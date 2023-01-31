New Technology And Patent Filings To Detect Safety and Consent Violations In Psychedelic Therapy Sessions While Maintaining Client Privacy.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2023) - Radix Motion, a fully-owned technology subsidiary of Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated December 6, 2022, the Company is expanding its patent portfolio with a new application on the use of human movement data to increase safety in psychedelic therapy sessions while maintaining client privacy.

The new patent application covers Radix Motion's new technology on the use of real-time analysis of human movement data to identify the position and body movement of a psychedelic facilitator or therapist to detect if a potential violation is occurring and activate real time alerts and safety measures. This technology does not require sending or storing any video information and helps to protect patient privacy.

With this new technology, Radix Motion is leading the way in creating safer and more private psychedelic therapy sessions for clients.

The new patent application was filed in the U.S. as a "continuation-in-part" (CIP) application that also consolidates the disclosures of Radix Motion's previously published Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application and its pending provisional application on biomarker-augmented therapy.

As all PCT claims around the use of 3D movement data in psychedelic therapy were found novel and inventive in an International Preliminary Report on Patentability, the next step will be to request "fast-track" examination under the "Patent Prosecution Highway" (PPH). As PPH applications generally enjoy higher allowance rates, it is hoped this will lead to an issued patent in the U.S. and in other PPH jurisdictions where a PPH request is granted.

Besides the U.S. filing, the PCT was also entered as a national stage application in Canada, and Radix Motion has a month to decide to enter the PCT elsewhere, including in Europe and Australia.

"Clients in psychedelic sessions are in especially vulnerable states, and unfortunately there are known cases of abuse, even in clinical trials, that could have benefited from real time analysis of the data instead of learning about the unfortunate cases after the fact via video recordings," said Sarah Hashkes, CEO of Radix Motion. "We hope our our expertise around movement data analysis and use of AI will be an important tool that clinics, therapists and clinical research coordinators find as an invaluable asset to help keep clients safe from potentially predatory acts, while also protecting their privacy," added Sarah.

"The 'bypass' CIP strategy was the most cost-effective way to consolidate Radix Motion's inventions across different applications, while at the same time adding its new safety technology to expand them," said Graham Pechenik, a registered patent attorney and the founder of Calyx Law, and Red Light Holland's senior advisor.

"We are excited to continue to work with Sarah and the team at Radix Motion to bring their foundational 3D movement data technology closer to being patented, while also building upon it with new technology that can improve the safety of psychedelic services," Graham explained. "We appreciate the opportunity to protect Radix Motion's inventions, in ways that are aligned with its goal of ethical IP and its core value of protecting user's privacy."

"Radix Motion's embodied technology is aimed towards creating technological infrastructure for the growing psychedelic ecosystem to help ensure best practices around psychedelics as a tool for growth. As a company we've always wanted to contribute to positive change and this is just another example of that," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "Candidly, we are also hoping it's another revenue stream for Red Light Holland as it's a technology we believe is broadly applicable and expect to license or sell which is why we are grateful for the expertise of patent lawyer Graham Pechenik and the team at Calyx Law who are working towards ensuring our investment is protected."

About Radix Motion

Radix Motion is a technology company founded in Silicon Valley focused on building immersive and embodied technology for health and wellness. Amongst their products are Meu, an AR/VR interactive hologram messenger, iMicroapp a microdosing app that also measures poses, Wisdom VR, an interactive education that explains what psychedelics do to the brain and more.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

