U.S. capital losses.
CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Fourth
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Fourth
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 5,736
$ 508
$ 896
$ (279)
$ (16)
$ 6,845
$ 1,109
19 %
Sales by Geographic Region
Fourth
Fourth
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 3,535
$ 2,635
$ 900
34 %
Latin America
782
563
219
39 %
EAME
1,373
1,246
127
10 %
Asia/Pacific
1,124
1,245
(121)
(10 %)
External Sales
6,814
5,689
1,125
20 %
Inter-segment
31
47
(16)
(34 %)
Total Sales
$ 6,845
$ 5,736
$ 1,109
19 %
Segment Profit
Fourth
Fourth
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 1,488
$ 795
$ 693
87 %
Segment Profit Margin
21.7 %
13.9 %
7.8 pts
Construction Industries' total sales were $6.845 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.109 billion, or 19%, compared with $5.736 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts related to the euro, Japanese yen and Australian dollar. The increase in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory increased during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2021.
- In North America, sales increased due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory increased during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Sales increased in Latin America primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased more during the fourth quarter of 2022 than during the fourth quarter of 2021.
- In EAME, sales increased due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts related to the euro and British pound. Higher sales volume was primarily due to the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased more during the fourth quarter of 2021 than during the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to unfavorable currency impacts, related to the Japanese yen and Australian dollar, as well as lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. Decreased sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with an increase during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Construction Industries' profit was $1.488 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $693 million, or 87%, compared with $795 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs. Unfavorable manufacturing costs were primarily driven by higher material costs, unfavorable cost absorption and increased freight. Cost absorption was unfavorable as inventory decreased during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with an increase during the fourth quarter of 2021.
RESOURCE INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Fourth
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Fourth
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 2,719
$ 367
$ 404
$ (68)
$ 14
$ 3,436
$ 717
26 %
Sales by Geographic Region
Fourth
Fourth
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 1,364
$ 857
$ 507
59 %
Latin America
503
415
88
21 %
EAME
596
532
64
12 %
Asia/Pacific
883
839
44
5 %
External Sales
3,346
2,643
703
27 %
Inter-segment
90
76
14
18 %
Total Sales
$ 3,436
$ 2,719
$ 717
26 %
Segment Profit
Fourth
Fourth
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 605
$ 288
$ 317
110 %
Segment Profit Margin
17.6 %
10.6 %
7.0 pts
Resource Industries' total sales were $3.436 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $717 million, or 26%, compared with $2.719 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. The increase in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory increased more during the fourth quarter of 2022 than during the fourth quarter of 2021. Higher sales of equipment to end users was driven by heavy construction and quarry and aggregates.
Resource Industries' profit was $605 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $317 million, or 110%, compared with $288 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs. Unfavorable manufacturing costs were primarily driven by higher material costs, increased freight and higher period manufacturing costs.
ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Fourth
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Fourth
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 5,728
$ 658
$ 432
$ (173)
$ 178
$ 6,823
$ 1,095
19 %
Sales by Application
Fourth
Fourth
$
Change
%
Change
Oil and Gas
$ 1,827
$ 1,320
$ 507
38 %
Power Generation
1,422
1,267
155
12 %
Industrial
1,131
952
179
19 %
Transportation
1,288
1,212
76
6 %
External Sales
5,668
4,751
917
19 %
Inter-segment
1,155
977
178
18 %
Total Sales
$ 6,823
$ 5,728
$ 1,095
19 %
Segment Profit
Fourth
Fourth
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 1,177
$ 685
$ 492
72 %
Segment Profit Margin
17.3 %
12.0 %
5.3 pts
Energy & Transportation's total sales were $6.823 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.095 billion, or 19%, compared with $5.728 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales increased across all applications and inter-segment sales. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts related to the euro and British pound.
- Oil and Gas - Sales increased for turbines and turbine-related services, reciprocating engines and aftermarket parts.
