Dienstag, 31.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Countdown gestartet! Ultimative Challenge - "The Winner Takes It All"!
31.01.2023
ACCESSWIRE Continues to Expand its Footprint in Canada with its Sponsorship of the Market Herald Roadshow

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE, a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients sponsored and attended this year's Market Herald Roadshow in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

ACCESSWIRE, Monday, January 30, 2023, Press release picture

This two-day investor-networking event was hosted by Advisor Ventures and The Market Herald Canada and aimed to connect the most affluent financiers in Canada and the United States with new and established investment opportunities in a number of industries including:

  • Energy
  • Healthcare
  • Mining
  • Technology

As a first-time attendee and sponsor of the event, ACCESSWIRE was excited to expand its reach within the Canadian market and network with the investors and public companies in attendance.

"Our team had a great time connecting and networking with some of the brightest minds in the energy, healthcare, mining and technology industries," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Issuer Direct. "We know from experience how powerful our services are in helping brands gain visibility and attending and sponsoring this event gave us an additional platform to share our capabilities with investors and public companies in the Canadian market."

ACCESSWIRE is one of the top newswires in the industry and offers global distribution, predictable flat-fee pricing, and top-tier customer service that's been recognized by numerous G2 badges including, "Easiest To Do Business With," "Best Relationship," "Most Implementable" and more.

"We work with many companies in the metals and mining industries and have distributed thousands of their press releases so it was a great experience to hear their stories in person," said Tony Beamish, Regional Sales Manager, Canada at Issuer Direct. "The event was executed perfectly and because of that, we had the opportunity to meet many new people, as well as existing customers, and had some great, insightful conversations. We look forward to continuing the conversations and building some incredible relationships."

###

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is an industry-leading communications company focusing on the needs of Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 15 years. Offering a comprehensive suite of communications products, Issuer Direct connects thousands of private and public organizations with journalists, investors, and shareholders, ensuring their most important moments are reaching their audiences. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie
+1 919-481-4000
brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

James Carbonara
1+ (646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: ACCESSWIRE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737230/ACCESSWIRE-Continues-to-Expand-its-Footprint-in-Canada-with-its-Sponsorship-of-the-Market-Herald-Roadshow

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
