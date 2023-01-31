Zilliant reported significant growth from new and existing customers in 2022 and anticipates rapid acceleration in 2023.

Annual recurring revenue growth of 17% and net dollar retention of 108%

Subscription revenue growth a healthy mix of new business and expansion

Pascal Yammine, former senior vice president and general manager of Salesforce Revenue Cloud, appointed as chief executive officer

Introduced innovative Quick Start program, offering industry-leading deployment times of three to eight weeks for its market-leading, purpose-built solutions

Zilliant, the No. 1 software platform for price and revenue optimization and management, today announced it recently concluded a year with annual recurring revenue growth of 17% and net dollar retention of 108%. With Zilliant software deployed in more than 152 countries, the company added a significant number of new customers, including Wasserstrom, MacAllister Rentals, Pella Windows Doors, Kafrit Group, Tetra Pak, Vertical Supply Group and ASC Engineered Solutions. Zilliant's growth highlights the growing and strategic nature of the price and revenue optimization and management market.

On August 1, 2022, Zilliant appointed Pascal Yammine as chief executive officer; Yammine most recently served as the senior vice president and general manager of Salesforce Revenue Cloud.

"We were delighted to welcome new Zilliant customers and significantly expand our relationships with existing customers in 2022," said Zilliant Chief Executive Officer Pascal Yammine. "Despite a tough economy, Zilliant saw more than 50% of our annual subscription value come from new customers. As we begin 2023, B2B companies will continue to be challenged by inflation, supply chain disruption, the possibility of recession and cost declines, as well as the continued boom of digital commerce. Zilliant is ideally positioned to help these companies grow profitably despite these economic headwinds."

In 2022, Zilliant introduced its innovative Quick Start program. Quick Start changes the pricing and revenue software game, offering industry-leading deployment times of three to eight weeks for its market-leading solutions that streamline critical commercial functions. In 2022, Zilliant launched the following Quick Start packages:

Quick Start for Global Country Price Lists: Streamlines global and country price list management with a standardized waterfall in Price Manager, which can be deployed in as few as four weeks.

Quick Start for Revenue Operations Intelligence: Enables sales reps to sell more with account-specific actions generated by Sales IQ and Campaign Manager, which can be deployed in as few as three weeks.

Quick Start for Agreement Management: Streamlines the creation, management and renewal of customer price agreements in Deal Manager, which can be deployed in as few as four weeks.

In 2022, Zilliant also launched Next-Generation Price IQ®, the market's fastest and most transparent price optimization application. Next-Generation Price IQ® enables companies to generate 10x ROI in less than a year and be up and running in 90 days.

In addition to revenue growth and product innovations in 2022, Zilliant appointed Faraz Iqbal as senior vice president of service delivery to focus on furthering Zilliant's sterling reputation for fastest time to value.

Zilliant was again recognized as the leader for B2B price optimization and management applications in 2022 by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions and Constellation Research.

About Zilliant

Zilliant powers intelligent commerce for B2B companies by connecting their commercial strategies with effective execution. Our industry-leading price optimization and management and sales guidance software enables profitable growth by transforming the wayour customers use data to price and sell in traditional and digital channels. Zilliant's data science, cloud-native software and passion for customer success delivers the highest ROI, fastest time to value and highest customer satisfaction. Learn more about how Zilliant helps power intelligence commerce at www.zilliant.com.