- Power Generation - Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications, and small reciprocating engines. Turbines and turbine-related services increased as well.
- Industrial - Sales were up due to higher demand across all regions.
- Transportation - Sales increased in marine applications, reciprocating engine aftermarket parts and rail services; these increases were partially offset by lower deliveries of locomotives.
Energy & Transportation's profit was $1.177 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $492 million, or 72%, compared with $685 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs were mainly driven by higher material costs and increased period manufacturing costs. SG&A/R&D expenses increased primarily due to investments aligned with strategic initiatives.
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT
(Millions of dollars)
Revenues by Geographic Region
Fourth
Fourth
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 548
$ 493
$ 55
11 %
Latin America
98
70
28
40 %
EAME
103
101
2
2 %
Asia/Pacific
104
112
(8)
(7 %)
Total Revenues
$ 853
$ 776
$ 77
10 %
Segment Profit
Fourth
Fourth
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 189
$ 248
$ (59)
(24 %)
Financial Products' segment revenues were $853 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $77 million, or 10%, compared with $776 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher average financing rates across all regions.
Financial Products' segment profit was $189 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $59 million, or 24%, compared with $248 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to a higher provision for credit losses at Cat Financial and an unfavorable impact from equity securities in Insurance Services.
At the end of 2022, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.89%, compared with 1.95% at the end of 2021. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $46 million for 2022, compared with $205 million for 2021. As of December 31, 2022, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $346 million, or 1.29% of finance receivables, compared with $337 million, or 1.22% of finance receivables, at December 31, 2021 .
Corporate Items and Eliminations
Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $1.592 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.274 billion from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a goodwill impairment charge, higher restructuring costs and increased expenses due to timing differences.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company took a goodwill impairment charge of $925 million and restructuring costs of $180 million related to the Rail division, both primarily non-cash items. The goodwill impairment charge is related to a lower outlook for the company's locomotive offerings. The restructuring costs were primarily related to write-downs in the value of inventory.
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.
The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of three significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) goodwill impairment, (ii) restructuring income/costs and (iii) pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains/losses resulting from plan remeasurements. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.
Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Operating
Operating
Profit
Provision
Effective
Profit
Profit per
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 - U.S. GAAP
$ 1,680
10.1 %
$ 2,099
$ 644
30.7 %
$ 1,454
$ 2.79
Goodwill impairment
925
5.6 %
925
36
3.9 %
889
1.71
Restructuring (income) costs
209
1.3 %
209
59
28.2 %
150
0.29
Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses
-
- %
(606)
(124)
20.5 %
(482)
(0.93)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 - Adjusted
$ 2,814
17.0 %
$ 2,627
$ 615
23.4 %
$ 2,011
$ 3.86
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 - U.S. GAAP
$ 1,611
11.7 %
$ 2,562
$ 429
16.7 %
$ 2,120
$ 3.91
Restructuring (income) costs
(34)
(0.2) %
(34)
(15)
44.1 %
(19)
(0.03)
Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses
-
- %
(833)
(190)
22.8 %
(643)
(1.19)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 - Adjusted
$ 1,577
11.4 %
$ 1,695
$ 224
13.2 %
$ 1,458
$ 2.69
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 - U.S. GAAP
$ 7,904
13.3 %
$ 8,752
$ 2,067
23.6 %
$ 6,705
$ 12.64
Goodwill impairment
925
1.6 %
925
36
3.9 %
889
1.68
Restructuring (income) costs
299
0.5 %
299
72
24.0 %
227
0.43
Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses
-
- %
(606)
$ (124)
20.5 %
(482)
(0.91)
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 - Adjusted
$ 9,128
15.4 %
$ 9,370
$ 2,051
21.9 %
$ 7,339
$ 13.84
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 - U.S. GAAP
$ 6,878
13.5 %
$ 8,204
$ 1,742
21.2 %
$ 6,489
$ 11.83
Restructuring (income) costs
90
0.2 %
90
4
4.4 %
86
0.15
Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses
-
- %
(833)
(190)
22.8 %
(643)
(1.17)
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 - Adjusted
$ 6,968
13.7 %
$ 7,461
$ 1,556
20.9 %
$ 5,932
$ 10.81
Supplemental Consolidating Data
The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:
Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.
Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.
Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.
Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.
The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.
Pages 16 to 26 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.
Caterpillar Inc.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 15,871
$ 13,097
$ 56,574
$ 48,188
Revenues of Financial Products
726
701
2,853
2,783
Total sales and revenues
16,597
13,798
59,427
50,971
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
11,614
10,003
41,350
35,513
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,479
1,422
5,651
5,365
Research and development expenses
401
439
1,814
1,686
Interest expense of Financial Products
188
103
565
455
Goodwill impairment charge
925
-
925
-
Other operating (income) expenses
310
220
1,218
1,074
Total operating costs
14,917
12,187
51,523
44,093
Operating profit
1,680
1,611
7,904
6,878
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
117
112
443
488
Other income (expense)
536
1,063
1,291
1,814
Consolidated profit before taxes
2,099
2,562
8,752
8,204
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
644
429
2,067
1,742
Profit of consolidated companies
1,455
2,133
6,685
6,462
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
(1)
(13)
19
31
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,454
2,120
6,704
6,493
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
(1)
4
Profit 1
$ 1,454
$ 2,120
$ 6,705
$ 6,489
Profit per common share
$ 2.81
$ 3.94
$ 12.72
$ 11.93
Profit per common share - diluted 2
$ 2.79
$ 3.91
$ 12.64
$ 11.83
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)
- Basic
517.4
538.7
526.9
544.0
- Diluted 2
520.9
542.6
530.4
548.5
1
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
2
Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.
Caterpillar Inc.
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 7,004
$ 9,254
Receivables - trade and other
8,856
8,477
Receivables - finance
9,013
8,898
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,642
2,788
Inventories
16,270
14,038
Total current assets
43,785
43,455
Property, plant and equipment - net
12,028
12,090
Long-term receivables - trade and other
1,265
1,204
Long-term receivables - finance
12,013
12,707
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,213
1,840
Intangible assets
758
1,042
Goodwill
5,288
6,324
Other assets
4,593
4,131
Total assets
$ 81,943
$ 82,793
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 3
$ 9
-- Financial Products
5,954
5,395
Accounts payable
8,689
8,154
Accrued expenses
4,080
3,757
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,313
2,242
Customer advances
1,860
1,087
Dividends payable
620
595
Other current liabilities
2,690
2,256
Long-term debt due within one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
120
45
-- Financial Products
5,202
6,307
Total current liabilities
31,531
29,847
Long-term debt due after one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
9,498
9,746
-- Financial Products
16,216
16,287
Liability for postemployment benefits
4,203
5,592
Other liabilities
4,604
4,805
Total liabilities
66,052
66,277
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,560
6,398
Treasury stock
(31,748)
(27,643)
Profit employed in the business
43,514
39,282
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,457)
(1,553)
Noncontrolling interests
22
32
Total shareholders' equity
15,891
16,516
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 81,943
$ 82,793
Caterpillar Inc.
