Digitally-enabled Executive Risks products help protect businesses from fast-moving risks; make customizing management liability coverage easier and quicker for brokers

Coalition, the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced the addition of Crime and Fiduciary Liability Insurance coverage provided through a collaboration with Zurich American Insurance Company to protect small businesses. Adding Crime and Fiduciary Liability to Coalition's Executive Risks product lines makes it easier than ever for brokers to quote and bind via Coalition's streamlined digital application process, all for protection from a wider range of risks.

"Today's crime and fiduciary liability threats are digital, fast-moving, and potentially devastating for any business. Like cyber incidents, these risks can be triggered by internal or external threats, including theft, negligence, and human error," said Patrick Mitchell, Coalition's Head of Executive Risks. "With Coalition's Active Insurance approach, brokers can take proactive steps to help small businesses identify and mitigate risks related to losses tied to fiduciary liability and crime exposures."

Coalition's Executive Risks products, including its existing Directors Officers Liability (D&O) Insurance and Employment Practice Liability (EPL) coverage, make it easier than ever for brokers to customize products. Coalition provides brokers with a risk assessment alongside every quote to facilitate risk management conversations with every client. The company's flexible approach allows brokers to customize coverages to address specific crime and fiduciary liability risks-in addition to the policy limits and retentions.

"Coalition's industry-leading turnaround time for generating quotes is one of the principal reasons for our high success rate binding new business," continued Mitchell. "Our risk engineers are incredibly responsive and focused on extending our mission to protect the unprotected. I am thrilled with our progress and efforts to continue growing Coalition's Executive Risks offering."

Coalition's new Crime Insurance is designed to help protect organizations from criminal activity both externally (via third parties) and internally (via their own employees). Even as cybercriminals and their tactics become more complex, most cyber and cybercrime attacks are still executed via social engineering.

Negligence and mismanagement of benefits plans can lead to fiduciary liability claims. Coalition's new Fiduciary Liability Insurance helps businesses manage their risks related to their employee benefits plans. New policies may include excessive fee coverage, settlor coverage, and a comprehensive list of covered civil penalties.

To learn more about Coalition's Executive Risks Insurance, please visit: coalitioninc.com/executive-risks-insurance.

Coalition Insurance Solutions Inc. ("CIS") is a licensed insurance producer with its principal place of business in San Francisco, CA (Cal. license #0L76155). CIS' Crime and Fiduciary Liability Insurance coverage is provided through a collaboration with Zurich American Insurance Company, located at 1299 Zurich Way, Schaumburg, IL 60196 (NAIC 16535). Insurance products offered through CIS may not be available in all states. CIS may receive compensation from an insurer or other intermediary in connection with the sale of insurance. All decisions regarding any insurance products referenced herein, including approval for coverage, premium, commission, and fees, will be made solely by the insurer underwriting the insurance under the insurer's then-current criteria. All insurance products are governed by the terms, conditions, limitations, and exclusions set forth in the applicable insurance policy. Please see a copy of your policy for the full terms, conditions, and exclusions. Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Coalition and the Coalition logo are trademarks of Coalition, Inc. or its affiliates.

About Coalition

Coalition is the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes. By combining comprehensive insurance coverage and cybersecurity tools, Coalition helps businesses manage and mitigate digital risks. Coalition offers its Active Insurance products in the U.S., U.K., and Canada through relationships with leading global insurers, including Arch Insurance North America, Allianz, Ascot Group, Lloyd's of London, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Vantage, and management liability coverage through Zurich American Insurance Company. Its security products are available to organizations worldwide. Coalition's Active Risk Platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition is a distributed company with a global workforce that collaborates digitally and in office hubs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005479/en/

Contacts:

Marisa Graves

Communications at Coalition

press@coalitioninc.com