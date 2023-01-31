OSRAM SYLVANIA Makes Multi-Million Dollar Investment in Hillsboro, NH Plant

Governor Sununu to attend the OSRAM SYLVANIA job fair on February 1 at 11:00 a.m.

HILLSBORO, NH / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / OSRAM SYLVANIA, Inc. (OSI), the leader in automotive lighting solutions for the automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), is making a multi-million dollar investment in its Hillsboro plant and employees. Governor Chris Sununu will visit a job fair at the Hillsboro plant on Wednesday, February 1 at 11:00 a.m. OSRAM SYLVANIA plans to employ between 75-100 new workers to support their expanded operations. Future job fairs are being planned for the first Wednesday of every month to help grow the team.

The investment in the plant will enhance production and distribution operations in response to supply chain challenges while setting up the plant for future growth. As the only major automotive lighting manufacturer operating in the United States, OSI is continuing to build on their over 70-year partnership with the community of Hillsboro and surrounding areas.

"In response to significant supply chain challenges, OSRAM SYLVANIA is leveraging our strong workforce and innovative technology to optimize our operations right here in Hillsboro, and we're pleased that Governor Sununu will be joining us for our job fair to recruit new team members," says Mark Savoy, U.S. and Canada CEO for OSRAM SYLVANIA's North American business. "Our retail customer partners will benefit from significantly increased reliability while we continue to strengthen our investment in and relationship with the community and surrounding areas."

Daily, OSRAM SYLVANIA's Hillsboro plant manufactures hundreds of thousands of SYLVANIA branded light bulbs destined for consumer sales through auto supply outlets across the country. While improvements, including streamlined production methods using lean manufacturing best practices, were already underway, the team turned to SYLVANIA's long history of innovation for further inspiration. Investing in a strategic plant reconfiguration plan and capitalizing on its strong workforce will drive even greater improvements and further raise the New Hampshire plant's position as a world-class technology company.

"In my nearly twenty years with SYLVANIA, two things have been constant: the company's dedication to excellence and its strong commitment to our people," says Hillsboro plant manager Jim Faulhaber. "There is a reason our plant has thrived here for over a half century and generations have viewed us as an employer of choice. We not only offer great benefits, we also offer a career path forward for every team member."

For more information about career opportunities at OSRAM SYLVANIA, visit osram.com and search "Hillsboro" on the careers page.

ABOUT OSRAM SYLVANIA

SYLVANIA is a trademark of OSRAM SYLVANIA Inc., the U.S. headquarters of OSRAM, and is the #1 aftermarket automotive lighting brand in the USA* As a global company with a history dating back 110 years and businesses around the world, OSRAM's innovation, ingenuity, reliability, and commitment to aftermarket solutions represent a winning combination for our partners and our consumers. As a member of the OSRAM family, SYLVANIA's integrated in-house skills allow for the development of products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing. SYLVANIA's long history of delivering innovative aftermarket solutions continues to drive its mission to create a more connected road for everyone.

*The NPD Group/U.S. Retail Tracking Service, April 30, 2022.

To learn more, visit our website .

# # #

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Erin O'Malley, Director of Marketing at 603-289-3489 or email her at erin.omalley@ams-osram.com .

SOURCE: OSRAM SYLVANIA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/737312/OSRAM-SYLVANIA-Makes-Multi-Million-Dollar-Investment-in-Hillsboro-NH-Plant