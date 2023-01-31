Anzeige
Transactional Track Record (TTR) is now TTR Data

  • Rebranding celebrates 10 years of growth and a renewal of product and service offering
  • Name change is part of comprehensive rebranding, with new website, logo and tagline
  • Starting on Monday, 30 January, traffic will redirect to the new www.ttrdata.com domain

MADRID, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transactional Track Record (TTR), a robust and intuitive platform delivering unrivaled transactional data and actionable intelligence on entities based in Latin America and Iberia, is pleased to announce the relaunch of its core suite of products and services under the new TTR Data brand identity.

The launch of the TTR Data brand is the culmination of a comprehensive rebranding exercise that reflects the company's renewed commitment to providing the highest quality data and business intelligence, empowering clients to seize opportunities and make informed decisions.

The new TTR Data brand reflects the growth and evolution of the company over its 10-year history, from a data gathering and analysis site, to a state-of-the-art platform tracking M&A, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Capital Markets and corporate information across Latin America and Iberia in real time.

Starting today, Internet traffic to our legacy site will automatically redirect to the new www.ttrdata.com domain. The company's new branding will appear in all new TTR reports, emails, blog posts, on social media platforms, and in the press, alongside the new tagline, TTR Data. Now you know.

The new TTR Data brand identity has been painstakingly designed to highlight 10 years of achievement in providing the most comprehensive transactional data and business intelligence platform covering entities based in Latin America and Iberia, commented Co-founder and CEO Pedro Trinité.

"The evolution of our brand reflects a fresh identity and our renewed commitment to deliver our core value proposition: turning granularity into insight," Trinité added.

Read more about the new TTR Data brand identity at the following link:
https://www.ttrdata.com/en/ttrdata-rebrand/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/transactional-track-record-ttr-is-now-ttr-data-301734581.html