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 6,704
$ 6,493
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
2,219
2,352
Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits
(606)
(833)
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(377)
(383)
Goodwill impairment charge
925
-
Other
701
216
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(220)
(1,259)
Inventories
(2,589)
(2,586)
Accounts payable
798
2,041
Accrued expenses
317
196
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
90
1,107
Customer advances
768
34
Other assets - net
(210)
(97)
Other liabilities - net
(754)
(83)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
7,766
7,198
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(1,296)
(1,093)
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(1,303)
(1,379)
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
830
1,265
Additions to finance receivables
(13,239)
(13,002)
Collections of finance receivables
13,177
12,430
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
57
51
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(88)
(490)
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
1
36
Proceeds from sale of securities
2,383
785
Investments in securities
(3,077)
(1,766)
Other - net
14
79
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(2,541)
(3,084)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(2,440)
(2,332)
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
51
135
Common shares repurchased
(4,230)
(2,668)
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
6,674
6,989
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(7,728)
(9,796)
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)
402
3,488
Other - net
(10)
(4)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(7,281)
(4,188)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(194)
(29)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,250)
(103)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,263
9,366
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 7,013
$ 9,263
Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 15,871
$ 15,871
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
726
-
883
(157)
1
Total sales and revenues
16,597
15,871
883
(157)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
11,614
11,615
-
(1)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,479
1,285
197
(3)
2
Research and development expenses
401
401
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
188
-
188
-
Goodwill impairment charge
925
925
-
-
Other operating (income) expenses
310
16
313
(19)
2
Total operating costs
14,917
14,242
698
(23)
Operating profit
1,680
1,629
185
(134)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
117
117
-
-
Other income (expense)
536
877
-
(341)
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
2,099
2,389
185
(475)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
644
608
36
-
Profit of consolidated companies
1,455
1,781
149
(475)
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
(1)
-
-
(1)
4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,454
1,781
149
(476)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
1
(1)
5
Profit 6
$ 1,454
$ 1,781
$ 148
$ (475)
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 13,097
$ 13,097
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
701
-
801
(100)
1
Total sales and revenues
13,798
13,097
801
(100)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
10,003
10,006
-
(3)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,422
1,253
171
(2)
2
Research and development expenses
439
439
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
103
-
103
-
Other operating (income) expenses
220
(76)
316
(20)
2
Total operating costs
12,187
11,622
590
(25)
Operating profit
1,611
1,475
211
(75)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
112
112
-
-
Other income (expense)
1,063
1,457
31
(425)
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
2,562
2,820
242
(500)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
429
359
70
-
Profit of consolidated companies
2,133
2,461
172
(500)
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
(13)
(10)
-
(3)
4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
2,120
2,451
172
(503)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
3
(3)
5
Profit 6
$ 2,120
$ 2,451
$ 169
$ (500)
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 56,574
$ 56,574
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
2,853
-
3,376
(523)
1
Total sales and revenues
59,427
56,574
3,376
(523)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
41,350
41,356
-
(6)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,651
4,999
672
(20)
2
Research and development expenses
1,814
1,814
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
565
-
565
-
Goodwill impairment charge
925
925
-
-
Other operating (income) expenses
1,218
47
1,249
(78)
2
Total operating costs
51,523
49,141
2,486
(104)
Operating profit
7,904
7,433
890
(419)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
443
444
-
(1)
3
Other income (expense)
1,291
1,374
(26)
(57)
4
Consolidated profit before taxes
8,752
8,363
864
(475)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
2,067
1,858
209
-
Profit of consolidated companies
6,685
6,505
655
(475)
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
19
26
-
(7)
5
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
6,704
6,531
655
(482)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(1)
7
(7)
6
Profit 7
$ 6,705
$ 6,532
$ 648
$ (475)
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.
