ZeroAvia tested its new 19-seat hydrogen-powered aircraft, Chinese scientists unveiled new tech to promote bubble removal in electrolyzers, and Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology researchers claimed that the most efficient hydrogen production systems are based on waste heat.ZeroAvia conducted a 10-minute test flight this week for what it claims is the world's largest aircraft to be powered by a hydrogen-electric engine. The UK company's 19-seat Dornier 228 testbed aircraft is retrofitted with a full-size prototype hydrogen-electric powertrain on the left wing. "This is the largest ...

