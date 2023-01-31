nCino, Inc.: AmeriCU to introduce a mobile mortgage lending experience powered by SimpleNexus

New York-based credit union to implement Nexus Engagement, Nexus Origination and Nexus Closing to modernize the member homebuying experience and gain process efficiencies

Founded in 1950, AmeriCU is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution with more than 150,000 members and $2.4 billion in assets. AmeriCU's mortgage loan originators help members achieve their financial goals by connecting them with conventional fixed-rate mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, jumbo loans, Veterans Administration (VA) loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and more.

"At AmeriCU, the satisfaction of our members is always our number one priority," said Stephanie McGuire, senior vice president of lending at AmeriCU. "By equipping our mortgage teams with intelligent tools from SimpleNexus, they will be able to offer our members a more holistic homebuying experience and achieve unprecedented operational efficiency."

Nexus Engagement helps lenders engage pre-application leads and strengthen referral strategies with real estate agents via a shareable mobile app featuring integrated tools such as homesearch listings and a payment calculator. Nexus Origination, SimpleNexus' point-of-sale (POS) technology, enables borrowers to apply for a loan, submit documents, monitor loan status, contact their loan officer, electronically sign (eSign) disclosures and more. Nexus Closing is a comprehensive solution that supports traditional, hybrid and fully digital eClosings. Leveraging these tools together will enable AmeriCU to offer members a modern, single-sign-on experience via a mobile app while benefiting from the productivity advantages of streamlined workflows.

To maximize the process efficiencies of SimpleNexus, AmeriCU will activate SimpleNexus' native integration with the credit union's new loan origination system (LOS). Bi-directional data syncing between SimpleNexus and AmeriCU's LOS will enable originators to enjoy simplified workflows. For instance, loan officers will have the ability to quickly generate and send disclosure documents directly from the SimpleNexus mobile app.

"SimpleNexus is a cost-effective resource for credit unions that want to offer members a more convenient and connected homebuying experience," said Ben Miller, CEO of SimpleNexus. "Our mobile toolset, made stronger by native integrations and an open API framework, facilitates a state-of-the-art homebuying experience from point-of-thought to close."

About SimpleNexus

About AmeriCU

As a credit union, AmeriCU is a not-for-profit financial institution owned by our members. Serving nine counties in Central and Northern New York, AmeriCU provides you with all the products and services you need - often with low or no fees, and better rates. The organization has been serving the local community for over 70 years and, in that time, has grown to more than 160,000 members, 20 locations, and $2.4 billion in assets. AmeriCU is located in Central New York and is among the State's largest, full-service financial cooperatives. For more information, visit https://www.americu.org/.

Media Contacts