4
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
5
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
7
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 48,188
$ 48,188
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
2,783
-
3,172
(389)
1
Total sales and revenues
50,971
48,188
3,172
(389)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
35,513
35,521
-
(8)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,365
4,724
654
(13)
2
Research and development expenses
1,686
1,686
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
455
-
455
-
Other operating (income) expenses
1,074
(106)
1,247
(67)
2
Total operating costs
44,093
41,825
2,356
(88)
Operating profit
6,878
6,363
816
(301)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
488
488
-
-
Other income (expense)
1,814
2,276
87
(549)
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
8,204
8,151
903
(850)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,742
1,517
225
-
Profit of consolidated companies
6,462
6,634
678
(850)
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
31
42
-
(11)
4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
6,493
6,676
678
(861)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
4
3
12
(11)
5
Profit 6
$ 6,489
$ 6,673
$ 666
$ (850)
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 7,004
$ 6,042
$ 962
$ -
Receivables - trade and other
8,856
3,710
519
4,627
1,2
Receivables - finance
9,013
-
13,902
(4,889)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,642
2,488
290
(136)
3
Inventories
16,270
16,270
-
-
Total current assets
43,785
28,510
15,673
(398)
Property, plant and equipment - net
12,028
8,186
3,842
-
Long-term receivables - trade and other
1,265
418
339
508
1,2
Long-term receivables - finance
12,013
-
12,552
(539)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,213
2,755
115
(657)
4
Intangible assets
758
758
-
-
Goodwill
5,288
5,288
-
-
Other assets
4,593
3,882
1,892
(1,181)
5
Total assets
$ 81,943
$ 49,797
$ 34,413
$ (2,267)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 5,957
$ 3
$ 5,954
$ -
Accounts payable
8,689
8,657
294
(262)
6
Accrued expenses
4,080
3,687
393
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,313
2,264
49
-
Customer advances
1,860
1,860
-
-
Dividends payable
620
620
-
-
Other current liabilities
2,690
2,215
635
(160)
4,7
Long-term debt due within one year
5,322
120
5,202
-
Total current liabilities
31,531
19,426
12,527
(422)
Long-term debt due after one year
25,714
9,529
16,216
(31)
8
Liability for postemployment benefits
4,203
4,203
-
-
Other liabilities
4,604
3,677
1,638
(711)
4
Total liabilities
66,052
36,835
30,381
(1,164)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,560
6,560
905
(905)
9
Treasury stock
(31,748)
(31,748)
-
-
Profit employed in the business
43,514
39,435
4,068
11
9
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,457)
(1,310)
(1,147)
-
Noncontrolling interests
22
25
206
(209)
9
Total shareholders' equity
15,891
12,962
4,032
(1,103)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 81,943
$ 49,797
$ 34,413
$ (2,267)
1
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
7
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
8
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
9
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 9,254
$ 8,428
$ 826
$ -
Receivables - trade and other
8,477
3,279
435
4,763
1,2
Receivables - finance
8,898
-
13,828
(4,930)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,788
2,567
358
(137)
3
Inventories
14,038
14,038
-
-
Total current assets
43,455
28,312
15,447
(304)
Property, plant and equipment - net
12,090
8,172
3,918
-
Long-term receivables - trade and other
1,204
375
204
625
1,2
Long-term receivables - finance
12,707
-
13,358
(651)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
1,840
2,396
105
(661)
4
Intangible assets
1,042
1,042
-
-
Goodwill
6,324
6,324
-
-
Other assets
4,131
3,388
1,952
(1,209)
5
Total assets
$ 82,793
$ 50,009
$ 34,984
$ (2,200)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 5,404
$ 9
$ 5,395
$ -
Accounts payable
8,154
8,079
242
(167)
6
Accrued expenses
3,757
3,385
372
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,242
2,186
56
-
Customer advances
1,087
1,086
1
-
Dividends payable
595
595
-
-
Other current liabilities
2,256
1,773
642
(159)
4,7
Long-term debt due within one year
6,352
45
6,307
-
Total current liabilities
29,847
17,158
13,015
(326)
Long-term debt due after one year
26,033
9,772
16,287
(26)
8
Liability for postemployment benefits
5,592
5,592
-
-
Other liabilities
4,805
4,106
1,425
(726)
4
Total liabilities
66,277
36,628
30,727
(1,078)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,398
6,398
919
(919)
9
Treasury stock
(27,643)
(27,643)
-
-
Profit employed in the business
39,282
35,390
3,881
11
9
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,553)
(799)
(754)
-
Noncontrolling interests
32
35
211
(214)
9
Total shareholders' equity
16,516
13,381
4,257
(1,122)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 82,793
$ 50,009
$ 34,984
$ (2,200)
1
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
7
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
8
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
9
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 6,704
$ 6,531
$ 655
$ (482)
1,5
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
