TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Directorate Change

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Directorate Changes

The Company announces the appointment of Wendy Dorey as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company and the resignation of Mr Ian Martin who has been a Director for almost nine years. Both with effect from 1 February 2023.

The Board wishes to thank Mr Martin for all his hard work and valued contribution to the Board and to the Company during his tenure and welcomes Mrs Dorey to the Board.

Mrs Dorey is an experienced professional in the financial services industry, with key competencies in business strategy, financial regulation, risk management and investment marketing and distribution. She is currently a Director of Dorey Financial Modelling Limited, an investment consulting company, a Commissioner for the Guernsey Financial Services Commission, a Non-Executive Director for Schroders (CI) Limited and a Non-Executive director for Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Limited.

Mrs Dorey has over 20 years' industry experience working for asset managers, pension consultants and retail banks in the UK, Guernsey and France. She has worked for a number of leading asset managers: BNY Mellon, M&G Asset Management, Friends Ivory & Sime and Robert Fleming/Save & Prosper. She has also consulted to the Defined Contribution Consulting arm of the Punter Southall Group, and obtained retail banking experience at Lloyds Bank and Le Credit Lyonnais. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Directors and qualified as a Chartered Director in 2020. She is also currently Chair of the Guernsey Branch of the Institute of Directors.

There are no disclosures to be made in respect of LR 9.6.13 (2-6). All of Mrs Dorey's current directorships in publicly quoted companies and in the past five years are noted below as required by LR 9.6.13 (1).

Directorships current

· Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Limited

Directorships in previous 5 years

· None

