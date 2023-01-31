Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Countdown gestartet! Ultimative Challenge - "The Winner Takes It All"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938914 ISIN: NL0000235190 Ticker-Symbol: AIR 
Xetra
31.01.23
13:18 Uhr
114,84 Euro
-0,58
-0,50 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
DAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIRBUS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,76114,8013:34
114,76114,7813:34
PR Newswire
31.01.2023 | 13:06
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Airbus Commercial Selects Altair Engineering SimSolid in ZEROe Sustainable Aircraft Initiative

Altair SimSolid will streamline Airbus teams in their development of the world's first zero-emission commercial aircraft

TROY, Mich., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announced that Airbus Commercial has selected Altair SimSolid - the game-changing simulation technology that performs structural analyses on fully featured CAD assemblies within minutes - in its ZEROe global initiative, which aims to create the world's first zero-emission commercial aircraft.

Airbus ZEROe demonstrator. Image courtesy of Airbus.

"Altair SimSolid is the premier simulation technology for engineers, designers, analysts, and manufacturers. It eliminates geometry preparation and meshing, which are the two most time-consuming, expertise-extensive, and error-prone tasks in conventional structural simulations," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. "Airbus choosing Altair SimSolid further solidifies Altair as a leader in worldwide sustainability initiatives and continues the two companies' long and fruitful history of successful collaboration."

Altair SimSolid will save Airbus' design and engineering teams time, money, and hassle. Altair SimSolid was selected because it has shown that it will reduce elementary part analysis delivery times from days to minutes, and cuts complex assembly delivery times from several months to less than one week in some cases. Additionally, Altair SimSolid's intuitive, easy-to-implement operations and interface lets users work without needing to clean geometry or prepare models beforehand. Altair SimSolid also allows Airbus's design and engineering teams to explore more design iterations in shorter timeframes, which will expedite project timelines and deliver sustainable innovations quicker.

"By using Altair SimSolid, our teams can explore more design possibilities in a simple, easy-to-implement environment," said Christophe Brand, head of airframe methods and tools, Airbus Commercial. "By not requiring our teams to clean geometries beforehand, Altair SimSolid helps us significantly reduce delivery times and build better products. With it, we look forward to building the future of zero-emission aircraft technology."

The ZEROe project aims to create the world's first hydrogen propulsion-powered commercial airline fleet and enables Airbus to explore a variety of configurations and hydrogen technologies that will shape the development of future zero-emission aircraft. Airbus is working towards a mature technology readiness level for a hydrogen-combustion propulsion system by 2025.

To learn more about Airbus's ZEROe global initiative, visit https://www.airbus.com/en/innovation/zero-emission/hydrogen/zeroe. And to learn more about Altair SimSolid and Altair's aerospace expertise, visit https://www.altair.com/simsolid and https://www.altair.com/aerospace/.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

Media contacts


Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Jennifer Ristic

Monica Gould, The Blueshirt Group

+1.216.849.3109

+1 212.871.3927

corp-newsroom@altair.com

ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa


Charlotte Hartmann


+49 7031 6208 0


emea-newsroom@altair.com


Altair

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1992284/Airbus_ZEROe_demonstrator.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/airbus-commercial-selects-altair-simsolid-in-zeroe-sustainable-aircraft-initiative-301734288.html

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen
Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
AIRBUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.