2,219
1,439
780
-
Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits
(606)
(606)
-
-
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(377)
(368)
(9)
-
Goodwill impairment charge
925
925
-
-
Other
701
452
(205)
454
2
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(220)
(390)
143
27
2,3
Inventories
(2,589)
(2,572)
-
(17)
2
Accounts payable
798
811
82
(95)
2
Accrued expenses
317
274
43
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
90
97
(7)
-
Customer advances
768
769
(1)
-
Other assets - net
(210)
(183)
(35)
8
2
Other liabilities - net
(754)
(821)
71
(4)
2
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
7,766
6,358
1,517
(109)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(1,296)
(1,279)
(20)
3
2
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(1,303)
(19)
(1,310)
26
2
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
830
78
764
(12)
2
Additions to finance receivables
(13,239)
-
(14,223)
984
3
Collections of finance receivables
13,177
-
14,052
(875)
3
Net intercompany purchased receivables
-
-
492
(492)
3
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
57
-
57
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
-
9
(9)
4
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(88)
(88)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
1
1
-
-
Proceeds from sale of securities
2,383
1,948
435
-
Investments in securities
(3,077)
(2,549)
(528)
-
Other - net
14
98
(84)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(2,541)
(1,810)
(356)
(375)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(2,440)
(2,440)
(475)
475
5
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
51
51
-
-
Common shares repurchased
(4,230)
(4,230)
-
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
(9)
-
9
4
Proceeds from debt issued> 90 days
6,674
-
6,674
-
Payments on debt> 90 days
(7,728)
(25)
(7,703)
-
Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days
402
(138)
540
-
Other - net
(10)
(10)
-
-
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(7,281)
(6,801)
(964)
484
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(194)
(131)
(63)
-
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,250)
(2,384)
134
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,263
8,433
830
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 7,013
$ 6,049
$ 964
$ -
1
Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
2
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
3
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
4
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
5
Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 6,493
$ 6,676
$ 678
$ (861)
1,5
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
2,352
1,550
802
-
Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits
(833)
(833)
-
-
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(383)
(329)
(54)
-
Other
216
131
(209)
294
2
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(1,259)
(463)
47
(843)
2,3
Inventories
(2,586)
(2,581)
-
(5)
2
Accounts payable
2,041
2,015
49
(23)
2
Accrued expenses
196
288
(92)
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
1,107
1,066
41
-
Customer advances
34
33
1
-
Other assets - net
(97)
(200)
25
78
2
Other liabilities - net
(83)
(176)
132
(39)
2
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
7,198
7,177
1,420
(1,399)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(1,093)
(1,088)
(16)
11
2
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(1,379)
(41)
(1,347)
9
2
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
1,265
186
1,095
(16)
2
Additions to finance receivables
(13,002)
-
(13,845)
843
3
Collections of finance receivables
12,430
-
13,337
(907)
3
Net intercompany purchased receivables
-
-
(609)
609
3
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
51
-
51
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
1,000
5
(1,005)
4
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(490)
(490)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
36
36
-
-
Proceeds from sale of securities
785
274
511
-
Investments in securities
(1,766)
(1,189)
(577)
-
Other - net
79
81
(2)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(3,084)
(1,231)
(1,397)
(456)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(2,332)
(2,332)
(850)
850
5
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
135
135
-
-
Common shares repurchased
(2,668)
(2,668)
-
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
(5)
(1,000)
1,005
4
Proceeds from debt issued> 90 days
6,989
494
6,495
-
Payments on debt> 90 days
(9,796)
(1,919)
(7,877)
-
Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days
3,488
(1)
3,489
-
Other - net
(4)
(4)
-
-
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(4,188)
(6,300)
257
1,855
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(29)
(35)
6
-
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(103)
(389)
286
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,366
8,822
544
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 9,263
$ 8,433
$ 830
$ -
1
Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
2
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
3
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
4
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
5
Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.
