ACCESSWIRE Continues to Expand its Footprint in Canada with its Sponsorship of the Market Herald Roadshow

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients sponsored and attended this year's Market Herald Roadshow in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

This two-day investor-networking event was hosted by Advisor Ventures and The Market Herald Canada and aimed to connect the most affluent financiers in Canada and the United States with new and established investment opportunities in a number of industries including:

Energy

Healthcare

Mining

Technology

As a first-time attendee and sponsor of the event, ACCESSWIRE was excited to expand its reach within the Canadian market and network with the investors and public companies in attendance.

"Our team had a great time connecting and networking with some of the brightest minds in the energy, healthcare, mining and technology industries," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Issuer Direct. "We know from experience how powerful our services are in helping brands gain visibility and attending and sponsoring this event gave us an additional platform to share our capabilities with investors and public companies in the Canadian market."

ACCESSWIRE is one of the top newswires in the industry and offers global distribution, predictable flat-fee pricing, and top-tier customer service that's been recognized by numerous G2 badges including, "Easiest To Do Business With," "Best Relationship," "Most Implementable" and more.

"We work with many companies in the metals and mining industries and have distributed thousands of their press releases so it was a great experience to hear their stories in person," said Tony Beamish, Regional Sales Manager, Canada at Issuer Direct. "The event was executed perfectly and because of that, we had the opportunity to meet many new people, as well as existing customers, and had some great, insightful conversations. We look forward to continuing the conversations and building some incredible relationships."

